Jaeden Hutchins, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. The 6-6 junior has been a force through the CIF Nor Cal Division IV playoffs, leading the Cougars to their first appearance in a regional final in the program’s history. In the regional quarterfinals, a 60-48 win at Hillsdale, Hutchins scored 33 points. He followed that with a double-double in Saturday’s 65-60 semifinal win at Marin Catholic-Kentfield, totaling 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Addi Haws, Sequoia girls’ soccer. The junior wing helped the Ravens to their best finish in program history as they advanced to the Nor Cal semifinals. In the first round, Haws supplied the game-winning, golden-goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Piedmont. In a 2-1 semifinal loss to Cardinal Newman, Haws assisted on Nina Mills’ goal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription