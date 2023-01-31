Valentine Sandillo, El Camino girls’ soccer. Sandillo had three goals in two weeks as the Colts maintain their Lake Division lead. She scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-1 win over Westmoor, in a game that saw the Colts score six times in the second half. She capped her week with a goal in a 2-0 win over Oceana.
Ryan Pettis, Serra boys’ basketball. After losing their first four league games, the Padres have been busy righting the ship by winning three of their last four in WCAL play. Pettis was a catalyst to last week’s 2-1 run, as the senior averaged 21.7 points per game, including a big showing in a 75-56 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral. Pettis totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win, and followed it with a 24-point performance in a 67-56 loss to first-place Mitty.
Daniel Schembri, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The senior midfielder had a foot in five goals for the Ravens last week, going 1-1 in Ocean play. He had a goal in a 5-4 loss to South City, but rebounded with two goals and two assists in a 3-2 win over San Mateo.
Sasha Bernthal, Menlo girls’ soccer. The Lady Knights are on quite a roll, running their current winning streak to six games last week with wins over Notre Dame-San Jose and Stevenson-Pebble Beach. Menlo improved its undefeated WBAL Foothill record to 5-0 with a 6-0 win over NDSJ, with Bernthal assisting on four of those goals. Then on the road trip to Pebble Beach, she scored a goal in a 5-0 win as Menlo improved its overall record to 12-1-1.
Marcos Bautista and Nicolas Mandujno, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. Both Cougars finished runners-up in their respective weight classes Saturday in San Jose at the 58th Overfelt Classic. In the 160-pound division, Bautista started his day with two wins via pin and ultimately fell to Palma’s Isaiah Rangel in a grueling championship match by a 3-2 decision. In 194s, Mandujno advanced with three wins before falling in the championship round on a third-period pin by Alisal senior Diego Chaidez.
Jacob Ruttenberg and Logan Wall, Aragon boys’ basketball. The Dons pulled off the comeback of the year, rallying for 11 points over the final minute of regulation in a stunning 59-56 win last Friday at Mills. Trailing 56-48 with 53 seconds to play, Ruttenberg and Wall turned the beat around, while combining for 20 of the Dons’ 22 fourth-quarter points. Ruttenberg drilled a 3-pointer with eight second to play to give the Dons the lead, and Wall capped the frenetic fourth quarter by scoring off a steal to put the game away. Wall finished with a double-double, totaling 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ruttenberg totaled 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
Angel Ramirez, South City boys’ soccer. The junior striker helped the Warriors to a trio of wins to get into the Ocean Division title race. He opened the week with a hat trick and an assist in a 4-3 win over Woodside. In a 5-4 win over division leading Sequoia, Martinez scored twice and assisted on two more. He then capped the week with the game-winning strike in a 2-1 win over Half Moon Bay.
Jalen Arceo, Oceana boys’ wrestling. Arceo gets props for leading the Sharks to the PAL Ocean Dvision dual meet title, which they locked up last week. But the senior’s time to shine came Saturday at the 13th Annual Colt Invitational at El Camino, as he stormed through the 140-pound division to earn his first individual tournament championship of the season. Arceo finished off his day with a third-period pin, and brought the house down with his epic celebration yawp.
Kai Hernandez, Mills boys’ soccer. Hernandez helped the Vikings to a pair of wins to remain atop the Lake Division standings. He opened the week with two goals in a 5-2 win over Terra Nova and scored two more in a 7-4 win over Oceana.
Camden Ngo, Carlmont boys’ basketball. The transfer sophomore hit four 3s and scored a team-high 16 points in the Scots’ 49-45 win over Burlingame last Wednesday. It was a critical victory that helped the Scots climb into a third-place tie with the Panthers, but it was a win that nearly slipped away. After leading for most of the night, Carlmont was suddenly trailing by 4 with three minutes to play but responded by finishing on an 8-0 run. Nate Wong’s jumper tied it, and Enzo Carvalho swung the Scots back ahead by hitting a pair of free throws. Then Ngo put the game away with a jumper down the stretch.
Abigail Zennadi, Mills girls’ soccer. Zennadi helped keep the Vikings’ Lake Division championship hopes alive, helping lead the Vikings to a pair of wins last week. She opened with a goal in a 2-1 win over Oceana. She then erupted in a 10-3 rout of Westmoor, scoring four goals and assisting on two others.
Kira Wilmurt, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. It’s tough to distinguish between Wilmurt and her counterpart Makena Nitao, as the two senior have fronted Hillsdale’s 16-3 overall record, including a 6-1 mark in PAL South play after three wins last week. Nitao was certainly on her game through those wins over Sequoia, Mills and San Mateo, averaging 19.3 points and seven assists per game on the week. But Wilmurt gets the Honor Roll nod for her explosive performance in the 69-34 win over San Mateo, knocking down six 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 34 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.