Devin Saltzgaber, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The sophomore improved to 9-0 on the mound following the Gators’ 2-0 win over Hillsdale in an Ocean Division showdown. Saltzgaber pitched his third complete game of the year,notched his third shutout of the year on four hits and lowered his ERA 0.68 while throwing just 83 pitches.

Nick Strezo, Hillsdale baseball. Strezo was the hard-luck loser to Saltzgaber and the Gators, but he was just as dominant as his counterpart. Both the runs scored against him were unearned as he tossed six innings of three-hit ball while throwing just 59 pitches. He also made one of the best defensive plays of the game when a ball was hit past the mound on the right side. Strezo came off the rubber and although the ball was already by him, stuck out his right hand and snapped the bouncing ball, turning and firing to first for the second out of the sixth inning.

