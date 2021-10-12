Isaac Nishimoto and Rainier Ibay, Capuchino football. The Mustangs racked up 445 total yards of offense in Friday’s thrilling 41-38 victory at Jefferson. Led by Nishimoto, 302 of those yards were on the ground. Nishimoto rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, but the senior departed with a leg cramp in the third quarter. That’s when Ibay stepped in and stepped up as Cap’s workhorse, carrying 17 times for a career-high 108 yards and one touchdown.
Lindsey Huang, San Mateo girls’ golf. The senior helped the Bearcats to a split with its city rivals. She shot a 1-under 34 a Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo’s 244-247 win over Aragon and followed that an even-par 35 in a 238-241 loss to Hillsdale.
Giancarlo Selvitella, San Mateo football. The junior quarterback accounted for three scores while leading the Bearcats in rushing as they improved to 6-0 overall with a 34-0 win over Mills. He rushed for 114 yards on 12 carries and scored two times. He also complete 3-of-6 passes for 72 yards and a third score.
Griff Price, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The senior goalkeeper put on quite a show in the championship game of the Elite 12 Tournament at Harvard Westlake in Studio City. The Gators won the title with an 8-7 victory over Newport Harbor, with Price holding the Newport Beach-based powerhouse to one fourth-quarter goal. He totaled 14 saves in the match, including three in the closing moments after SHP took the lead with 1:43 to go.
Dylan Camp, Jefferson football. Talk about a one-man show. Jefferson was trailing Cap 35-12 in the opening minutes of the second half before Camp changed the complexion of the game. The senior wide receiver went for 196 total yards, including four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns and four rushes for 109 yards and another score. But his highlight topper of the night was the fumble he caused in the fourth quarter. After he hauled in a 44-yard scoring pass from Tyler Taylor to close the score to 41-31 with 8:55 to play, Camp took the ball back on the very next play from scrimmage by striping the ball at the end of a long Cap run to set up the Grizzlies’ final scoring drive of the game.
MJ Hartman, Sequoia girls’ tennis. Hartman lost only one game over two matches as the undefeated Ravens stayed in the driver’s seat for the PAL Ocean Division title. Hartman won 6-0, 6-1 over Terra Nova and capped the week with win at love over El Camino.
Emma Madden, Burlingame volleyball. The Panthers sweated out a five-set win over San Mateo last Tuesday, but Madden defense ultimately won the day. The senior outside hitter recorded a double-double with 18 kills and a career-high 23 digs, although she didn’t get the team-high in kills. That honor went to freshman Ella Duong, who fired a career-high 19 kills.
Antoine Traversat, Menlo-Atherton football. The senior receiver had season highs in both catches and yards during the Bears’ 47-46 win over Half Moon Bay. He caught seven passes for 132 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
Tess Ellingson, Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis. Only a freshman, Ellingson improved to 8-1 in PAL Bay Division play, switching between No. 2 and No. 1 singles. She won 6-2, 6-4 over Carlmont in the top spot, while staying undefeated in the second slot, with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Burlingame.
Aidan Housenbold and Cort Halsey, Menlo football. While quarterback Sergio Beltran continues to make headlines, and deservedly so, the Menlo defense was the catalyst in Saturday’s 55-21 victory over Hillsdale. The Knights’ defensive front had Hillsdale in knots, hold the Fighting Knights to 260 total yards of offense. Subtract the 53 yards Hillsdale gained on its opening drive before Menlo kicked it into gear to force a turnover on downs, and the 80 yards Hillsdale gained on a fourth-quarter scoring drive in garbage time, it makes for an outright lockdown day for Menlo’s ‘D,’ highlighted by a pick-6 when Housenbold at linebacker batted a pass in the end zone and Halsey the defensive end came down with it for the touchdown.
Mone Hokafonu, Aragon football. The senior running back was nearly unstoppable in the Dons’ 48-27 win over Carlmont. He rushed for 263 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 43, 80 and 2 yards. He also added a 79-yard kickoff return for a fourth touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.