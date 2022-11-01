Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls’ golf. A sophomore, Johnson punched her ticket to the CCS tournament with a round of 6-over 76 to clinch the PAL individual title at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Johnson had the low-score round in every match she played for the Knights this season.
Alexander Atkins, Serra football. The No. 1 team in Northern California improved their record to 9-0, including 6-0 in WCAL play, with a 21-7 win at St. Ignatius. Atkins made his presence felt on the scoreboard, recording two interceptions. The first interception, at the St. Ignatius 32-yard line, set up a Serra touchdown pass moments later. The second interception, with a pivotal pass deflection by safety Marley Alipati that sent the ball floating upward, landed right in Atkins’s clutches for a 46-yard return and a pick-6.
Jasmin Khuu, Westmoor volleyball. Khuu “kind of rebooted the offense,” according to Rams head coach Rex Mauga-Head, in Westmoor’s CCS Division III opener at Soledad. Khuu came off the bench and helped turn around a slow start, as the Rams rallied back for a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 victory.
Xavier McKenzie, Aragon boys’ water polo. The senior attacker had a strong showing in the Dons’ 11-3 win over Sequoia in the PAL CCS play-in game. McKenzie had a hand in seven of the Dons’ 11 goals, scoring four times and assisting on three others. He is not a one-way player, however, as he came up with seven steals defensively.
Lara Scanziani-Grijalvo, Oceana girls’ cross country. The sophomore is back on top in the Peninsula Athletic League, after taking first place in PAL #3 last Wednesday at Bedwell Bayfront Park. Scanziani-Grijalvo opened the season with a victory in PAL #1, but settled for second place in PAL #2 held Oct. 12 at Crystal Springs. This time around, she reveled on the 2.9-mile course in Menlo Park, blitzing through a pack of runners from Menlo-Atherton’s first-place team finish, culminating in Scanziani-Grijalvo’s first-place time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds.
Jake Bianchi, Menlo School football. The senior quarterback is hitting his stride over the second half of the season. After not eclipsing the 300-yard passing mark through the first five games of the season, Bianchi has now done it in three of his last four. He was 22-for-38 for 356 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 win over Burlingame.
Ava Cacao, Mercy-Burlingame volleyball. The Crusaders made quick work of Gonzales in Saturday’s CCS Division IV opener, rolling to a 25-9. 25-14, 25-8 victory. Cacao still put up some impressive numbers, falling two aces shy of a triple-double. The sophomore outside hitter totaled 10 kills, 14 digs and eight service aces.
Cameron Palma, San Mateo football. The sophomore defensive back continues to shine during his first season of varsity football. Palma mde 15 tackles and pulled down his seventh interception of the season — the most in CCS this season, according to those teams who load stats at MaxPreps.com, during a 42-30 win over Capuchino that clinched the Ocean Division title for the Bearcats.
Natalie Szczerba, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The Gators earned the West Catholic Athletic League tournament championship in dramatic fashion, scoring a 9-8 victory over rival Menlo School in Saturday’s tourney finals. Szczerba scored five goals for SHP, including a game-winning buzzer beater to cap the championship in style.
Evan Usher, Woodside football. The sophomore running back continues to churn out the yardage. He rushed for a season-high 261 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Wildcats beat Saaratoga for their seventh straight win, the Lake Division title and their first CCS berth since 2009.
