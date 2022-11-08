Joshua Byun and Anna Feland, Nueva School cross country. The Mavericks had quite a showing at the Private School Athletic League championships last Thursday at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course. The Nueva’s boys’ and girls’ teams both won varsity team titles, sweeping the top five individual places in each. Byun, a senior, took the boys’ individual championship with a time of 17:06.5. Feland, a junior, took the girls’ individual title with a time of 20:15.7.
Evan Usher, Woodside football. The sophomore fronted Woodside’s 45-10 win over Gunn, the Wildcats’ eighth straight victory to close out the regular season. Usher carries 14 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns, his fifth straight game rushing for 200-plus yards. Usher finishes his first varsity regular season with 1,596 yards through eight games, averaging 11.3 yards per carry.
Elise Chen, Menlo girls’ tennis. A freshman, Chen captured the WBAL girls’ tennis championship 6-0, 6-0 to earn a bid to the CCS individual tournament starting Nov. 14 at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos. The win capped another perfect week for Chen, who posted a 4-0 record with league wins over the King’s Academy, Castilleja and Sacred Heart Prep.
Anna Snigorenko and the Fab Four, Mercy-Burlingame volleyball. With the Crusaders capturing their first CCS volleyball championship in the Division IV program’s history, Snigorenko was clearly the MVP on the finals’ stage in a three-set sweep of Harbor. The senior outside hitter was credited with 18 kills while hitting at a .357 clip. But Mercy’s Fab Four blocking front of Katie Callagy, Cece Murray, Julianna Mufarreh and Mia Ferdinand combined for nine blocks, paced by Callagy’s match-high 3 1/2 blocks. Snigorenko joined the block party as well, tabbing 1 1/2 blocks as the Crusaders rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 victory.
Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek, Carlmont girls’ tennis. Carlmont’s No. 1 doubles team through the second half of the season, Borchelt and Franaszek kept their sharp play going through the PAL individual championships last week at San Mateo High School. The tandem earned three straight-sets victories to reach the PAL finals, and in doing so earned a bid to the CCS individual championships, starting Nov. 15 in Los Gatos.
Rebecca Schulman, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. The Bears dropped a heartbreaker in the CCS Division I volleyball finals, falling in five sets to No. 1-seed Branham. M-A won the first two sets, only to drop the last three. Schulman, though, turned in the match highlight for either team, opening Game 2 on a 9-0 service run, a streak that including three aces. It should have been four aces, but a backline serve that dove just inside the line that would have made it 10-0 was incorrectly ruled out. Schulman went on to record five aces in Game 2 and totaled six aces in the match. All told, Schulman racked up 17 aces through four CCS matches, including a career-high seven in the Oct. 29 tourney opener in a three-set victory over Independence.
Lukas Habelt, Burlingame football. The Panthers rushed their way to a 49-21 win over San Mateo in Saturday’s rivalry Little Big Game. Burlingame gained 358 ground yards, paced by a career day by senior Lukas Habelt. The senior needed just nine carries to rush for 175 yards and four touchdowns, including an 87-yard touchdown score, the longest run of his varsity career.
Varsha Jawadi, Aragon girls’ tennis. Jawadi advanced to the PAL individual tournament championships finals despite battling through injury. The junior’s injury relegated her to serving underhanded through her quarterfinal and semifinal matches, but still won both to punch her ticket to the Central Coast Section individual tournament by virtue of reaching the PAL finals. The PAL finals match is yet to be played due to last week’s rain delays, but when they are at a date to be determined, Jawadi will face the No. 1 seed, M-A’s Ava Martin.
Luke Bachler and Natalia Szczerba, Sacred Heart Prep water polo. Both SHP’s boys’ and girls’ water polo teams earned wins in the CCS quarterfinals. In the Lady Gators’ 12-5 win over St. Ignatius, Szczerba led the way with four goals, one assist and one steal. Bachler led the Gentleman Gators’ 19-10 victory over Los Gatos, as the recent UC Santa Barbara commit echoed Szczerba’s performance with four goals, one assist and one steal.
Ava Martin, Tessa Ellingson and Eva Chow, Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis. After playing as M-A’s top three singles throughout the regular season, Martin, Ellingson and Chow all reached the CCS individual tournament. Ellingson and Chow teamed up as doubles players in the PAL individual tournament, reaching the finals with three straight-sets wins, dropping just one set through all three matches. Martin, the No. 1 singles seed, also cruised into the PAL finals, earning wins of 6-0, 6-1 in her opener and 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, as well as winning by default in the quarterfinals.
John Larios and Jack Elgaaen, Sequoia football. The Ravens got back in the win column to finish out the regular season 9-1 with a 28-23 win over Carlmont. Larios was the show, gaining 351 total yards, including a 13-of-16 passing performance for a career-high 317 yards and four touchdowns. Elgaaen was his most prolific target, and also posted a career-high with 261 receiving yards on nine catches. Three of those catches were for touchdowns, including a career-best 78-yard haul.
Jessica Castroviejo, Aragon volleyball. The senior middle put the Lady Dons on her shoulders in a five-set battle against Monta Vista in the CCS Division II championship match Saturday at Gunn High School. Castroviejo didn’t score a single kill in Aragon’s Game 1 win, but turned it up in a Game 3 extra-points battle, totaling eight of her match-high 20 kills. The Dons on to win 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, capturing their third CCS crown in five years.
