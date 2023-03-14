Carter Shaw, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ track and field. The senior sprinter hit the trifecta at the Fighting Knights Relays Presented by New Balance Saturday at Hillsdale. Not only did Shaw capture the 100-meter title, his 10.83 was a new personal and new school record. The previous record was set in 2003 by Matt Walter, who ran an 11.07. Shaw’s time is second-best in the Central Coast Section so far this season.
Victor Angulo, Christian Louie and Ashley Stewart, San Mateo baseball. The trio combined for a no-hitter in the Bearcats’ first win of the season, 17-0 over Mission-SF, combining to strike out 15 along the way. Louie, a freshman, also had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
Seth Collet, Woodside boys’ swimming. The sophomore is off to a fast start, swimming to two individual wins last week in the Wildcats’ dual meet with Mills. Collet joined the team this last Friday for the second week of duals after returning from the club sections with his Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics team. Although host Woodside lost the dual 86-82 in the team scoring, Collet earned individual wins in the 100-yard free with a time of 48.24 seconds, as well as the 100 back in 52.67.
Lexi Kuka, Hillsdale softball. The Knights’ pitcher scratched one goal off her list in a 3-0 win over Notre Dame-Belmont. The sophomore tossed her first high school no-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.
Melanie Castelli, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ track and field. The senior is off to nice start this season. Her high jump performance of 5 feet, 4 inches was a runaway winner at the Fighting Knights Relays; no one else even reached the 5-feet mark. Castelli is just getting warmed up, though, as she is coming off a junior season during which she jumped a PR of 5-7 to take third place at the 2022 CCS championships.
Thomas Nie and Kieya Wada, Aragon boys’ tennis. The Dons’ No. 1 doubles team gained the ultimate revenge during the Dons’ stunning 5-1 win over 12-time defending Bay Division champion Menlo-Atherton. Nie and Wada faced the same M-A team that had beaten them in both meetings during the 2022 season. This time, Nie and Wada posted a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. Running for the Menlo Greyhounds, the quartet was at New York’s The Amory for the Nike Indoor Nationals. The foursome took second in the 4xmile in a time of 17:36.76.
Ethan Vuong, Mills boys’ track and field. The junior shot putter set a new PR at the Fighting Knights Relays at Hillsdale Saturday, posting a first-place mark of 45-0.75. That distance is the third-best mark in CCS this season.
Kaz Hensley, Chester Ho, Lucas De Paula and Samuel Lam, Mills boys’ track. The foursome blazed to second-place in the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the Fighting Knights Relays. With a winning time of 3:43.47, the relay team cracked the top 10 in the Central Coast Section, including the best time among PAL teams thus far in the young season.
Kirin Guinto, Design Tech girls’ track and field. The senior took the triple jump title Saturday at the Fighting Knights Relays, recording a jump of 34-8.25, the fourth-best performance in CCS this season. It’s a solid start for Guinto, who finished last season with a PR of 35-8.25 in the event to place fourth at the 2022 CCS championships as the only county athlete to reach the podium in the event.
Dylan Aguinaldo, Crystal Springs baseball. The senior right-hander got the Gryphons off to a great start in 2023, firing four shutout innings in a 7-0 opening-day home win over Urban. Anguinaldo faced just one over the minimum while totaling 11 strikeouts before junior Stefan Luedtke emerged in the fifth to pitch through a bases-loaded jam to keep the shutout in order. Aguinaldo fell just one strikeout shy of his career high, but his 12-strikeout performance as a sophomore was a seven-inning performance, April 22, 2021, in a no-hitter against Westmoor.
Jake Downing, Serra baseball. The junior designated hitter hit home runs in back-to-back games to help lead the Padres to wins over Los Gatos and Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland. His no-doubter leadoff shot in the bottom of the second inning tied the game with Los Gatos 6-all on the way to a Padres’ 9-8 win. Against O’Dowd, he hit a two-run shot.
Mckenna Woliczko, Mitty girls’ basketball. The freshman phenom was a driving force in Mitty’s Nor Cal Open Division championship rout. The Monarchs took down Salesian 86-49 with the 6-2 freshman Woliczko recording a double-double of 29 points and 21 rebounds. She notched another double-double in Saturday’s CIF state championship heartbreaker, totaling 16 points and 10 boards in the Monarchs’ 69-67 loss to So Cal powerhouse Etiwanda.
