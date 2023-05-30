Rallin Covey, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The freshman right-hander may have opened the year with the junior-varsity team, but he finished it as a bona fide starter in the Gators’ rotation. Covey took the hard-luck loss as SHP fell 2-1 to Branham in the CCS Division III semifinals, locking up with Bruins starter Evan Williams for a splendid pitching duel. Williams threw just 84 pitches, while Covey countered with 77 through six-plus innings. SHP’s freshman set the pace with 14 pitches through the first two innings, 12 of them for strikes, while the two balls were each purpose pitches to brush back Branham’s No. 5 and 6 hitters. The right-hander ultimately surrendered two runs (one earns) on six hits, and finishes his first varsity season with a 2-3 record despite a 2.14 ERA.

Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The Knights closed out their extraordinary 2023 season with a mighty second-place finish at the CIF State Track & Field Championships Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The foursome took second-place with a time of 7 minutes, 39.1 seconds, finishing just back of the top spot with San Clemente winning it in 7:38.59. Menlo’s time was still good enough to set a new CCS mark in the event introduced to CIF competition this season. And with no first-place showings from the section at the state meet, the Menlo relay team was among the section’s best placers as one of just five second-place finishers from the CCS.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription