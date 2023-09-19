Erinn Wong and Sammi Fang, El Camino girls’ tennis. The Lady Colts are off to a 3-0 start in PAL Ocean Division play, and a gritty one at that. Two of those victories for come via 4-3 team scores, including last week’s nail-biter at Oceana. Two weeks ago, it was El Camino No. 2 single who earned a pivotal tiebreaker victory 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 to sway a 4-3 win for the Colts over Capuchino. Last week, Elco’s No. 3 doubles team of Wong and Fang did the same with a big comeback 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 to keep the Colts tied atop the PAL Ocean standings along with Half Moon Bay and Westmoor.
Sophie Rubinstein, Aragon volleyball. The junior helped lead the Dons to a pair of Bay Division wins last week, without dropping a set. In a three-set sweep of Half Moon Bay, Rubinstein led the offense with 14 kills while also digging up eight balls. In a sweep of rival Hillsdale, Rubinstein finished with eight kills and team-high 13 digs on defense.
Kalyssa Chu, Mills flag football. The senior gained 137 yards of offense as the Vikings beat host San Mateo in the first sanctioned flag football game in county history. Chu rushed for 70 yards on seven carries and also caught two passes for 67 yards — including a touchdown on a 67-yard, catch-and-run.
Jack Haywood, Hillsdale football. The junior wide receiver had just two catches for 18 yards in the Knights’ 21-14 win over Sacred Heart Prep. But both receptions went for touchdowns. In the first quarter, he climbed the ladder to snatch an 11-yard scoring pass from quarterback Erick Waugh to tie the game at 7-all. In the fourth quarter, all he had to do was make sure he caught the ball as the Knights ran a throw-back play — everyone on offense rolled left, except Haywood. He snuck into the end zone uncovered and had to wait what must have felt like eternity before cradling the ball to his body for the game-winning score with 5:23 left to play.
Samantha Lin, Hillsdale girls’ water polo. After dropping four non-league games to start the season, Hillsdale has opened PAL Ocean Division play with three straight wins. Lin has totaled 18 goals in those three wins, including leading the Lady Knights in scoring in last week’s victories of 17-7 over Mills, and 14-8 over Mercy-Burlingame. The senior’s double hat trick against Mercy was a season highlight for sure, but the topper was her season-high nine goals against Mills.
Brandon Arceo, Capuchino football. One of the reasons why the Mustangs are off to a 4-0 start — the best start of head coach Jay Oca’s career — is because of a balanced offense. Cap has long been synonymous with a smash-mouth running game, but this season Arceo has been clutch through the air. His performance in last Thursday’s 50-14 win over El Camino was another feather in his cap, no pun intended, as he threw three touchdowns, highlighted by a 40-yard scoring strike to senior Sebastian Conclara on a spectacle flea-flicker.
Angelo Medina, Burlingame football. The Panthers rushed for 293 yards in a 20-0 triumph over Half Moon Bay, with Medina paving the way. The 5-8 senior running back was a cannonball, rushing for all three of Burlingame’s touchdowns. And a week after recording a career-high 118 ground yards against Arroyo, Medina bested that total by rushing 12 times for a new career-best of 130 yards.
Justin Chiang, Burlingame boys’ water polo. The freshman scored the most exciting goal of his young high school career. His strike gave the Panthers an 8-7 win over Priory — in the fourth sudden-win overtime period.
Sophiya Karer, Woodside flag football. The Wildcats quarterback helped lead her team to a 34-20 win over Burlingame. Karer completed 10-of-14 for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Megan Davis, Woodside volleyball. Davis and her outside hitting counterpart Arielle Bruk each recorded a match-high 21 kills in last week’s key four-set win over El Camino. But it was Davis who took the Wildcats on her shoulders to close out a contentious finale Game 4. El Camino led the closing set 23-21 when Davis scored a clutch kill with a bolt off the left side before stepping to the service line, where the junior fired back-to-back aces to close out the 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23 victory.
Jordy Pena, Woodside football. Playing before a packed house at Bradley Field with the vibe of mini version of a Stanford-Cal “Big Game,” the Wildcats recaptured the coveted “Log” for the first time since 2018 with a 17-14 victory over Redwood City Rumble rival Sequoia. Sure, running back Evan Usher enjoyed his usual big night with 20 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Furtado recorded a team-high 10 tackles and a batted pass. But it would have been for naught if not for a game-saving tackle by Pena. Sequoia was lined up for a potential game-winning play from the Woodside 2-yard line on the final play of the night, but Woodside’s senior linebacker recorded his only tackle of the game by taking down the Ravens’ running back one foot away from the goal line.
Jackson Coleman, Menlo School boys’ water polo. Coleman combined to score eight goals as the Knights went 1-1. But Coleman is much more than a goal scorer. He followed up a four-goal performance in a 15-13 win over Valley Christian with four goals, three assists and four steals in a 18-13 loss to Los Gatos.
Landon Pretre and Ariya Kaushek, Menlo School cross country. The Knights threw down the gauntlet to the rest of CCS as the junior and sophomore, respectively, won their races at the prestigious Woodbridge cross country meet in Irvine. Pretre captured the boys’ varsity race and front three Knights finishing in the top-4 as they won the team title, as well. Pretre’s 14:46 was the fastest time of the day, while Kaushek posted a time of 18:15.9.
