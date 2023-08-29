Mateo Corona, Terra Nova football. The senior running back/kicker accounted for 34 of the Tigers’ points in a 52-42 win over Santa Clara. Corona rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries. He also kicked a 32-yard field goal and converted seven extra points.
Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. After missing the second half of her junior season in 2022, Hardin returned to the court with a vengeance. The Lady Knights went five sets in their season opener to get past Aragon, and Hardin delivered a gem, totaling 21 and 15 digs, while hitting at a .405 clip. She then helped Menlo to a 4-1 record Saturday at Spikefest 2023, amassing 61 kills, including a finale in which she continued to menace Aragon, scoring a match-high 17 kills.
Nano Latu and Charlie Willey, Serra football. The old adage says: it isn’t how you start, it’s how you finish. But if Serra’s start to the 2023 season is a foreshadowing of things to come, it is going to be one special season for the Padres. Serra hosted Folsom in Saturday’s non-league season opener, in a matchup of the No. 1 and 2 teams in Northern California, respectively. With the Padres starting the season at their own 20-yard line after a touchback on the opening kickoff, offensive coordinator Darius Bell unleashed the razzle-dazzle by putting Latu in motion to take a backward pass from QB Maealiuaki Smith, only to allow for the left-handed slot back to deliver a downfield strike to a wide-open Willey for an 80-yard touchdown. The Padres went on to win a fun one 21-14.
Sean Hickey, Aragon football. The senior signal caller had not only the best performance of his varsity career, but had one of the best passing efforts for the Dons in recent history. Hickey completed 10 of 17 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns — including a 99 yarder to Jalen Scroggins.
Isabelle Marco, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. The senior has the reigning WBAL Foothill champion Gators off to a 5-1 start, leading the way with 60 kills, 92 assists, 34 digs and 16 blocks through six matches. In other words, Marco is doing it all.
Eric Waugh, Hillsdale football. In his fourth career varsity start, Waugh helped carry the Knights to a 24-20 road win over Livermore. He threw for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Elliott Regan, Hillsdale football. The senior running back went over the 100-yard mark in the season opener, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in a win over Livermore. He also caught four passes for 42 more yards.
Ella Schaumkel, Hillsdale volleyball. It’s “Ella,” short for Alliel. Remember that name. The freshman outside hitter is off to quite a start, especially at the service line. Through five matches last week, the 5-11 whammer totaled 15 service aces, including four in her varsity debut against University-SF, and six against Sobrato in tournament play Saturday. What’s more, she has scored 47 service points in 57 service attempts, while putting the ball into play at a 96.5 service percentage.
Evan Usher, Woodside football. The junior running back picked up where he left off last year when he rushed for 1,749 yards. In the Wildcats’ 55-13 win over Jefferson in the season opener, Usher was held just under 200 yards on the ground, finishing with 190 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries.
Elijah Fields, South City football. The junior running back/defensive back had a big game on both sides of the ball, scoring four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 40-18 over San Lorenzo Valley. He rushed for touchdowns of 62 and 35, and also returned a pair of interceptions for two more scores of 40 and 50 yards.
