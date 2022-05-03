Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The junior pitcher led the Ravens to a pair of key wins in PAL Bay play, posting a pair of shutouts. She opened the week with a huge 3-0 over Aragon, handing the Dons their first league loss of the season. She held the potent Dons offense to just three hits. She came back two days later and did it in the circle and at the plate in a 9-0 win over rival Woodside. Waddell, once again, posted a shutout, holding the Wildcats to just four hits and striking out seven. She also did damage at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and a team-high four runs driven in.
Emma Haungatau and Isaac Nishimoto, Capuchino track and field. With the PAL track and field trials getting underway last week, the finals were held in several field events, with Capuchino earning two titles. Haungatau claimed the PAL championship in the girls’ shot put with a first-place throw of 31 feet, 9.75 inches. Nishimoto took home the PAL championship in the boys’ triple jump with a top distance of 42-7.
Tripp Garrish, Carlmont baseball. The senior did a bit of everything in helping the Scots to the two-game season sweep of King's Academy. In a 5-4, eight-inning win, he went deep. Two days later in an 11-3 victory, Garrish went 2 for 3 with his second home run in as many games, giving him four on the season. He also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out five in four innings of work.
Bennett Lacerte, Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ swimming. The junior captured a pair of WBAL championships while at the same time qualifying for the CCS meet. At the WBAL championships. He set a new school record in the 100 back with a dominant time of 51.01 seconds, bettering the time he posted in qualifying. He also tied the school's 100 free record, one set by his older brother, with a time of 48.09.
Jared Mettam, Half Moon Bay baseball. The Cougars matched their best single-series scoring output in a two-game sweep of Woodside last week, with wins of 20-4 and 14-2. Mettam enjoyed an explosive performance in the series opener last Tuesday, going 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs. The senior finished the week with five hits and eight RBIs. HMB previously scored 34 runs in a two-game series in March against Harker.
Luke Jensen, Menlo-Atherton boys’ tennis. The top-seeded singles player in the Peninsula Athletic League individual tennis tournament delivered. Jensen, a senior, took the PAL singles championship with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Hillsdale freshman Akbar Beg.
Daniel Arakaki and Iman Shafaie, Carlmont boys’ tennis. Playing at the Scots’ No. 1 and 2 singles throughout the regular season, Arakaki and Shafaie paired as a formidable doubles team in the PAL tennis tournament, claiming the doubles title with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over M-A’s Mitchell Herbst and Ollie Novak in the finals.
Cole Ballard, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ swimming. Ballard captured the WBAL championship in the 500 free, posting a time of 4:38.66. Not only was it an automatic CCS qualifying time, it would have finished third at the 2021 CCS championships.
Holden Glavin, Burlingame baseball. The junior lefty shut down Sequoia to help keep the Panthers in a tie for first place in the PAL Bay Division standings. Glavin worked six innings, striking out nine and scattering four hits.
Parker Del Balso, San Mateo girls’ swimming. The versatile junior earned four individual titles at the PAL Bay Division swimming championships Saturday at M-A. Her two solo championships ranged from the 500 freestyle (4:58.13) to the 100 backstroke (56.22). She also led the Bearcats to two relay wins, opening the meet with first place in the 200 medley relay (1:50.66) and bringing home the finale 400 free relay (3:38.45) as the anchor leg.
Emily Geraghty, Burlingame softball. The junior helped lead the Panthers to their first PAL Bay Division win of the season. That it came against archrival San Mateo made it even better. Geraghty went 3 for 3, driving in four runs in a 9-5 win over the Bearcats.
Aaliyah Stuart, Mills softball. The Lady Vikings earned two key wins last week with a sweep of Half Moon Bay to overtake the Cougars atop the PAL Ocean Division standings. Mills rallied for wins of 10-3 and 8-3, with Stuart going 3 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBIs. The homers in back-to-back games were the first two home runs of the senior third baseman’s three-year varsity career.
Ziad Sellami, Carlmont boys’ swimming. The Gentleman Scots earned their seventh all-time team title at the PAL swimming championship Saturday at M-A, despite totaling just two individual first-place finishes. Sellami grabbed the first individual title, swimming to the crown in the 200 free (47.70) before earning a surprise and critical second-place finish in the 500 free (4:52.99), finishing behind Burlingame sophomore William Walz (4:47.92), who took the title.
Alexia Bensoussan, girls’ wrestling. The Menlo-Atherton senior qualified for the club freestyle wresting national championships with a second-place finish Sunday, April 24 at the California USA Wrestling All Junior Girls tournament in Fresno. Bensoussan finished runner-up in the 138-pound division, earning three straight falls to reach the finals, including a tech fall in the opener, followed by first-period pins of Elisa Jimenez and Amy Gray. Savannah Gomez of the Mercury Wrestling Club won the 138s title with a pin of Bensoussan in the finals, but both finalists earn automatic bids to the USA Wrestling national championships in Fargo, North Dakota in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.