Menlo-Atherton basketball. The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each finished the season with perfect 12-0 records in PAL South Division play to claim league championships. The last time both M-A varsity squads did this was in 2015-16. The Lady Bears all but wrapped up the crown last Tuesday with a dramatic 45-44 win over Hillsdale, with center Fiona Steinmetz hitting a go-ahead layup with less than three seconds to play. The Gentleman Bears earned their pivotal win last Wednesday 46-36 over Burlingame, with Ben Eisner scoring a game-high 16 points.

Kira Wilmurt, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. While the Lady Knights came up short in their bid to move into a first-place tie with M-A, Wilmurt almost made magic at the end of last week’s 45-44 loss in Atherton. The senior took a full-court inbound pass with less than three seconds to play, and swished a half-court shot, only to have it waved off as it came fractions of a second after the final buzzer.

