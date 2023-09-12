Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ cross country. The Daily Journal’s reigning Girls’ Athlete of the Year, Olesen opened her senior cross country season with a second-place finish. With a time of 16:23.7, Olesen was edged at the line by one-tenth of a second at the Lowell Invitational Saturday.

Connor Heath and Dusty Dimas, Half Moon Bay football. Heath, a junior who moved from wide receiver last season to running back this year, had the biggest game of his varsity career in the Cougars’ 26-12 win over Carlmont. He carried the ball a career-high 44 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Dimas, ajunior quarterback, completed just four passes for 48 yards in the win over Carlmont. But three of those completions went for touchdowns: two to Kenji Holcomb and the other to Nolan Mullins.

