Elle Marsyla, Woodside girls’ cross-country. The senior took home the girls’ varsity championship at the Peninsula Athletic League cross-country finals with a commanding performance. Marsyla hit the tape in 18 minutes, 2.7 seconds to earn the individual title at Crystal Springs, topping the second-place time of 18:21.4 by Menlo-Atherton junior Katie Lorenz.
Katie Lorenz, Menlo-Atherton girls’ cross-country. Not only did Lorenz take second place in the individual portion of the PAL cross-country finals, she also fronted M-A’s strategic team approach that landed the Bears the PAL team championship. Lorenz finished in 18:21.4 in a cluster of M-A sophomores that included Tatum Olesen (third place, 18:29); Sophia Melani (fourth, 18:38.8); and Annie Pflaum (fifth, 18:41.8). M-A senior Katriona Briggs rounded out the team victory by taking eighth place in 19:35.
Emma Madden, Burlingame volleyball. The Panthers captured their third CCS championship in the past five postseasons, and it was Madden who led the way. The senior outside hitter swung lights out in Saturday’s 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Santa Cruz, totaling 20 kills. It punctuated a sensational week for Madden, who opened the postseason last Tuesday with 20 kills against Westmoor and adding 14 more kills in the CCS semifinals against Half Moon Bay.
Nico Caruso and Isaac Nishimoto, Capuchino football. The Mustangs were firing on all cylinders in a 56-0 win over Mills in the Battle of the Strip archrivalry matchup. Caruso turned in a pair of touchdown receptions while totaling 89 receiving yards and a fumble recovery on the defensive side. And Nishimoto balanced the attack, rushing for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
Will Swart and Gavin West, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. The No. 1-seed Gators started their quest for a 14th Central Coast Section championship a 16-7 win over St. Francis in Saturday Open Division opener. SHP jumped out to a 6-1 first-quarter lead with Swart getting the team on the board in the opening minute. After St. Francis tied it on a Brody Ghashghai goal, West answered with two straight scores, followed by two more from Swart. Swart and West finished the day with three goals and one assist apiece.
Dane Fifita, Menlo-Atherton football. The Bears throttled to a 21-point lead in the first quarter of a 35-21 win over the King’s Academy. And Fifita was a force. The senior running back rushed for 163 yards on — get this — five carries, including two touchdowns. He added a third TD with an 11-yard scoring catch from senior quarterback Matt MacLeod.
Anna Ryan, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. Ryan turned in a triple-double performance in M-A’s four-set thriller over Monta Vista-Cupertino in the CCS Division I championship match. The junior opposite hitter/setter was credited with 18 kills, 14 digs and 15 assists, all while hitting at a .447 clip. Earlier in the tournament, in last Tuesday’s quarterfinal upset over Palo Alto, Ryan came within one dig of another triple-double, totaling 15 kills, nine digs and 20 digs, while firing a career-high five service aces.
William Moffitt, Half Moon Bay football. Moffit racked up 314 total yards of offense in the Cougars’ 52-21 victory over Terra Nova in the Battle for the Bones rivalry game. The senior quarterback led HMB to its fourth straight win in PAL Bay Division play, going a perfect 7-of-7 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He added two more rushing touchdowns on 154 yards passing.
Tommy Rogers, Serra boys’ cross-country. The senior claimed the title at the West Coast Athletic League boys’ varsity cross-country finals, owning a course he’s called home for years at Crystal Springs Rogers negotiated the course 15:20.7 seconds, outdueling Bellarmine senior Ryunosuke Yanashita, who earned a second-place time of 15:29.9.
Victoria Gittoes and Nikhila Raman, Carlmont girls’ tennis. While Tessa Ellingson and Lila Motamedi of Menlo-Atherton delivered the PAL girls’ tennis doubles title last Thursday, it was a strange and competitive showdown that led to Gittoes and Raman taking runners-up. The Carlmont duo was leading the match 7-5, 3-6, 2-0 when a shoulder injury struck Gittoes, forcing Carlmont to retire. Still, the Lady Scots get the Honor Roll nod as a consolation in what was, to that point, a match befitting the championship moniker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.