Jaeden Hutchins, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. The 6-6 junior has been a force through the CIF Nor Cal Division IV playoffs, leading the Cougars to their first appearance in a regional final in the program’s history. In the regional quarterfinals, a 60-48 win at Hillsdale, Hutchins scored 33 points. He followed that with a double-double in Saturday’s 65-60 semifinal win at Marin Catholic-Kentfield, totaling 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Addi Haws, Sequoia girls’ soccer. The junior wing helped the Ravens to their best finish in program history as they advanced to the Nor Cal semifinals. In the first round, Haws supplied the game-winning, golden-goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Piedmont. In a 2-1 semifinal loss to Cardinal Newman, Haws assisted on Nina Mills’ goal.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The senior pitcher had a big week in a pair of wins, getting it done in the circle and at the plate. In a 5-0 win over Mountain View, she pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Offensively, she went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. In a 9-3 win over Wilcox, she had another double-digit strikeout game, fanning a baker's dozen. At the plate, she went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles with five RBIs.
Makena Nitao and Kira Wilmurt, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. The Knights’ dynamic duo helped lead Hillsdale to the Nor Cal Division IV semifinals, the furthest any Hillsdale girls’ team has advanced. In wins over University Prep-Redding and Kimball-Tracy, and a loss to Menlo Saturday, Nitao averaged 24.7 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wilmurt averaged 18 points, while drilling a dozen 3-pointers in the three games. She also averaged nearly eight rebounds and four assists.
Peter Olson and Luke Lewis, Serra boys’ track and field. Olson reached the podium in both boys’ hurdles events at the K-Bell Track and Field Classic at Westmont High School in Campbell. His first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles was the highlight, as he hit the tape in 41.35 seconds, outlasting Santa Teresa senior Richard Salazar’s second-place time of 41.54. Olson also took third place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68. Lewis, a sophomore, topped the podium in two events, taking first place in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 10 inches, while his performance in the discus ruled the field with a throw of 134-07.
Lily Greiner, Burlingame softball. The Panthers opened the season with a smashing 13-0 win over Mills, and Greiner was front and center. The junior was 5 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Burlingame banged out 17 hits. The mercy-rule walk-off was close through five innings though, as Burlingame was up 3-0 before rallying for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it.
Holden Glavin, Burlingame baseball. The senior left-hander locked up with Heritage starter Landon Marchetti for a splendid pitching duel. After five scoreless innings, the Panthers scratched out an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, and Burlingame’s ace made it hold up for a 1-0 victory. While Marchetti struck out a career-high 14 on the day, it was Glavin who walked away with the shutout, firing a two-hitter while striking out 12.
The Mustangs offense, Capuchino baseball. Hitting .439 as a team. Cap is off to a 5-1 start, scoring in double digits in each of its five wins. Last Friday’s 12-4 win over Mills was the slugging San Bruno squad’s latest example of hitting up and down the batting order, with eight different hitters recording RBIs. This after a 13-3 win over Sacred Heart Prep earlier in the week when all nine Mustangs in the starting lineup drove in runs. As a team, Cap owns .439 batting average.
Abby Co and Amelia Peyton, Menlo-Atherton girls’ swimming. The duo posted a pair of wins in the Bears’ Bay Division-opening win over Sequoia. Along with Naalie Scafetta and Sarah Chang, Co and Peyton combined to win the 200 medley relay, with Peyton handling the backstroke leg and Co anchoring with the freestyle. Co went on to set a personal record in winning the 100 free and Peyton also won the 100 back.
Aidan Sakai, Hillsdale baseball. A senior infielder, Sakai went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in a 13-7 win over Branham.
Ryan Dodge, Woodside baseball. In a 17-0 win over South City, the junior beat the Warriors all by himself. Dodge smacked three home runs in the rout, driving in seven and scoring four runs. In an 8-7 win over Soquel Saturday, Dodge scored two more runs as the Wildcats ran their preseason record to 4-0.
Jazlyn Villavicencio, Mercy-Burlingame softball. Villavicencio turned in a fine performance in Mercy’s 11-0 win over Terra Nova last Wednesday, firing a one-hit shutout in the six-inning mercy-rule triumph. Despite the shortened game, Villavicencio still recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts, one more than her previous best of 13 last season in a regulation seven-inning game against Notre Dame-San Jose.
Gianna Tassio, Terra Nova softball. The Tigers bounced back to get in the win column with a 12-2 mercy-rule victory over Balboa. Tassio was the star both sides of the ball, as the senior was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. Tassio also recorded a no-hitter, as Terra Nova walked off with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, clinching the no-no. Tassio allowed just two unearned runs and no hits while striking out 10.
Josh Zhang, Westmoor baseball. Zhang went 3 for 4 with a pair of triples, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-1 win over Galileo Friday. In a 13-5 win over SF Waldorf, he added two more runs scored.
Ruiqi Liu and Karen Xin, Menlo girls’ basketball. The Lady Knights have a bright future with their two sensational sophomores at the fore. But the future is now with Menlo advancing to Tuesday’s CIF Nor Cal Division IV regional finals. The sophs are a major reason why, as both came up clutch in Saturday’s 51-48 win at Hillsdale in the regional semis. Xin finished with 16 points, including a clutch h3-pointer in the closing minutes to push a Knights lead to 49-45. After Hillsdale answered with a 3, Menlo got to the line, with Liu knocking down both halves of a 1-and-1, giving her a team-high 20 points, to seal the victory.
