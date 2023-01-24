Ryan Pettis, Serra boys’ basketball. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak to open WCAL play with a 77-63 win over Valley Christian last Friday at Morton Family Gymnasium. Pettis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, including a dime to the corner for Alton Robenault’s go-ahead 3-pointer in the first quarter. Serra went on to shoot 56% from the field, and 62% from 3-point range.
Jemma Lacap, Crystal Springs girls’ basketball. The junior guard played a big part in three key wins for the Gryphons last week. She opened with a 10-point performance in a big 38-32 non-league win over Half Moon Bay. She followed that with 14 points and five rebounds in a 55-48 win over Priory. But she saved her best for last, going for 19 points in a major 50-41 upset win over Pinewood.
Kevin Ascarza, Burlingame boys’ soccer. The junior midfielder had one goal going into last week. He scored twice as the Panthers picked up their first two league wins of the season. He accounted for the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Carlmont with a penalty kick strike. He scored again in a 2-1 win over Woodside.
Arianna McPike, Mills girls’ wrestling. With MidCals in Gilroy in the spotlight, McPike traveled to San Jose to compete in the Lynbrook 2nd Man and Ladies Challenge. The senior took first place in the 137-pound division, going 4-0 on the day, with all her wins by way of pin, including a third-round pin in the championship match. McPike was coming off a fifth-place finish at the Napa Valley Girls Classic held Jan. 6-7, and now owns a record of 17-5 on the season.
Leimana Makasini, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The senior striker made his presence felt in a pair of wins that lifted the Ravens to the top of the Ocean Division table. In a 5-2 win over Capuchino, Makasini served as facilitator, assisting on four of the five goals. In a key 3-2 win over Half Moon Bay, the first loss of the season for the Cougars, Makasini scored a first-half brace.
Jazzy Gallegos, Jefferson girls’ basketball. The Grizzlies rallied for a brilliant fourth quarter comeback last Friday for a 50-43 win over rival Westmoor. Trailing 43-34 heading into the final period, Jeff closed on a 16-0 run. Gallegos was one of two Grizzlies to record a double-double, going for 22 points and 12 rebounds, both game-highs.
Erick Osterloh, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. Osterloh totaled 12 points in a lopsided 68-38 win over Eastside College Prep. He had only seven points against Menlo, but he came up with the biggest bucket of the night, an offensive rebound putback at the buzzer that gave the Gators a 61-59 win and the 300th varsity victory for head coach Tony Martinelli.
Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The senior erupted for a season-high 35 points in the Cougars’ 68-40 win last Thursday over El Camino. Dioli was dialed in from 3-points range, hitting 9 of 13 shots from beyond the arc. HMB is now off to a 5-0 start in PAL North Division play, with Dioli pacing all scorers averaging 18.2 points per game.
Jaeden Hutchins, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. The 6-8, 200-pound forward had a pair of 20-point games last week. He scored 22 in a 73-66 win over Menlo. He added 14 in a 75-26 rout of El Camino. Then in a rivalry game against Terra Nova, Hutchins shook off a hard foul on his way to 20 points, including a pair of vicious dunks to cap a 62-28 win over the Tigers.
Sofia Bellver, Woodside girls’ soccer. The Wildcats earned their first two league victories last week, with wins of 1-0 over Burlingame and 2-1 over Hillsdale. Bellver was involved in all three goals. The senior assisted on sophomore Marian Yusuf’s second-half goal against Burlingame. She then scored both goals in the Hillsdale win, with assists from Julia Lopez Pulido and Cibelli Pfeifer.
