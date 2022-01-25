Brady Carson, Hillsdale boys’ basketball. A junior shooting guard, Brady lit it up last week. He opened the week with 12 points in a 48-20 win over Mills. Friday against rival Aragon, Carson poured in 23 points, draining seven 3-pointers along the way, in a 51-46 victory.
Rachel Mull, Woodside girls’ soccer. The four-year varsity starter has helped lead the Wildcats to 10 straight wins. Woodside picked three more victories last week, with Mull right in the thick of things. Saturday she scored a goal and assisted on a second in a 2-0 win over Hillsdale. She had an assist on the insurance goal in a 2-0 win over Burlingame and she opened the week with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over M-A.
Enzo Cappablanca, Serra wrestling. The senior reached the quarterfinals of the boys’ 182-pound bracket at the 2022 MidCals in Gilroy, earning an eighth-place finish. He was the tournament’s top placer among San Mateo County boys. Cappablanca emerged with a 5-4 win in a grueling match with Ryan Lee of St. Francis in the round of 16. Trailing heading into the third round, Cappablanca scored a reversal to take a 4-3 lead. Lee fired right back with a 1-point escape to tie it, but with 28 seconds remaining, Cappablanca earned a point on a technical violation that proved the difference.
Miles Klapper and Garret Keyhani, Serra boys’ basketball. It wasn’t the best of weeks for the Padres, who suffered a two-game losing streak in WCAL play. After falling to Valley Christian and St. Francis, though, the Padres bounced back with a 50-41 victory Saturday night over Mitty, with their two top performers each recording double-doubles. Klapper totaled a game-high 23 points to go with 14 rebounds, while Keyhani added 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Amalie Pianim, Burlingame girls’ soccer. The senior striker, who is back with the Burlingame team after spending the last two seasons focused on club play, is making up for lost time. Saturday, she potted a pair of goals and had an assist in a 3-0 win over Aragon. Earlier in the week, she scored in a 4-0 Panthers’ win over Hillsdale. Pianim now has nine goals six games.
Jaelee Wilson, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. A senior guard, Wilson scored 12 points, but none bigger than a pair of go-ahead free throws in a 55-52 win over rival Aragon. Wilson got the ball on the wing, drove to the basket and was fouled with just over seven seconds left in the game. Trailing 52-51, Wilson drained both free throws for a 53-52 lead.
Daniel Louie, Menlo School boys’ soccer. Scoring five goals in two games is a surefire way to get an Honor Roll mention. Louie delivered as the Knights earned victories over Eastside College Prep and Woodside Priory, marking Menlo’s first back-to-back victories of the year. The senior totaled two goals in an 8-0 win over Eastside. He returned two days later and recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Priory, putting the game away with two goals in the final five minutes.
Taylor Micallef, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. The senior was the breakout performer at the prestigious 2022 MidCals tournament in Gilroy. Micallef topped the podium in the girls’ 137-pound division with four straight wins, including a 4-2 decision over Arianna Reyes of North Salinas in the championship round. Through her first three matches, Micallef didn’t surrender a point, earning decisions of 14-0 over Los Banos; 8-0 over Salinas; and 6-0 over Whitney.
Myles Solanoy, Jefferson boys’ basketball. A junior small forward, Solanoy led the Grizzlies to a pair of wins last week. He opened the week with 17 points in a 66-56 win over South City. He capped the week with 21 points in a 53-44 win over Daly City rival Westmoor.
Shannon Lim, San Mateo girls’ soccer. Only a freshman, Lim netted four goals in two games last week. She had two in a 4-0 win over South City two days after a two-goal match in a 7-0 win over Oceana.
Jaden Williams, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. The Bears kept their 4-0 record in the PAL South Division unblemished thanks to a 50-43 win over Aragon. M-A trailed by 4 in the second half, but Williams turned the tide with two big shots. First he converted an and-1 and later drilled perimeter a 3-pointer to help the Bears take back the lead. The junior guard finished with 19 points and five steals, both team-highs, while senior guard Ryan Anderson added 16 points and four steals.
Maya Blodgett, Carlmont girls’ soccer. A four-year starting midfielder, Blodgett has helped the Scots to a 4-0 start in PAL Ocean Division play. She had a hat trick and an assist in a 5-1 win over Terra Nova, which gave the Scots sole possession of first place. Earlier in the week, she scored twice and assisted on a third in a 7-0 victory over El Camino.
