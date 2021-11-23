Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The Dean & Vanos show wrote its final chapter last week in Hillsdale’s historic run through the CIF Division I state championship tournament. The Lady Knights captured the Nor Cal regional title with a three-set sweep of Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, paced by Dean’s double-double of 20 kills and 17 digs, and Vanos’s double-double of 15 kills and 16 digs. While Hillsdale went on to fall in the state championship match against Harvard-Westlake, Dean and Vanos each shared the match-high of 14 kills.
Dylan Daniel, Aragon football. The junior, in his first year under center, had a career game in the Dons’ 48-27 win over North Salinas CCS Division V semifinal game Friday. Daniel completed 12-of-15 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Zach Friere, Sacred Heart Prep football. A senior utility player for the Gators, Friere scored the first two times he touched the ball in the Gators’ 42-14 win over Hillsdale in the CCS Division IV semifinals. Already up 7-0 on a Jake York 88-yard kickoff return to open the game, Friere made it 14-0 on SHP’s first play from scrimmage. Taking a handoff and sweeping left, Friere picked up a couple of crunching seal blocks on the edge to gain the corner. He then sprinted down the left sideline for an 82-yard touchdown run. He also intercepted a pass and, on the Gators’ second play from scrimmage, Friere went 13 yards around left end for a 21-0 Gators lead less than eight minutes into the game.
Ava Martin, Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis. The Bears' No. 1 singles the player, the junior Martin advanced to the semifinals of the CCS singles tournament. Seeded No. 2, Martin marched through the first three rounds without dropping a set. In the championship match, Martin pushed No. 1-seeded Gayathri Krishan of Cupertino to three sets before falling 6-2. 4-6, 6-2.
Andra Braicu, Menlo School girls’ tennis. The freshman won her No. 2 singles match against Harker in the Nor Cal team championship match, handing the Eagles player her first loss in the last two seasons. Braicu went 3-0 in Nor Cal matches as the Knights finished runner-up to Harker, who can make the claim as best team in the nation.
Sam Scola, Menlo School football. The senior receiver finally gets to bathe in the accolades for the undefeated Knights football team. In the Knights' 45-35 win over top-seeded San Benito, Scola caught 10 passes for 142 yards. He had an interception to help Menlo into the CCS Division II championship game.
Petelo Gi, Serra football. The senior running back has been a workhorse of the Padres offense this season, and Saturday’s 41-0 win over Bellarmine in the CCS Division I semifinals was no different. Gi carried 22 times for a 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Serra offense outgained Bellarmine 365-220.
Bear Weigle and Luke Johnson, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. The Gators swam to their first-ever Northern California Division I title with three convincing wins — 18-3 over Valley Christian in the quarterfinals; 9-6 over Campolindo in the semifinals; and 17-4 over Miramonte in the finals — and Weigle and Johnston paved the way. SHP’s two hole sets were critical to solidifying the defense, keeping the pressure off goalkeeper Griff Price, who needed record just eight saves in the quarterfinals and seven more in the finals.
Jeremiah Earby, Menlo-Atherton football. Earby was quite a weapon in non-league games for the Bears this season, and continued the trend in last Friday’s 49-28 loss to St. Francis in the CCS Division I semifinals. The senior receiver totaled five catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. He has gone past 100 receiving yards in five games this season — including Bellarmine (221); McClymonds (102); Oak Ridge (193); and Salinas (133) — all non-league opponents.
CJ Ektekhari, Hillsdale football. While the Fighting Knights utilized a starting backfield combo of Josh Violette and Makoa Ah Tou for most of the season, Ektekhari was thrust into action last Friday’s in a 42-14 loss to Sacred Heart Prep in the CCS Division IV semifinals. The senior rushed six times for a team-high 99 yards with a touchdown — all on one drive. Head coach Mike Parodi said the yardage total was actually 99 yards, 2 feet, 11 inches, as the Knights got backed up to their own 1-inch line due to back-to-back false start penalties. Ektekhari then took the only six carries he recorded all season to rush the length of the field.
