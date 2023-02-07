Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. What a week for the Cougars, who won four games in five days. Dioli averaged 23.8 points through those four wins, including twice totaling 29 points, first in a 70-39 win over South City, then again in a 50-36 win over Jefferson. Dioli’s monster week including 20 made 3-pointers, as she shot 30.3% from beyond the arc. More importantly, HMB’s three league wins clinched no less than a co-PAL North championship with two games to play, their third title over the past three full seasons.
Rocco Forte, Audie Lennemann and Andrew Jarrett, Serra boys’ wrestling. The Padres did plenty of celebrating at the WCAL boys’ wrestling championships, grabbing three individual titles while taking second place in the team standings. Forte got the party started with a championship victory in the 120-pound division, earning a third-period pin in the finals. Lennemann followed by capturing the 152s title with a 7-3 decision. Jarrett finished off the trio of championships as the sophomore recorded a first-period pin in the finals.
Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. Tabaldo earned her third all-time PAL championship by swiftly navigating the 113-pound bracket at the PAL girls’ wrestling championships. The senior is now a perfect 3 for 3 in PAL tourneys, having previously won titles in 2020 and ’22. The reason she missed a chance at a four-peat is there was no PAL tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Mason Tran, Jefferson boys’ basketball. The Grizzlies had no business shooting the 3-ball. Nonetheless, with just one made 3 heading into the fourth quarter, Tran knocked down three 3s at the start of the final period to help Jeff overcome a 12-point deficit and claim a critical 55-51 road win in the heart of the PAL North Division beast at Half Moon Bay. Tran finished with 14 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Grizzlies moved into a first-place tie with HMB with two games to play.
Leimana Makasini, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The Ravens had the potential for some big scoring exploits with wins of 11-0 over El Camino and 4-0 over Capuchino. Makasini cashed in, tallying a hat trick along with three assists against El Camino. He then scored Sequoia’s first two goals of the day at Cap.
Marcos Bautista and Nico Mandujano, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. The Cougars ruled the mat at the PAL boys’ wrestling championship with their senior mainstays leading the way. Four HMB wrestlers, including Samson Volynsky-Krug (147s) and Jordi Sanchez (184s). What differentiates Bautista (162s) and Mandujano (197s) is they both repeated as PAL champions, and were two of just three wrestlers at the championship meet to do so.
Jayden Kollman, Carlmont girls’ wrestling. Kollman earned her second straight PAL championship, claiming the title in the 123-pound division. She got something of a red carpet to the finals, advancing through the first two rounds via a quarterfinal bye and semifinal forfeit. She took care of business in the finals, though, executing a second-period pin.
Luke Peasley, Carlmont boys’ wrestling. With an 11-4 decision in the championship finals, Peasley captured the PAL boys’ wrestling title in the 154-pound bracket. According to Ronnie Ekis, the head coach of team champion Half Moon Bay, the 154s bracket was the toughest at this year’s tournament. Peasley earned three wins on the day, saving his strength to go the distance in the finals by recording first-period pins in each of his first two matches. The title was a repeat for the senior at PALs.
Mia Khouri, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The fourth-place Lady Scots stayed within striking distance of the top three teams in the PAL Bay Division with a 6-1 drubbing of Hillsdale. Khouri entered the day with two goals on the season but bettered that total by a bunch. One of the team’s best assist makers in recent weeks, the senior midfielder notched her first hat trick of the year.
Stephen Fernando, South City boys’ basketball. The Warriors finished the week sweeping through Pacifica for back-to-back league wins, and Fernando was a scoring presence in both of them. The senior guard netted 20 points, including four 3s, in a 53-47 road win at Terra Nova. He bettered that mark in a 66-45 win at Oceana, draining four more 3s to score a game-high 29.
Shannon Cleary, Oceana girls’ wrestling. Cleary wrestled for less than minute on the day, but it was enough to earn her back-to-back titles at the PAL girls’ wrestling championships. Advancing to the finals via two straight byes, Cleary claimed the title with a pin 54 seconds into her finals match.
Makena Nitao, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. The Lady Knights went on quite a run Friday night at Capuchino, outscoring the Mustangs 29-0 over the second and third quarters. Nitao did what she does, as the senior guard hit three 3s and scored a game-high 26 points. It’s her fourth straight game scoring 20 points or better, including 21 points in a win over Burlingame earlier in the week, and tallying 20 and 26 in wins over San Mateo and Mills, respectively, last week.
Fabiana and Alessia Bolanos, Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer. The first-place Bears earned two big wins last week, and the Bolanos sisters were at the forefront. INn a 2-0 win over Carlmont, Alessia, a sophomore, scored the first goal on an assist from her older sister. Then in a 1-0 win over Woodside, Fabiana, a senior, scored the game’s lone goal.
Cameron Chen and Brenon Kirkes, Design Tech boys’ soccer. The Dragons ran their current winning streak to five games with a pair of victories in PSAL North Division play last week. Chen opened the week with a hat trick in a 6-0 win over ACE Charter and added two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Nueva. Kirkes — Design Tech’s scoring leader this season with 27 goals in 13 matches — was right there with his teammate, scoring two goals in each win while totaling three assists on the week.
