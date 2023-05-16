Alejandro Formosa, boys’ golf. There’s something about the No. 12 that brings out the best in Formosa. It was the Little League baseball number he wore as the second baseman during the San Mateo National All-Stars’ Northern California tournament run — when he was 12 years old, no less — and, in recent months, the 12th hole has been like magic for the high school sophomore on the California Amateur golf circuit.

While his varsity season at Hillsdale is still in full swing, Formosa enjoyed his best day on the course in recent memory at last Monday’s California Amateur Qualifier at San Jose Country Club. Entering play as the No. 55 seed, Formosa shot to the top of the leaderboard to claim medalist honors with a 2-under 68, earning the victory via tiebreaker by virtue of his dazzling 4-under 33 on the back nine. And, yes, the late surge was highlighted by shooting for eagle on the par-4 12th hole.

