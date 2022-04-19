Hannah Levy, Hillsdale softball. Hammerin’ Hannah Levy went deep in Hillsdale’s 11-5 win over Burlingame. How deep? How’s about over 265 feet deep, the estimated distance of her sixth-inning grand slam home run, a shot that traveled over the fence in left field that is not so much considered a part of the softball field as it runs along the south portion of Hillsdale’s upper athletics’ fields. It was Levy’s second home run of the day, her third of the season, and she finished with a career-high seven RBIs.
Jax Bonney, Capuchino boys’ track and field. The sophomore sprinter found himself atop the 100-meter standings at the Soquel Invitational, capturing the race in a personal-record time of 11.33 seconds. He finished second in the 200 in another PR time of 22.63. He also ran the anchor leg on the Mustangs’ 4x100 relay, finishing second.
Austin Lachappelle and Victor Angulo, San Mateo baseball. The left-handed pitching duo combined on a one-hit gem in a 4-1 win over Mills. Lachappelle turned in another sterling start, working 5 2/3 innings while allowing one unearned run on no hits while walking six and matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. Angulo came on to save it with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball, navigating three walks while notching two strikeouts.
Luke Lewis, Serra boys’ track and field. The freshman thrower led a Serra sweep in the shot put at the Soquel Invitational with a throw of 41 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Taniela Folau was second for the Padres and Noa Taimani was third. Lewis also captured the discus title with a toss of 117 feet, 11 inches, more than six feet farther than Capuchino's Brandon Bean.
Arjun Godbole, Design Tech baseball. The sophomore was a force at the plate and on the mound in a 19-1 non-league win over Jefferson. Godbole went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and a game-high five RBIs.
Brooklyn Blake and Janelle Jee, Aragon softball. Amid the otherworldly performances of senior sluggers Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo, the next-generation Dons flexed their muscles in a pair of wins last week. Jee, a sophomore, totaled three hits with a double, and triple and two RBIs in a 6-0 win over Capuchino. Later in the week, she had two more RBIs in a 14-1 trouncing of Woodside, a game that saw Blake, a junior, tab a career-best three hits with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Cora Haggarty, Burlingame girls’ track and field. The sophomore sprinter turned in a personal record in the 400-meter dash Saturday at the Last Chance Meet at Los Altos High School. Her time of 58.33 was good enough to top the field — Burlingame sophomore Avah Reichow finished third in the combined standings with a 1:00.08 — with Haggarty clocking the fifth fastest time in the Central Coast Section this season.
Holden Glavin, Burlingame baseball. The junior pitcher is part of the Panthers’ one-two punch, combining with Blake Dempsey. But it was Glavin who was on the mound in a 2-0 win over Capuchino and he dealt. Glavin pitched a complete game, allowing just one hit as he lowered his ERA to 1.70 and improved to 3-2 on the season.
Jeremy Tan, El Camino boys’ swimming. The senior earned four wins in the Colts’ 90-69 win at last Friday’s dual meet against Hillsdale. Tan tabbed relay wins — along with teammates Ashton Phan and Jose Garcia — in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:47.66, and the 200 free relay in 1:34.99. Tan also claimed individual wins, including in his signature race, the 100 back, with a time of 55.36. But Tan shook things up for his other win in the 200 individual medley, a race he doesn’t ordinarily swim, but delivered a time of 2:08.87 with EC needing the points to win the meet. With the win, the Colts remain tied atop the PAL Ocean Division standings with Half Moon Bay with two meets to go, and are on their way to earning at least a share of their first PAL Ocean dual meet championship since 2015.
Dillon Goetz, Sequoia baseball. The senior was right in the middle of a sweep of Menlo-Atherton. In an 11-8 win, Goetz went 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in a pair of runs. In a 9-8 victory, Goetz went deep for the second straight game, collecting three hits and plating two more runs.
Nohemi Livingston, Capuchino softball. The junior right-hander enjoyed quite a day last Thursday in an 11-3 win over San Mateo. Not only did Livingston shine in the circle with a career-high 13 strikeouts, she also did damage at the plate, going deep in the seventh inning with a towering bomb to center field for her fourth home run of the season.
Larry Kuang, Summit Shasta baseball. The second-place Black Bears positioned themselves to make a run at a Private School Athletic League championship with a sweep of third-place Pinewood last week. Kuang was front and center for the 11-1 and 13-7 victories, going 3 for 6 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs on the week. Nothing all too different than what the senior has done all season, considering he is batting .512. His starting pitching performance in the series opener jumped off the page, though, as the right-hander dazzled in his first start, and just his third pitching appearance all year, firing four shutout innings while notching eight strikeouts. Summit Shasta, once game back of first place, now looks forward to facing league leader More-San Jose May 6 on the final day of the regular season with a chance to share the PSAL title on the line.
