Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. What a week for the Cougars, who won four games in five days. Dioli averaged 23.8 points through those four wins, including twice totaling 29 points, first in a 70-39 win over South City, then again in a 50-36 win over Jefferson. Dioli’s monster week including 20 made 3-pointers, as she shot 30.3% from beyond the arc. More importantly, HMB’s three league wins clinched no less than a co-PAL North championship with two games to play, their third title over the past three full seasons.

Rocco Forte, Audie Lennemann and Andrew Jarrett, Serra boys’ wrestling. The Padres did plenty of celebrating at the WCAL boys’ wrestling championships, grabbing three individual titles while taking second place in the team standings. Forte got the party started with a championship victory in the 120-pound division, earning a third-period pin in the finals. Lennemann followed by capturing the 152s title with a 7-3 decision. Jarrett finished off the trio of championships as the sophomore recorded a first-period pin in the finals.

