Cormac Mulloy, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The Knights’ starting goaltender not only did his job in the cage, he got the job done on offense as well. In addition to his 12 saves in three quarters, he scored the game-tying goal with two seconds left in overtime as the Knights went on to beat Archie Williams-San Anselmo 12-11 in double overtime.
Isabelle Marco, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. The junior setter did what she does, notching a double-double in a three-set win over King’s Academy. Marco totaled 22 kills and 13 assists.
Sonny Guilbadouline, Terra Nova girls’ water polo. Guilbadouline scored a match-high seven goals as the Tigers held off Hillsdale 14-10 to remain undefeated in PAL Ocean Division play. She opened the week with four goals in a 17-5 victory over Notre Dame-Belmont.
Meena Alvi, Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis. Forced to move from No. 1 doubles to the No. 4 singles spot because of injury, Alvi came up big with a straight-set, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory to help the Bears stay unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play in a 5-2 win over Carlmont.
Jared Sanchez, Capuchino football. The Mustangs came back from 17 points down to stun Jefferson 41-34. With the game tied 34-34 in in the closing minutes, Sanchez blocked a punt to set up Cap’s game-winning score at the Jeff 1-yard line.
Rodolfo Carvalho, Mills football. The senior receiver/returner was the difference in the Vikings’ 20-14 win over Monta Vista, the third in a row for the Vikings. Carvalho had 108 return yards, including a 65-yard kickoff return for his third return touchdown of the season to give Mills a 7-6 lead. Carvalho also caught three passes for 50 yards, with a long of 30.
Jabari Mann, Serra football. The junior linebacker was a one-man wrecking crew as he finished with a season-high 16 tackles, 10 solo, as the Padres beat Bellarmine 28-7 to remain undefeated on the season.
Johno Price, Menlo-Atherton football. The senior has spent the bulk of the season on the defensive side of the ball. With Jurrion Dickey out for the second straight game, Price saw more time on offensive side of the ball and stepped up big-time in a 20-7 win over Burlingame. Price caught 11 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Elijah Fields, South City football. For the second time this season, Fields totaled four touchdowns in a game, this time in the Warriors’ 49-28 win over Saratoga. The sophomore rushed for three scores and added a pick-6 of defense.
Karly Bordin, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The Tigers earned two wins last week, including a five-set win over Menlo. Bordin enjoyed a career night with 25 kills. The junior’s previous best was 15 in a No. 15 win over Mercy.
Charlie Stuart, Sacred Heart Prep football. The nickel back made the play of he day in the Gators’ 17-7 win over Half Moon Bay, knocking a would-be touchdown pass away in the end zone at the end of the first half to keep a scoreless tie in check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.