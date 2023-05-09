Alaina Montgomery, Design Tech softball. Because of Design Tech’s lopsided 15-0 win over KIPP Collegiate last Friday, Montgomery didn’t get a chance to finish off her bid for history. The senior right-handed pitcher set down all 12 batters she faced, but because of the abbreviated mercy-rule victory, she settled for a four-inning perfect game.
Montgomery said she is convinced she could have gone the distance for a full seven-inning perfecto though.
“Yeah, I think I could have,” Montgomery said. “Our team is really strong in general and our defense is really strong ... and I know they have my back no matter what.”
She wasn’t only perfect in the pitching circle though. She was also perfect at the plate with all 3s across the board, going 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. The senior now ranks fourth in the Private School Athletic League with a .562 batting average and is tops in the Central Coast Section with a 0.47 ERA.
Not bad considering Montgomery stands just 5-feet tall, a stature that gives her something of a Tim Lincecum-type charisma as a pitcher.
“There have been times where coaches have told me: ‘Yeah, you’re not tall enough to be a pitcher,’” she said. “And that’s been motivation for me.”
With Montgomery’s senior season winding down, she is finding extra motivation. Design Tech celebrates its Senior Night in Tuesday’s regular-season home finale. Montgomery is one of five seniors on the Dragons’ roster who will be honored.
Montgomery is sending the Dragons into Senior Night riding quite a hot streak. Her four-inning perfect game last Friday was her second straight no-hitter. She also recorded a three-inning no-hitter last Thursday in a three-inning mercy-rule win 15-0 over Latino College Prep.
“It was better because I think the realization of her not pitching in high school anymore is becoming a realization,” Design Tech head coach Robert Fletcher said. “We’ve had a couple conversations that: ‘Hey kid, this is it.’ ... And she just goes out there and mows them down.”
It is the second time Montgomery has thrown back-to-back no-hitters this season. The first week of April, she whirled a three-inning mercy-rule no-no against KIPP Collegiate, and returned two days later to fire a five-inning no-hitter in a mercy-rule win over South City.
But the senior has her sights set on working a full seven innings — something she has done just once all season — in the Central Coast Section playoffs. With Design Tech on the verge of wrapping up the PSAL championship for the second straight year, Montgomery is looking forward to returning to the postseason. Last season, in Design Tech’s first CCS playoff appearance, the Dragons went one-and-done.
“This year I have a better feeling about it,” Montgomery said. “I think we’re a stronger team overall.”
Erik Dodge and Lloyd Walter, Aragon boys’ track and field. It was the field disciplines that led the Dons to the boys’ team title at the PAL Girls’ Track & Field Championships Saturday at Sequoia High School. Dodge notched a PAL three-peat in the pole vault with a winning height of 14 feet, 0 inches. Walter earned his first individual PAL title in the discus with a top throw of 143 feet, 2 inches.
Parker Del Balso, San Mateo swimming. The senior capped her CCS career by winning her second straight 100 backstroke title, winning the 2023 championship with a time of 55.33. Del Balso also finished fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 back.
Harry Pelzman, Woodside baseball. The junior left-hander led the Wildcats to a 1-0 win over Hillsdale in style, firing his first career no-hitter. Pelzman was the picture of efficiency, using just 93 pitches while striking out 10, including a swinging strikeout to end the game. A late addition to the Wildcats’ roster this season as a junior transfer from Serra, the southpaw is now 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five appearances this season.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ track. Olesen led the Bears to the team crown at the PAL Girls’ Track & Field Championships with three individual titles. The junior shined in the 1600 meters by setting new program and meet records with a first-place time of 4:51.35. That isn’t even her specialty race. The middle distance standout will be focused on the 800 going forward, and won the PAL title in the race in 2:22.86. Olesen also teamed in the 4x800 relay with Annie Pflaum, Cleo Rehkopf and Sofia Melani to take first place with a time of 9:44.43.
Colin Kryger, Menlo-Atherton boys’ lacrosse. A sophomore attacker, Kryger led the Bears to a lopsided, 14-3 win over Carlmont as they zero in on an undefeated PAL season. Kryger accounted for nine goals. He scored seven times and assisted on two more.
Milo Jung, Summit Shasta baseball. The sophomore fired the first complete game of his varsity career, a four-hit shutout in the Black Bears’ 5-0 non-league win Saturday against Woodside. He also closed out last Friday’s 6-0 shutout of Westmoor, getting the last out via strikeout, in support of starting pitcher Parker Mendoza’s 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. Summit Shasta has now won eight straight games, including four straight shutouts.
Lexi Kuka, Hillsdale softball. The sophomore pitcher picked up three wins last week, including two shutouts, allowing a total of one run on 11 hits while striking out 27. She posted a 4-0 win over San Mateo to open the week, giving up three hits and fanning seven. She gave up a run on seven hits in a 3-1 win over Sequoia., with seven Ks. She capped the week with a 3-0 win over Aragon, giving up just one hit and striking out 13.
Sophia Wells, Woodside girls’ swimming and diving. The senior became the first athlete from the Woodside swimming and diving team to qualify for the CIF state meet, taking third place at the CCS diving finals last Thursday at the Santa Clara International Swim Center. Wells was the sole San Mateo County diver to make the state cut, with the top four placers advancing to the state meet in Chico.
Audrey Chung, Woodside girls’ swimming. Only a sophomore, Chung earned the title of the Central Coast Section fastest female swimmer after sweeping the two sprint races — the 50 and 100 freestyle. She won the 50 free in a time of 23.40, three-tenths faster than her qualifying time. In the 100, she dominated. Her time of 50.52 was nearly a second faster than her qualifying time and won by nearly three-tenths of a second.
Seth Collet, Woodside boys’ swimming. It was a banner CCS performance from Woodside swimmers and diver Sophia Wells, who finished third. Collet, a freshman, won the 100 backstroke title in a time of 49.31. He also finished seventh in the 200 free.
