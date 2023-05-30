Rallin Covey, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The freshman right-hander may have opened the year with the junior-varsity team, but he finished it as a bona fide starter in the Gators’ rotation. Covey took the hard-luck loss as SHP fell 2-1 to Branham in the CCS Division III semifinals, locking up with Bruins starter Evan Williams for a splendid pitching duel. Williams threw just 84 pitches, while Covey countered with 77 through six-plus innings. SHP’s freshman set the pace with 14 pitches through the first two innings, 12 of them for strikes, while the two balls were each purpose pitches to brush back Branham’s No. 5 and 6 hitters. The right-hander ultimately surrendered two runs (one earns) on six hits, and finishes his first varsity season with a 2-3 record despite a 2.14 ERA.
Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The Knights closed out their extraordinary 2023 season with a mighty second-place finish at the CIF State Track & Field Championships Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The foursome took second-place with a time of 7 minutes, 39.1 seconds, finishing just back of the top spot with San Clemente winning it in 7:38.59. Menlo’s time was still good enough to set a new CCS mark in the event introduced to CIF competition this season. And with no first-place showings from the section at the state meet, the Menlo relay team was among the section’s best placers as one of just five second-place finishers from the CCS.
Maddie Wiessinger, Carlmont softball. The senior closed out her varsity career with a 12-game hitting streak, including a 5-for-6 showing through two games in the CCS Division I tournament. Wiessinger would have obviously preferred to play in three CCS games, as the Lady Scots got knocked out of the tournament with a 10-0 loss to Notre Dame-Salinas. While Carlmont managed just five hits against NDS, however, Wiessinger had a majority of them, going 3 for 3 with a double and a triple, and closes the season with a team-best .523 batting average.
Peter Olson, Serra boys’ track. The senior was the only Serra athlete to reach the podium at the CIF State Track & Field Championships, taking seventh-place in the boys’ 300 hurdles with a time of 39.12 seconds, the best showing of anyone in the event from Northern California.
Allison Lui, Notre Dame-Belmont softball. Lui fired a five-hit shutout in the Tigers’ win over Leland in the CCS Division V semifinals, leading her team to its second CCS championship-game appearance in two years. The sophomore right-hander proved a workhorse through the postseason, throwing every pitch for NDB. Saturday’s 8-2 loss to North Salinas in the CCS finals saw Lui get off to a fine start as well, yielding an unearned run in the first inning and keeping it close until the Lady Vikings broke through with five runs in the fourth. With a 9-6 record this season, NDB’s young hurler finished the year with a 4-1 record in her last five games.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ track. The junior middle-distance machine reached the podium at the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the girls’ 800, taking seventh-place Saturday in Clovis. Olesen battled with a cluster of finishers, recording a brand new personal record of 2 minutes, 10.25 seconds, the same time as eight-place finisher Dominique Abbott of J.W. North (2:10.25) and just ahead of ninth-placer L’Mio Edwards of Claremont (2:10.26).
Nora Leslie, Burlingame softball. The Panthers faltered 8-2 to North Salinas in the CCS Division V semifinals, but Leslie went out with a bang, going 3 for 3 with a run scored. She went 4 for 6 in the CCS playoffs, and was 10 for 25 to close the season to improve her average to .322.
Mason Wehmeyer, Serra baseball. The Padres scuffled through a 5-2 loss to Bellarmine in the CCS Division II semifinals with not a lot to brag on. The Serra lineup was held to just three hits by Bells pitchers Wade Mountz and Paul Wheeler, and Padres starter Davis Minton took the loss after working just three innings. Wehmeyer climbed the hill and closed out the Padres’ season with a sturdy effort though, tossing three shutout innings for junior’s first scoreless outing of the year.
Tarik Baker, Benjamin Bouie, Furious Clay and Dean Wu, Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ track. The Gryphons made school history with a new program record in the boys’ 4x800 relay. With the event being introduced in the CIF this season, Crystal’s time of 7 minutes, 45.30 seconds ranks second-best all-time among Central Coast Section programs, the only one better produced just minutes early with Menlo School’s second-place finish at Saturday’s finals in Clovis.
Ryan Burton, Capuchino baseball. The Mustangs relied on their red-hot No. 3 hitter to reach the CCS Division V championship game, who went 5 for 7 with two RBIs through the semifinals and finals. While Cap fell in last Friday’s title game 3-0 to Hillsdale, Burton did his darndest by setting the table in the first inning, executing a picture-perfect hit-and-run, with Nate Balch attempting a steal, by singling through the vacated second-base position to put runners at the corners. The single gave Burton a 10-game hitting streak to end the season, finishing the season with a team-best .455 batting average.
Tynan Macaluso, Luke Maxwell, James Mustarde and Carter Shaw, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ track. Prep’s fleet-footed foursome reached the podium at the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the boys’ 4x100 relay, taking eight-place with a time of 41.88 seconds.
Josh Mayol, Aidan Sakai and Jackson Sierra, Hillsdale baseball. The Fighting Knights made history by capturing the program’s first Central Coast Section championship. Mayol pitched them there with his first complete game of the year in the CCS semifinals, a 2-1 win over Monte Vista Christian, allowing one run on six hits. Sakai and Sierra then provided the thunder through the semis and finals, with Sakai going 5 for 6 with a double and an RBI through the two games, and Sierra going 5 for 7 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored.
