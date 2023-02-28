Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The senior became the fourth M-A wrestler ever to win a state championship, dominating at the CIF State Wrestling Championships to claim the title for the 111-pound girls’ division. Tabaldo went 5-0 in the tournament, finishing off her senior season with a 35-0 record.
Chloe Lee and Michelle Tang, Mills girls’ basketball. The sharpshooting duo led the Lady Vikings to the CCS Division III championship with a 66-52 win over Santa Cruz. Each of them hit six 3-pointers, with Tang scoring a game-high 28 points, and Lee scoring all 18 of her points from beyond the arc.
Addi Haws, Sequoia girls’ soccer. The junior wing had a big foot in the Ravens winning their first-ever CCS girls’ soccer title. She made a determined run to give the Ravens a 1-0 overtime win over Los Gatos in the semifinals, picking off a pass, driving on goal and hammering a shot into the far right side netting. In the 1-0 win over Aragon to clinch the title, Haws, again, made another strong run, this time on the right flank, before picking out Nina Mills at the top of the box, who finished for the game’s only goal.
McKenna Woliczko, Mitty girls’ basketball. The freshman was in fine form in the Monarchs’ 74-51 win over Pinewood in the CCS Open Division girls’ basketball championship, totaling 22 points and nine rebounds.
Karen Xin, Menlo girls’ basketball. The sophomore opened the CCS Division IV tournament with a 24-point outburst, along with five assists and five steals, in a 49-35 quarterfinal win over Terra Nova. The Lady Knights would go on to beat Half Moon Bay in Saturday’s finals 49-34 to earn their ninth all-time CCS crown.
Luana Denniston, Aragon girls’ soccer. The sophomore goalkeeper had a strong finish to the Dons season. She had two saves in a 2-1 win over Notre Dame-Belmont in the CCS Division I semifinals. In the DII championship game, a 1-0 loss to Sequoia, Denniston stood on her head for several saves, finishing with 11 for the game.
Seamus Gilmartin, Serra basketball. The senior center came on big in the CCS Open Division bracket. In the CCS Open Division final, a 64-59 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Gilmartin had one of his best showings of the season, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds. In a 50-49 upset win over top-seeded Mitty, Gilmartin grabbed 14 boards to go along with seven points.
Ryan Schnell, Menlo School baseball. The junior pitcher opened the season in style, spinning a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Saratoga in the Knights’ season opener. Schnell struck out one, walked none and missed the perfect game because of an error.
Gigi Edwards, Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer. The senior put on a goalkeeping clinic in the Bears’ 0-0 (4-3) overtime win against Mountain View in the CCS Open Division semifinals. Edwards recorded her second straight playoff shutout, and the 15th of her fantastic senior season.
Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. It wouldn’t be an Honor Roll without Dioli, who saved her best shooting performance for the CCS Division IV semifinals. In a 54-51 double-overtime thriller against Notre Dame-Belmont, the senior scored a season-high 36 points.
