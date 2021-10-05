Petelo Gi, Serra football. The senior produced two long scoring runs en route to recording a career day in the Padres’ 41-7 win over Bellarmine Saturday at Freitas Field. Gi broke a first-half scoring run of 68 yards and added a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter. All told, Gi went for 172 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns.
Varsha Jawadi, Aragon girls’ tennis. The Dons’ No. 1 singles player, Jawadi cruised to a pair of wins last week. The sophomore dropped only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hillsdale. She came back two days later and posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Carlmont.
Tevita Kioa, San Mateo football. The senior running back rushed for a career-high 124 yards on a personal record 28 carries as the Bearcats improved to 5-0 with a 21-7 win over Woodside.
Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The “Honor Roll” regulars were in fine form in last Thursday’s four-set victory over Carlmont. Double-doubles are becoming fairly routine for the senior tandem. Vanos has achieved the feat nine times this season, while Dean has recorded 11. Each of their performances Thursday, however, might just top the highlight reel. Vanos went for 22 kills and 23 digs, both career-highs. Not to be outdone, Dean tallied a new career-high with 24 digs while adding 18 digs.
Josiah Yeager, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. Yeager was virtually unstoppable in a pair of Knights win. He opened the week with a strong showing, scoring seven goals and assisting on three others in 25-8 win over Capuchino. But that was just a warmup. In a 20-12 victory over Half Moon Bay, Yeager erupted for 13 goals.
Isabel Amores, South City girls’ golf. The sophomore helped the Warriors maintain their first-place standing in the PAL Ocean Division when she recorded a hole-in-one. Using a 7 iron on the 124-yard par 3 sixth hole at Mariner’s Point, Amores notched the ace in a win over Sequoia.
Tommy Rogers, Serra boys’ cross country. The senior dominated the Serra Invitational at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course, covering the 2.95-mile course in a personal-best time of 15:25, five seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Elijah LaGuardia, Burlingame football. The three-year varsity player was a key piece to the Panthers’ 22-21 win over Sacred Heart Prep. He rushed for a team-high 95 yards on 18 carries, with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. He caught a 43-yard pass to set up the first score of the game and his 2-point conversion proved to be the game-winning points.
Jeremiah Earby and Jalen Moss, Menlo-Atherton football. The Cal-bound senior Earby had a monster game in the Bears’ 35-24 win over Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills. He had six catches for 193 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown. Moss, meanwhile, recorded one of the great pick-6s you’re ever going to see, returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown.
Sergio Beltran, Menlo football. The senior quarterback is bordering on the All-World department when it comes to racking up touchdown passes this season, and had another stellar performance Saturday in Menlo’s 48-7 victory over Jefferson. Beltran was near perfect, completing 18 of 19 passes for 311 yards and seven touchdown passes, hitting six different receivers in the process. Robby Enright was the only receiver to nab two TDs, while Jack Giesler, Tyler Flynn, Ben Banatao, Cort Halsey and Carter Jung also had scoring catches.
