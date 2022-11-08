Joshua Byun and Anna Feland, Nueva School cross country. The Mavericks had quite a showing at the Private School Athletic League championships last Thursday at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course. The Nueva’s boys’ and girls’ teams both won varsity team titles, sweeping the top five individual places in each. Byun, a senior, took the boys’ individual championship with a time of 17:06.5. Feland, a junior, took the girls’ individual title with a time of 20:15.7.

Evan Usher, Woodside football. The sophomore fronted Woodside’s 45-10 win over Gunn, the Wildcats’ eighth straight victory to close out the regular season. Usher carries 14 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns, his fifth straight game rushing for 200-plus yards. Usher finishes his first varsity regular season with 1,596 yards through eight games, averaging 11.3 yards per carry.

