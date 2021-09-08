Tommy Rogers, Serra boys’ cross country. The high school opener at the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course belonged to Rogers. Crystal Springs closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rogers last ran the 2.95-mile course as a sophomore, where he posted a time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds in the West Catholic Athletic League championships. The senior nearly matched that time last Friday, dominating the varsity field with a time of 16:03, some 55 seconds better than teammate Jaden Tapp, who took second place in the event.
Larkin Chock, Carlmont volleyball. The senior libero made her season debut Saturday at the San Lorenzo Tournament and wreaked havoc from the service line. She had a hand in the Lady Scots’ three-set championship victory over Tamalpais, stepping to the service line after Carlmont trailed 8-2 in the opening set and promptly went on a 16-point service run. She scored eight aces in the match and totaled 21 aces through five matches on the day.
Isaac Nishimoto, Capuchino football. The Mustangs galloped past the Colts for a 41-3 victory Saturday night at Reyna Field led by a monumental effort by Nishimoto. The 5-9 senior looked like a wrecking ball breaking tackles en route to racking up 265 total yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 202 yards and three scores, and added a 63-yard scoring reception, all on yards after the catch, bursting from behind the line of scrimmage on a short screen pass.
Lindsey Huang, San Mateo girls’ golf. San Mateo proved a formidable force last Thursday in its PAL season opener at Poplar Creek. With the Bearcats topping Mills 244-273, Huang and Hannah Sangha teamed to finish one-two, but it was Huang who emerged with medalist honors, shooting an even-par 35 to top Sangha’s 36 by 1 stroke.
Jessica Dean, Hillsdale volleyball. The Lady Knights just keep rolling. With Friday’s sweep of Del Mar-San Jose, Hillsdale is off to a 5-0 start and, what’s more, has yet to drop a set this season. Dean and Victoria Vanos have been a perfect 5 for 5 in double-double performances as well, but Dean led the way against Del Mar. The senior outside hitter totaled 13 kills and 14 digs, both team-highs, while adding two aces and two blocks.
Josh Violette and Makoa Ah Tou, Hillsdale football. The Fighting Knights gained 447 total yards in a 42-20 romp over Soquel, including 248 on the ground. Both Hillsdale’s running backs reached the 100-yard plateau. Violette took 16 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown, while Au Tou enjoyed a breakout performance with 12 carries for a career-high 115 yards and one touchdown.
Marco Parodi, Woodside football. All Parodi needed was three catches to earn a spot on this week’s Honor Roll. It was a game-changing trio of receptions though. The senior totaled 135 receiving yards in Woodside’s 22-14 victory over Rancho San Juan-Salinas, including two big gainers on the exact same play. In the first half, Parodi got past the Rancho San Juan secondary for quarterback Ben Shepard to hit him with a 47-yard scoring pass. Then in the fourth quarter, the two connected on the same play for an 81-yard touchdown to put the game away.
Isabelle Marco and Mia Radeff, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. Fueled by senior setter sensation Millie Muir, the Gators’ sophomore attackers enjoyed career performances in a five-set victory over Castilleja. Radeff recorded her first varsity double-double with 12 kills and 17 digs, while Marco swung for a career-high 19 kills.
Hassan Mahasin, Serra football. “The Missile” opened his senior campaign with a modest performance by his standards in Serra’s 41-14 victory at Palo Alto. “Modest,” for Mahasin, is 111 total yards. Pivoting between running back and slot receiver, Mahasin used eight touches to score three touchdowns. He scored twice on the ground, rushing four times for 40 ayrds, including scores of 3 and 13. He added four receptions for 71 yards, including a stunning 48-yard fly pattern for a long scoring haul.
Tommy Kiesling, Menlo boys’ water polo. The Knights needed a big performance to overcome an early 3-1 deficit in their season opener against Acalanes. They got two, including Greg Hilderbrand’s four-goal effort. But it was Kiesling who led the way for a 13-8 victory, scoring a game-high five goals.
