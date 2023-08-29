Mateo Corona, Terra Nova football. The senior running back/kicker accounted for 34 of the Tigers’ points in a 52-42 win over Santa Clara. Corona rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries. He also kicked a 32-yard field goal and converted seven extra points.

Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. After missing the second half of her junior season in 2022, Hardin returned to the court with a vengeance. The Lady Knights went five sets in their season opener to get past Aragon, and Hardin delivered a gem, totaling 21 and 15 digs, while hitting at a .405 clip. She then helped Menlo to a 4-1 record Saturday at Spikefest 2023, amassing 61 kills, including a finale in which she continued to menace Aragon, scoring a match-high 17 kills.

