Carson Vance, Carlmont baseball. While the Scots came up on the short side of an 8-7 loss to Burlingame, their senior left fielder made arguably the defensive play of the season in tracking down a long fly ball off the bat of Ryan Kall in the fifth inning. Kall came within a few feet of knocking the ball out of Carlmont, but Vance left him little to show for it as he made the catch while crashing into the left-field fence, face first, somehow holding onto the ball in the process. Kall did get an RBI out of the deal as the out went for a sacrifice fly. But Vance was mindful to hop to his feet and throw the ball back in to the infield to keep the back runner at second base. Then, as his Carlmont teammates rushed to check on him after the violent looking crash, Vance simply dusted himself off, gathered his sunglasses, and went back to work despite a noticeable welt under his left eye.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs track and field. The junior distance runner set a new school record in the 1,600 meters when she posted a time of 4:53.10 to finish fourth at the CCS Top 8 meet. The time is the fourth fastest in CCS and the 16th fastest time in the state this year.
Colin Dhaliwal, Menlo School baseball. Another junior southpaw who earned his first win of the Dhaliwal was virtually unhittable in an 8-1 win over Harker. Dhaliwal worked six innings, which has 18 outs. He struck out 15 batters.
JuJu Pintarelli and Kendal Barmore, Half Moon Bay softball. Pintarelli, a senior, and the junior Barmore helped the Ocean Division-leading Cougars to a 21-2 win over Jefferson. Both homered and both drove in four runs to pace the attack.
Iman Shafaie, Carlmont boys’ tennis. Shafaie’s 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles was the clinching point in the Scots’ 5-2 win over Aragon in the championship match of the PAL team tournament. The win gives Carlmont the PAL’s second automatic bid to the CCS tournament.
Caroline Harger, Aragon softball. The sophomore catcher helped lead the Dons to a 7-2 win over Carlmont. Her sacrifice fly in the third capped a four-run inning that saw the Dons turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead. She hit a solo home run in the fifth and then had two-run, bases-loaded double in the sixth.
Victor Angulo, San Mateo baseball. The junior left-hander earned his first win of the season when he held Ocean Division-leading Half Moon Bay to just one run on five hits and striking out five in a complete-game effort in a 3-1 victory.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The junior left-hander whirled a gem in the Ravens’ 1-0 win over Capuchino last Tuesday, notching a three-hit shutout while matching her career-high of 15 strikeouts. Waddell also tallied one of Sequoia’s two hits on the day, and scored the game’s only run. Currently with 154 strikeouts on the season, Waddell leads the Central Coast Section among all teams recording statistics at MaxPreps.com
Ryan Kall, Burlingame baseball. The senior right-hander had his back up against the wall after entering in relief of the Panthers’ 8-7 win at Carlmont. With Burlingame clinging to a one-run lead, Kall was staring down the barrel of a bases-loaded, no-out jam, and went 2-balls, 0-strikes to Carlmont batter Carson Vance, before bouncing back to strike him out. Kall then recorded an infield pop-out and a fly-out to center to strand the bases loaded and earn the save, moving his Panthers back into a first-place tie with Carlmont in the PAL Bay Division standings.
Yutaka Roberts, El Camino boys’ track. The senior ran his way into the record books at the CCS Top 8 meet Saturday at Los Gatos High School, setting a new mark in the boys’ 800 meter at the prestigious annual meet. Roberts took first place with a time of 1:51.04, bettering the rest of the field by over 2 seconds, topping second-place finisher Jeremy Kain of Scotts Valley (1:53.04) and Furious Clay of Crystal Springs Uplands (1:54.09).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.