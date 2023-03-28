Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Devin Saltzgaber, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The Gators are off to an 8-2-1 overall start this season. Saltzgaber has five of those wins on the mound. The sophomore left-hander earned win No. 5 in SHP’s two-game series opener against rival Menlo School, a 2-1 victory that saw him record his third complete game of the year. The Gators got a pretty good pitching effort the following day as well to earn the two-game series sweep, as Connor Schmalzle and Will Thomson combined on a shutout in a 9-0 victory.
Lindsay Roth, Carlmont softball. Inside-the-park home runs are a common theme on the varsity diamond, simply because many fields don’t have regulation fences. However, an inside-the-park home run at a field like Los Gatos High School, that has a regulation fence with straightaway center 200 feet from home plate, well that’s a different story. Roth hit two inside-the-park home runs in one game at Los Gatos, as the Lady Scots opened the Los Gatos-Saratoga Varsity Softball Tournament with a 15-0 win over Kennedy-Fremont.
Renzo Fukuda and Ethan Chu, Oceana boys’ tennis. The Sharks earned their PAL Ocean Division-best fifth win last Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over El Camino. The backend of the singles lineup earned marathon wins in individual play to swing the final score in Oceana’s favor. Fukuda, the No. 3 single, went point for point in the tiebreaker to earn a 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 win. No. 4 Chu overcame a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-0, 10-8.
Cora Haggarty, Burlingame girls’ track.Haggarty was in fine form Saturday at the Lynbrook Invitational, dominating the 400 field for the win with a time of just over one minute — 1.00.17. The time was over three seconds faster than the second-place time.
Giovanni Bernal, South City baseball. The freshman’s first starting pitching performance was one for the books. Bernal led the Warriors to a 2-1 win in a pitching duel against Jefferson. While allowing one run on four hits and two walks, he bounced back after allowing a first-inning run to strike out 17. The Warriors rewarded the effort with single runs in the fourth and fifth, and the young right-hander did the rest to earn his first varsity victory.
Sam Young, Crystal Springs Uplands baseball. Have a day, Sam Young. The junior shined in a two-way effort in the Gryphons’ 14-3 mercy-rule win over South City. It wasn’t his best performance of the year on the mound, but that’s only because his first start of the year March 16 was a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts against Jefferson. Young’s second start wasn’t too bad either, as he struck out 12 South City batters in the five-inning complete game. At the plate, however, he had his best performance of the season by far, going 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Makena Burr, San Mateo softball. Coming off a tough loss two weeks ago, in which Burr pitched an 8 2/3-inning complete game in a 1-0, extra-inning loss to Milpitas, Burr took matters into her own hands last week against Woodside. The Bearcats rolled to an 8-1 victory, backed by five shutout innings with nine strikeouts by Burr. The senior also starred at the plate, with a career-high four hits with a pair of RBIs.
Yuanye Ma, Menlo School boys’ tennis. The freshman went 6-0 in his individual matches at the National High School All-American Team Invitational in Newport Beach. Menlo took third place at the meet, with Ma ranging for four wins in singles play and two more in doubles.
Kamryn Lamprecht, Half Moon Bay girls’ track. The junior topped the podium in both hurdles events Saturday at the 10th Annual Firebird Relays at Fremont High School. In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, she won her heat in 17.03 seconds, a personal record that topped the combined scoring by over a half second. Then in the girls’ 300 hurdles, she dominated her heat in 50.40 seconds and topped Santa Clara senior Kristina Liah’s time of 50.97 in the combined scoring.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The senior left-hander’s week got off to a rough start last Thursday as she allowed two runs in the first inning at Aragon. Waddell responded by firing 18 straight scoreless innings through three games. The streak started with seven scoreless frames in Sequoia’s 3-2 comeback win in extra-innings over Aragon, with Waddell striking out 11. She followed that with back-to-back shutouts to open the Los Gatos-Saratoga Varsity Softball Tournament, starting with a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 6-0, six-inning win over Santa Teresa, followed by a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 7-0, five-inning win over Milpitas. The southpaw now has a Central Coast Section-leading 88 strikeouts on the season.
