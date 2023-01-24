Ryan Pettis, Serra boys’ basketball. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak to open WCAL play with a 77-63 win over Valley Christian last Friday at Morton Family Gymnasium. Pettis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, including a dime to the corner for Alton Robenault’s go-ahead 3-pointer in the first quarter. Serra went on to shoot 56% from the field, and 62% from 3-point range.

Jemma Lacap, Crystal Springs girls’ basketball. The junior guard played a big part in three key wins for the Gryphons last week. She opened with a 10-point performance in a big 38-32 non-league win over Half Moon Bay. She followed that with 14 points and five rebounds in a 55-48 win over Priory. But she saved her best for last, going for 19 points in a major 50-41 upset win over Pinewood.

