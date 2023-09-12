Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ cross country. The Daily Journal’s reigning Girls’ Athlete of the Year, Olesen opened her senior cross country season with a second-place finish. With a time of 16:23.7, Olesen was edged at the line by one-tenth of a second at the Lowell Invitational Saturday.
Connor Heath and Dusty Dimas, Half Moon Bay football. Heath, a junior who moved from wide receiver last season to running back this year, had the biggest game of his varsity career in the Cougars’ 26-12 win over Carlmont. He carried the ball a career-high 44 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Dimas, ajunior quarterback, completed just four passes for 48 yards in the win over Carlmont. But three of those completions went for touchdowns: two to Kenji Holcomb and the other to Nolan Mullins.
Cheyenne Byrd, Summit Shasta volleyball. A 6-foot middle blocker, Byrd isn’t your prototypical ace server, and never was for the Black Bears — until this season. Giving attention to improving her serve technique during the offseason paid off in Summit Shasta’s PSAL Bay Division opener last Tuesday, as the junior led a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory at Nueva School with a career-high seven service aces.
Josiah Yeager, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. The senior attacker continues to fill up the score sheet for the Knights. In four games last week, Yeager tallied 29 goals and 18 assists. He had 10 goals and 8 assists in a 23-12 win over Half Moon Bay. During three games at the Aragon tournament, Yeager tossed in 19 goals and assisted on 10 others as he helped lead the Knights to tournament title game.
Erick Waugh and Dante Allendorf, Hillsdale football. Waugh, a senior quarterback, had a huge game in the Knights’ 28-12 win over Woodside, completing 13 of 21 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Allendorf, a diminutive running back, had a big game too, accumulating 133 yards of total offense. He led the Knights’ ground attack, finishing with 54 yards on 15 carries. He also caught two passes for 79 more yards, including taking a screen pass 59 yards for a score.
Natasha Abbaszadeh, Hillsdale volleyball. The junior outside hitter is part of a two-pronged Hillsdale attack, along with freshman standout Ella Schaumkel. While both had standout performances in the Lady Knights’ PAL Bay Division opener, a 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11 win at home over San Mateo, it was Abbaszadeh who led the hit parade, totaling 19 kills and five aces, both new career highs.
Mila Mulready, Burlingame girls’ tennis. The senior is making her case as best player on the Peninsula after she went 3-0 last week without dropping a set. In the Panthers’ PAL Bay Division opener, the No. 1 singles player took down Aragon’s Varsha Jawadi, 7-5, 6-2. The next day, she faced off against Menlo-Atherton’s Tessa Ellingson, posting a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Saturday, in the Golden Gate Tennis Classic tournament, she beat Sacred Heart Prep’s Charlotte Weber, 6-3, 7-5.
Eddie Gill, Burlingame football. The senior quarterback helped lead the Panthers to their first win of the season as they exploded in a 54-30 win over Arroyo-San Lorenzo. Gill completed half of his 12 passes. But his six completions covered 228 yards, good for 38 yards a catch, and added four touchdown passes.
Jordan Arnaudo, Terra Nova girls’ water polo. The Tigers are off to a 2-0 start in PAL Bay Division play, with the second straight win a thrilling 11-10 win over Aragon last Thursday. Arnaudo, a senior point, scored a hat trick in the game to share the team-high scoring with senior Sonny Guilbadoulline. It was Arnaudo who delivered the game-winning goal, though, sinking a penalty shot with about two minutes to go.
Sent Barrera, Terra Nova football. A transfer from Jefferson, the junior defensive end punished his former team last Friday in the Tigers’ 55-7 win over Jeff. Barrera entered the night with a half sack through Terra Nova’s previous two games, but the defensive end enjoyed a career best by recording 4 1/2 sacks against the Grizzlies.
Mia Radeff, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. The Gators have been riding Isabelle Marco all season, and the senior setter did not disappoint in the team’s only match last week, a 28-26, 11-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over Los Gatos, a fell a dig shy of a triple-double with 15 kills, 17 assists and nine digs. Radeff, though, led the scoring barrage, as the senior outside hitter matched her career high with 19 kills, while adding 11 digs to record the double-double.
Liala Kinchen, South City volleyball. The Warriors are off to a 1-0 start in PAL Ocean Division play after last Thursday’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win at home over Jefferson. Kinchen, a new edition to the team as a sophomore outside hitter, shined at the service line against the Grizzlies, firing a career-high seven aces.
Alek Marshall, Menlo-Atherton football. The 6-5, 230-pound senior converted from tight end to receiver this season and the move is paying off. While the Bears dropped a 24-21 decision to Patterson Saturday, it wasn’t from lack of production from Marshall, who caught 11 of Xander Eschelman’s 18 completions, going for 167 yards and hauling in two scoring passes.
Braden Agosta and Cole Harrison, Serra football. The Padres took down Central Catholic 38-7 for their third straight victory to start the season, scoring 28 of their points in the second half. Agosta and Harrison contributed to that second-half haul, showcasing two of the finest touchdown receptions you’ll ever see in a high school football game. Agosta’s was a leaping 36-yard catch in the front corner of the end zone, walling off a defender in 1-on-1 coverage to grab quarterback Maealiuaki Smith’s pass with a one-handed catch right in the breadbasket. Harrison’s was just as impressive, running a post route to the back of the end zone for running back Nano Latu to deliver an option pass that looked to lead Serra’s playmaking senior tight end out of the back of the end zone, but somehow Harrison out-leapt a defender and dragged a foot inbounds to record the touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.