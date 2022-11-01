Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls’ golf. A sophomore, Johnson punched her ticket to the CCS tournament with a round of 6-over 76 to clinch the PAL individual title at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Johnson had the low-score round in every match she played for the Knights this season.

Alexander Atkins, Serra football. The No. 1 team in Northern California improved their record to 9-0, including 6-0 in WCAL play, with a 21-7 win at St. Ignatius. Atkins made his presence felt on the scoreboard, recording two interceptions. The first interception, at the St. Ignatius 32-yard line, set up a Serra touchdown pass moments later. The second interception, with a pivotal pass deflection by safety Marley Alipati that sent the ball floating upward, landed right in Atkins’s clutches for a 46-yard return and a pick-6.

