Gabe Ober, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. The Cougars clinched no less than a share of the PAL regular-season dual meet championship with a 58-18 triumph at Burlingame. Ober was a pleasant surprise as the freshman was a late call-up from the junior-varsity roster to make quite the impression in his varsity debut. Not only did he earn the victory at 134s via pin, he added a degree of difficulty by wrestling up a weight class.
Reese McKeon, Sequoia girls’ soccer. McKeon helped pull the Ravens into a second-place tie with Burlingame, after she scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Panthers. She came back two days later to score twice and assisted on a third in a 4-1 win over Aragon.
Jace Clayton, Serra boys’ wrestling. Clayton was one of two county wrestlers to top to podium at the 12th Annual Colt Invitational at El Camino. The unranked senior rolled to a 4-0 record in the 184-pound bracket and finished with a bang, earning a tech fall in the championship match, taking down a Los Altos opponent ranked No. 10 in the Central Coast Section at 195s. It was Clayton’s first appearance at 184s this season after previously wrestling at 195s. The plan is for him to hold steady at 184s at the West Catholic Athletic League championships Saturday at St. Francis.
Makena Nitao, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. The senior continued to post big scoring numbers as Hillsdale ran its winning streak to 15 games with wins over Cap, Burlingame and San Mateo last week. Nitao made a splash in Wednesday’s 76-51 win over Burlingame, leading the way to a third-quarter rout that redefined the contest. Burlingame led 27-26 at the half, but Hillsdale erupted for a 32-13 run in the third quarter. Nitao finished with a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
Keven Marroquin-Mayen, Aragon boys’ soccer. The senior striker scored the Dons’ only goal in a 1-1 tie with Menlo-Atherton before netting a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Woodside to help keep the Dons’ title hopes alive.
Carolina Espinosa, Menlo School girls’ soccer. The Menlo senior went full-on madwoman on a corner kick in the closing minutes of a rivalry showdown with Sacred Heart Prep. Espinosa’s Knights trailed 1-0 going into the 79th minute, but she fixed that by connecting with a header, and in the process of scoring the equalizer endured a headbutt to the face. Menlo ultimately earned a 1-1 draw, and Espinosa, despite having a bloodied mouth, kept all her teeth intact.
Madeleine Cunningham, Carlmont girls’ soccer. Cunningham had a productive week. She opened with a goal and three assists in a 5-0 win over South City. In a 13-0 rout of El Camino, Cunningham had a goal and two more assists.
Kayla Ikuma, El Camino girls’ basketball. The Lady Colts finished the week with a slight edge for second place in the PAL North Division, with last Tuesday’s 51-33 win over Terra Nova being the difference in the standings. Ikuma was the driving force for Elco, knocking down three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points.
Dominic Tuiasosopo, Terra Nova boys’ basketball. After falling to 2-3 in PAL North play, Terra Nova has rallied for four straight wins, including a 3-0 record last week. “Tui” was a big reason why. The senior forward netted a game-high 21 points last Tuesday against El Camino, leading the Tigers to a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter. The following night in a 49-40 win over South City, Tuiasosopo drilled a late 3-pointer to put the game on ice.
Masaya Miyake, Mills’ boys’ soccer. Miyake scored twice to upset Lake Division-leading El Camino 2-0 and followed that with a three-goal performance to lead the Vikings to a 6-0 win over Terra Nova.
Jaden Hutchins, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. Hutchins enjoyed some social media stardom in Half Moon Bay circles last week thanks to an impressive two-handed dunk in the Cougars’ 68-48 victory at El Camino, finishing with 17 points. But his most noteworthy performance came two days earlier in a 52-42 win over Westmoor. HMB trailed the Rams 25-20 at halftime but took the lead thanks to a 24-17 third quarter before shutting out Westmoor 8-0 in the fourth. Hutchins was a force on the boards in that one, totaling 17 rebounds.
Shay Quock, Hillsdale boys’ soccer. The senior midfielder helped the Knights to a pair of Ocean Division wins as they close in on the Ocean crown. He scored his team’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Sequoia and followed that by scoring the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Half Moon Bay.
