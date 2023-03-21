Justin and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The Pretre brothers are back and doing what they’ve always done. Both emerged on the big stage of the Dublin Distance Fiesta, featuring 170 schools from throughout Northern California, to turn in the best races of their careers. Justin Pretre, a senior, took second place in the boys’ 800 meters, recording a new personal record in 1 minute, 53.68 seconds. Then in the boys’ 3200, sophomore Landon Pretre placed seventh with a personal record of 9:07.06, breaking the Menlo program record previous set by Robert Miranda of 9:07.57 in 2018.
Harrison Long, Menlo-Atherton baseball. The junior notched his first varsity win, earning the complete-game victory in last Wednesday’s 4-1 non-league win over Homestead. Long allowed just one unearned run on one hit, while striking out 10. Then in Saturday’s crosstown 13-6 win over Menlo School, Long showed up with some offense, tabbing a career-high three-hit game with a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Makena Burr, San Mateo softball. The Bearcats are in a bit of a funk, having lost four straight. Burr tried her darndest to right the ship, though, as she locked up with Milpitas junior Priyah Quinonez last Friday for a splendid pitching duel. Milpitas won it 1-0 in nine innings by virtue of the international tiebreaker rule, with a runner starting the inning on second base. Burr allowed just the one unearned run through 8 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit in the late innings while striking out a career-high 14.
Sean Obana, Sequoia boys’ lacrosse. Refining his game before he moves on to the NCAA Division III ranks at Oberlin College in Ohio next season, Obana’s senior varsity campaign is off to a fine start. An attacker for most of his career, Obana moved to middie for Sequoia’s last two games where he fueled big wins. He totaled five goals and one assist in a 15-2 win over Gunn, and followed that with five goals and four assists in a 17-5 win over Woodside. All told, Obana has totaled 20 goals and seven assists through four games this season.
Jacob Brewer, Capuchino baseball. The Mustangs are still tearing the cover off the ball, hitting .382 as a team. While sophomore Anakin Manuel (.536) and junior Ryan Burtoin (.455) are leading the team in batting, Brewer enjoyed a breakout game in last Wednesday’s 19-0 non-league win over Silver Creek. The senior went 4 for 6 with a career-high seven RBIs, doubling his season total to 14.
Parker Harrison, Peter Olson, Kyon Loud and Jaden Green, Serra boys’ track. Serra’s sprint relay team topped the podium in the 4x100 at the St. Francis Invitational in Mountain View, knocking out the win with a CCS qualifying time of 42.73 seconds, good for the best time in the Central Coast Section in the event this season. Harrison also turned in three second-place finishes in the 200 meters (a PR of 22.02), the 400 (a PR of 49.05), and in the 4x400 relay with Olson, Jaxox Igtanloc and Dylan Joudieh.
Luke Lewis, Serra boys’ track and field. The sophomore has been one of the top shot putters in the CCS this season, and rose to the top of the charts last Wednesday in Serra’s dual meet with Bellarmine. Lewis took first-place at the meet with a throw of 51 feet, one-half inch. The throw was not only a new personal record, it also puts him at the top of the shot put list in CCS this season, as he is the first competitor to surpass the 50-foot mark.
Matthew Garcia, Jefferson baseball. The junior turned in a fine day at the plate to lead the Grizzlies to an 8-5 win over Crystal Springs, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three stolen bases. Just as impressive was Garcia’s ability to make contact as, in a game that saw both teams combine for 29 strikeouts, he wasn’t one of them. In fact, through 12 plate appearances this season, Garcia has struck out just once.
Jeneva Fletcher, Design Tech softball. In three games this season, the sophomore has recorded three-hit performances in all three. Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Menlo-Atherton featured Fletcher’s most recent three-fers. In an 8-7 win in the opener, she went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and four RBIs. She backed that up with a 3-for-3 showing in a 15-1 victory in the nightcap.
Spencer Gradek, Design Tech baseball. The senior was nearly flawless in the Dragons’ 12-0 win over Summit Shasta at Gellert Park. Gradek fired a six-inning shutout in the mercy-rule victory, but didn’t let the shortened game prevent him from recording a new career-high. The left-hander fanned 14 in the contest, doubling his previous career best of seven.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. As should come as no surprise, the senior southpaw fired back-to-back three-hit shutouts in a pair of non-league wins last week for the Ravens. Waddell started the week with a 10-strikeout performance in last Thursday’s 6-0 win over San Mateo. Then in Saturday’s 10-0 win over Presentation, Waddell matched her career-high with 16 strikeouts. She now has 55 strikeouts through four games, ranking second in the Central Coast Section, behind first-place Dani Amendola of Alvarez (66 strikeouts through eight games).
Sydney Niles, Carlmont girls’ swimming. The junior set a new Carlmont program record in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.60 seconds, topping the previous record set by Morgan Hawes in 2021 in 1:01.11. The feat was the highlight of the Lady Scots’ 103-61 win over Burlingame, improving their record to 2-0 in PAL Bay Division dual meets.
Pia Cho, Aragon girls’ track and field. The senior topped the field in the girls’ long jump Saturday at the St. Francis Invitational in Mountain View, recording a top jump of 17 feet, 2.75 inches. Not only is that the best jump in CCS during the current spring season, it also makes Cho the first girl to surpass the 17-foot threshold.
Luca Scatena, Burlingame baseball. In his first varsity season, the junior right-hander has settled into the Panthers’ starting rotation. But in last week’s 7-3 non-league win over El Camino, Burlingame manager Shawn Scott strategized a staff day for Scatena to enter in relief of ace left-hander Holden Glavin. Scatena was solid in three shutout innings of relief, but his noteworthy achievement came in earning the win, upping his record to 3-0 through the Panthers’ first five games.
