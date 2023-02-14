Menlo-Atherton basketball. The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each finished the season with perfect 12-0 records in PAL South Division play to claim league championships. The last time both M-A varsity squads did this was in 2015-16. The Lady Bears all but wrapped up the crown last Tuesday with a dramatic 45-44 win over Hillsdale, with center Fiona Steinmetz hitting a go-ahead layup with less than three seconds to play. The Gentleman Bears earned their pivotal win last Wednesday 46-36 over Burlingame, with Ben Eisner scoring a game-high 16 points.
Kira Wilmurt, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. While the Lady Knights came up short in their bid to move into a first-place tie with M-A, Wilmurt almost made magic at the end of last week’s 45-44 loss in Atherton. The senior took a full-court inbound pass with less than three seconds to play, and swished a half-court shot, only to have it waved off as it came fractions of a second after the final buzzer.
Daniel Schembri and Ryan McDowell, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The sophomore McDowell and senior Schembri hooked for the only goal in a 1-0 win over South City, which secured the PAL Ocean Division championship for Sequoia. McDowell sent a long, looping cross-field pass to Schembri, who was making a weakside run. He elevated and hung in the air long enough to head the ball back across the goal and just inside the far left post for the game-winner.
Arianna McPike, Mills girls’ wrestling. The senior went 4-0 in the 137-pound bracket at the CCS Northern Regionals held Saturday at Fremont-Sunnyvale. McPike earned the North Regional championship with a second-period pin of Mitty’s Kate Campisi. With the win, she advances to the CCS Masters tournament this coming Saturday.
Nathan Freitas, Half Moon Bay soccer. The senior striker did all he could to win an Ocean Division title. He had a goal in a 2-1 win over Sequoia that pulled the Cougars even in the standings with the Ravens. He then scored both goals in a 2-2 draw with Capuchino, a game the Cougars needed to win to share the division title.
Madison Donati, Terra Nova girls’ soccer. The junior forward capped a banner season with four goals in the Tigers’ final two regular-season games that gave her 22 on the season. She scored Terra Nova’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Capuchino. In the regular-season finale, Donati netted a hat trick in a 5-1 win over South City.
Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The senior put on a show from 3-point land in the Cougars’ 43-23 win at rival Terra Nova. Dioli connected for eight 3s to score a game-high 30 points to finish of HMB’s PAL North Division championship season. Dioli now has 87 made 3s on the year, and 1,440 points in four varsity seasons.
Gio Martin, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. The Cougars closed out a PAL North Division co-championship Friday with a 71-58 win at rival Terra Nova. Martin fueled an explosive start for the Cougars, as the freshman guard poured in eight 3-pointers to score a game-high 31 points. HMB took a 36-8 lead into halftime and led the rest of the way. The Cougars will share the PAL North title with Jefferson, each finishing with 11-1 records.
Brenden Pineda, Aragon boys’ soccer. The senior midfielder helped the Don to a third straight PAL Bay Division title, scoring a pair of goals off of free kicks in a 3-0 win over Hillsdale, which clinched a share of the league championship. Aragon’s 1-1 tie with Carlmont gave the Dons the title outright.
Val Latu-Nava, Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer. The junior striker scored a pair of goals in two games to help the Bears reach a couple of milestones. She tallied once in a 3-0 win over Sequoia that secured the PAL Bay Division championship for M-A. She found the back of the net again and assisted on a second goal in a 3-2 win over Carlmont, that clinched an unbeaten league record. The Bears finished Bay play 7-0-3.
