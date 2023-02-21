Ava Uhrich, Pinewood girls’ basketball. Coming off Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors for a career-high 36-point performance, Uhrich showed she can create shots as well. Pinewood finished its regular season with a 61-30 win over Menlo to wrap up a co-WBAL Foothill championship, as Uhrich recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She followed that with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Panthers’ 67-41 win over St. Ignatius in the opening game of the CCS Open Division tourney, while junior Alex Facelo scored a team-high 20 points for the second straight game.

Joseph Wynn-Wilson, Terra Nova boys’ wrestling. The junior was the top PAL finisher at the CCS Masters tournament Saturday in Watsonville. Wynn-Wilson finished runner-up in the 220-pound bracket, going 3-1 on the day before falling to Greenfield senior Marco Silva in the finals. Entering as the No. 3 seed in the bracket, Wynn-Wilson celebrated a big win in the semifinals, scoring a first-period fall against the No. 1 seed, Om Shastri senior Los Gatos.

