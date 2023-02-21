Ava Uhrich, Pinewood girls’ basketball. Coming off Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors for a career-high 36-point performance, Uhrich showed she can create shots as well. Pinewood finished its regular season with a 61-30 win over Menlo to wrap up a co-WBAL Foothill championship, as Uhrich recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She followed that with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Panthers’ 67-41 win over St. Ignatius in the opening game of the CCS Open Division tourney, while junior Alex Facelo scored a team-high 20 points for the second straight game.
Joseph Wynn-Wilson, Terra Nova boys’ wrestling. The junior was the top PAL finisher at the CCS Masters tournament Saturday in Watsonville. Wynn-Wilson finished runner-up in the 220-pound bracket, going 3-1 on the day before falling to Greenfield senior Marco Silva in the finals. Entering as the No. 3 seed in the bracket, Wynn-Wilson celebrated a big win in the semifinals, scoring a first-period fall against the No. 1 seed, Om Shastri senior Los Gatos.
Isabella Eaker and Nina Mills, Sequoia girls’ soccer. The Ravens earned a 2-1 home win over Westmont in their CCS Division I opener. Sequoia scored a dazzling first-half goal on a long midfield pass off the left post that saw Eaker, on the run, time it perfectly to knock it across for Mills sprinting toward to back post to connect for the score. Sequoia built a 2-0 lead with a second-half goal on a header in front of the cage by Annika Gupta.
Daniel Schembri, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The Ravens defended their home turf with a 1-0 win in Saturday’s CCS Division I opener against Hollister. Sequoia scored its lone goal in the second half, with Schembri finishing on an assist from senior Leimana Makasini. Schembri now has 11 goals on the season, while Makasini leads the team with 18 goals as well as 18 assists.
Katie Callagy, Mercy-Burlingame girls’ basketball. The senior has been a force this season, recording a double-double in each of the 23 games she’s played, averaging 17.7 points and 16.2 rebounds per game. So, her performance in Mercy’s three wins last week was par for the course. Callagy recorded three double-doubles, including back-to-back gems to open the CCS Division IV tournament. In Friday’s opening round, a 60-35 win over Design Tech, Callagy went for 18 points and 18 rebounds, while adding five assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Then in Saturday’s 55-51 upset over Sacred Heart Prep, she totaled 20 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
Mariam Yusaf, Woodside girls’ soccer. The underdog No. 7-seed Wildcats were tasked with overcoming a 2-1 halftime deficit on the road, but rallied back against No. 2 Lincoln for a 3-2 win in the CCS Division II opener. Cebelli Pfeifer recorded the equalizer before Yusaf scored the game-winner to send Woodside to the semifinals to face No. 3 Presentation.
Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The only county wrestler, boys’ or girls’, to win a CCS championship, Tabaldo rolled to a 4-0 record in the 111-pound bracket to punch her ticket to the state championship tournament. The title marks a three-peat for Tabaldo, who also won CCS championships in 2020 and ’22. There was no CCS tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Steven Fernando, South City boys’ basketball. With a slow and sloppy start to the CCS Division III playoffs, South City found itself leading 7-6 after the first quarter against Mt. Pleasant. Fernando outscored both teams’ first-period totals in the second quarter, netting 14 en route to a game-high 23 points in the Warriors’ 48-35 victory.
Athena Carvallo, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ soccer. The Tigers rolled to a 3-0 win on the road at Piedmont Hills in their CCS Division I opener. Carvallo recorded a hat trick to send NDB to the semis to face Aragon.
Sam Norris, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. Norris finished off a massive performance in the CCS Open Division opener in style. Backed by the 6-6 senior’s 26 points and 15 rebounds, the Gators defeated crosstown Menlo-Atherton 60-59, and Norris’ and-1 with two seconds to play giving his team the decisive lead. Norris tied it with a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute to play, but M-A responded with a fast transition-style push to score a layup with 10 seconds to go. SHP set up its final possession for a 3-point attempt from JP Kerrigan, and when his shot was off the mark, Norris grabbed the offensive rebound and drew the foul on the game-tying put-back. His free throw with two seconds to play, in front of the pandemonium of a packed house at the McGanney Complex, proved the game-winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.