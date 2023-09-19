Erinn Wong and Sammi Fang, El Camino girls’ tennis. The Lady Colts are off to a 3-0 start in PAL Ocean Division play, and a gritty one at that. Two of those victories for come via 4-3 team scores, including last week’s nail-biter at Oceana. Two weeks ago, it was El Camino No. 2 single who earned a pivotal tiebreaker victory 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 to sway a 4-3 win for the Colts over Capuchino. Last week, Elco’s No. 3 doubles team of Wong and Fang did the same with a big comeback 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 to keep the Colts tied atop the PAL Ocean standings along with Half Moon Bay and Westmoor.

Sophie Rubinstein, Aragon volleyball. The junior helped lead the Dons to a pair of Bay Division wins last week, without dropping a set. In a three-set sweep of Half Moon Bay, Rubinstein led the offense with 14 kills while also digging up eight balls. In a sweep of rival Hillsdale, Rubinstein finished with eight kills and team-high 13 digs on defense.

