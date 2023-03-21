Justin and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The Pretre brothers are back and doing what they’ve always done. Both emerged on the big stage of the Dublin Distance Fiesta, featuring 170 schools from throughout Northern California, to turn in the best races of their careers. Justin Pretre, a senior, took second place in the boys’ 800 meters, recording a new personal record in 1 minute, 53.68 seconds. Then in the boys’ 3200, sophomore Landon Pretre placed seventh with a personal record of 9:07.06, breaking the Menlo program record previous set by Robert Miranda of 9:07.57 in 2018.

Harrison Long, Menlo-Atherton baseball. The junior notched his first varsity win, earning the complete-game victory in last Wednesday’s 4-1 non-league win over Homestead. Long allowed just one unearned run on one hit, while striking out 10. Then in Saturday’s crosstown 13-6 win over Menlo School, Long showed up with some offense, tabbing a career-high three-hit game with a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base.

