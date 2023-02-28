Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The senior became the fourth M-A wrestler ever to win a state championship, dominating at the CIF State Wrestling Championships to claim the title for the 111-pound girls’ division. Tabaldo went 5-0 in the tournament, finishing off her senior season with a 35-0 record.

Chloe Lee and Michelle Tang, Mills girls’ basketball. The sharpshooting duo led the Lady Vikings to the CCS Division III championship with a 66-52 win over Santa Cruz. Each of them hit six 3-pointers, with Tang scoring a game-high 28 points, and Lee scoring all 18 of her points from beyond the arc.

