Alejandro Formosa, boys’ golf. There’s something about the No. 12 that brings out the best in Formosa. It was the Little League baseball number he wore as the second baseman during the San Mateo National All-Stars’ Northern California tournament run — when he was 12 years old, no less — and, in recent months, the 12th hole has been like magic for the high school sophomore on the California Amateur golf circuit.
While his varsity season at Hillsdale is still in full swing, Formosa enjoyed his best day on the course in recent memory at last Monday’s California Amateur Qualifier at San Jose Country Club. Entering play as the No. 55 seed, Formosa shot to the top of the leaderboard to claim medalist honors with a 2-under 68, earning the victory via tiebreaker by virtue of his dazzling 4-under 33 on the back nine. And, yes, the late surge was highlighted by shooting for eagle on the par-4 12th hole.
“I grew up loving Tom Brady,” Formosa said. “So, 12 is a great number for me.”
It was the first eagle Formosa has shot in two months. The last one also came on the amateur circuit, at Corica Park Golf Course in Alameda on — you guessed it — the 12th hole. This time around, the eagle at San Jose CC capped quite a run that started with back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11, that proved to be only a warmup for an epic performance on 12 he finished with a 200-yard bolt that struck the flagstick and dropped straight into the cup.
Formosa went on to birdie the par-5 17th and shoot par on 18 to finish out the win in a field that included Stanford freshman Anton Ouyang, and Serra seniors Willy Walsh and Trevor Moquin. By virtue of his top-eight finish, Formosa qualifies for the 112th California Amateur Championship at Lake Merced starting June 19.
First up, though, Formosa will don the Hillsdale uniform for the Central Coast Section championships, opening Tuesday at the Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey. The sophomore advanced through last Tuesday’s qualifier by shooting a 73, finishing 14th in his group but, with six golfers finishing ahead of him advancing via team bids, he earned the eighth CCS finals bid out of nine allotted to the group.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The southpaw sensation delivered the Ravens to a big finish on their competitive PAL Bay Division schedule, pitching her team to three straight wins to close out the regular season. The highlight was a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Woodside, but she added a two-hitter in a 2-1 win over Aragon to start the week, and a three-hitter in a 7-2 win over Carlmont to close it out. Waddell struck out 33 batters on the week to wrap up the regular season as the CCS strikeout queen with 246, ranking No. 7 in the state, according to Maxpreps.com. She also hit safely in all three games, extending her current hitting streak to 18 games, and cinching the Peninsula Athletic League regular-season batting crown with a .597 average.
Devin Saltzgaber, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The sophomore pitcher closed the regular season with his 11th straight win to help the Gators clinch the PAL Ocean Division championship. In the 2-1 clinching win over San Mateo, Saltzgaber worked five innings, allowing just four hits with an unearned run. He finished the regular season with 61.2 innings pitched, allowing just six earned runs in 12 appearances with a 0.68 ERA.
Danielle Koo, Menlo-Atherton softball. Facing Terra Nova with the PAL Ocean Division championship on the line, Koo, a junior, delivered in the circle and at the plate. Koo spun a complete game, allowing one run on two hits in a 9-1 win. She also delivered two RBIs at the plate. In the regular-season finale, Koo went yard, added a pair of doubles and drove in four in a 13-5 win over South City. She also picked up her seventh win of the season in the pitcher’s circle.
Javi Manila, Westmoor baseball. The Rams finished their season with a two-game series split against South City, highlighted by last Tuesday’s 7-0 win as starting pitcher Mikaelo Osorio (6 1/3 innings) and Antonio Santana (two-thirds innings) combined on the shutout. Manila was the standout, though, as the junior recorded the first four-hit game of his varsity career, while following it with a 2-for-3 day in last Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Warriors to close out the season. While on the base paths, the expert speedster who led the way for the running Rams swiped five bases in five attempts in the series, giving him a perfect 35 steals in 35 attempts on the year. According to Maxpreps.com, that makes Manila the stolen-base king in the Central Coast Section through the regular season.
Audrey J-Cheng Sacred Heart Prep girls’ swimming. The senior wrapped up her SHP career with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF swimming and diving championship, setting a new school record in the process. Her time of 1:01.30 was one-hundredth of a second faster than her previous record of 1:01.31. It’s the second year in a row she finished third in the 100 breast with a 1:01.56.
Melissa Lazo, San Mateo softball. The senior entered last week with a career-high seven hits on the year, but found her swing in a big way to help the Bearcats to back-to-back wins to close out the regular season. Lazo totaled three hits in an 8-2 win over Woodside, then followed that with a three-hit day, including her first career home run, in a 9-6 win over Burlingame. All told, the senior closed out her varsity career with a 6-for-6 week.
Henry Pelzman, Woodside baseball. The senior pitcher followed up his May 4 no-hitter with another outstanding start in his regular-season finale. In a 7-2 win over Terra Nova, Pelzman worked his second straight complete game, striking out 15 and allowing one earned run on just four hits.
Ben Levin, Menlo boys’ tennis. The Knights settled for runners-up in the CCS boys’ tennis team championships last week, falling just short of the title with a 4-3 loss to Cupertino in the finals last Friday at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos. Levin did everything he could do though, and was the only Menlo player to earn four wins in the teams four matches. The sophomore opened the tournament against Mitty pairing at No. 1 doubles with freshman Arki Temsamani. Then he paired with Kavon Kumar at No. 3 doubles in final three rounds, including a 6-3, 6-4 win against Saratoga in the semifinals; and a 6-3, 6-3 win against Cupertino in the finals.
Malaina Alifano, Notre Dame-Belmont softball. The Tigers needed a win to force their way into the WBAL title picture, and had to go up against rival Mercy-Burlingame to get it, at Mercy’s home park on the Crusaders’ Senior Day, no less. NDB rose to the occasion, banging out 17 hits in a 12-3 victory. Alifano was the star, going 5 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. For a career .503 hitter who is leading the Tigers with a .486 average this season, it is the first five-hit game in the senior’s varsity career. More importantly, the outburst led the Tigers to a co-WBAL championship, sharing the title with Mercy and the King’s Academy.
Peter Olson and Parker Harrison, Serra track and field. Both have a chance at winning three CCS titles and the CCS championships Saturday. At last week’s CCS trials, Olson and Harrison were part of the 4x100 relay team that qualified third. Olson also qualified second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Harrison was part of the 4x400 relay team that qualified first and he also qualified third in the 400.
George Zaharias, Menlo-Atherton baseball. The senior had a solid week as the Bears won three of four games and clinched their first-ever PAL Bay Division championship. In M-A’s title-clinching victory, Zaharias went 2 for 4 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs in an 11-2 win over Aragon. He took the mound in the rematch Friday, firing a one-hitter with an earned run over five innings while striking out nine in a 6-1 victory.
KC Mungali, Crystal boys’ golf. The San Jose State-bound senior won the afternoon CCS regional qualifier at Rancho Seco Golf Ranch in Monterey with a round of 2-under 69 and had the second-lowest score among 168 golfers. Only Salinas’ Jack Jarvis’ round of 67, posted in the morning round, was lower. The CCS championship round is Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.