Carter Shaw, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ track and field. The senior sprinter hit the trifecta at the Fighting Knights Relays Presented by New Balance Saturday at Hillsdale. Not only did Shaw capture the 100-meter title, his 10.83 was a new personal and new school record. The previous record was set in 2003 by Matt Walter, who ran an 11.07. Shaw’s time is second-best in the Central Coast Section so far this season.

Victor Angulo, Christian Louie and Ashley Stewart, San Mateo baseball. The trio combined for a no-hitter in the Bearcats’ first win of the season, 17-0 over Mission-SF, combining to strike out 15 along the way. Louie, a freshman, also had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs.

