Devin Saltzgaber, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The Gators are off to an 8-2-1 overall start this season. Saltzgaber has five of those wins on the mound. The sophomore left-hander earned win No. 5 in SHP’s two-game series opener against rival Menlo School, a 2-1 victory that saw him record his third complete game of the year. The Gators got a pretty good pitching effort the following day as well to earn the two-game series sweep, as Connor Schmalzle and Will Thomson combined on a shutout in a 9-0 victory.

Lindsay Roth, Carlmont softball. Inside-the-park home runs are a common theme on the varsity diamond, simply because many fields don’t have regulation fences. However, an inside-the-park home run at a field like Los Gatos High School, that has a regulation fence with straightaway center 200 feet from home plate, well that’s a different story. Roth hit two inside-the-park home runs in one game at Los Gatos, as the Lady Scots opened the Los Gatos-Saratoga Varsity Softball Tournament with a 15-0 win over Kennedy-Fremont.

Sequoia softball: Waddell

Sequoia pitcher Ainsley Waddell pitched 18 straight scoreless innings in three games, striking out 33. Her 88 Ks on the season leads CCS.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription