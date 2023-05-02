Devin Saltzgaber, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The sophomore improved to 9-0 on the mound following the Gators’ 2-0 win over Hillsdale in an Ocean Division showdown. Saltzgaber pitched his third complete game of the year,notched his third shutout of the year on four hits and lowered his ERA 0.68 while throwing just 83 pitches.
Nick Strezo, Hillsdale baseball. Strezo was the hard-luck loser to Saltzgaber and the Gators, but he was just as dominant as his counterpart. Both the runs scored against him were unearned as he tossed six innings of three-hit ball while throwing just 59 pitches. He also made one of the best defensive plays of the game when a ball was hit past the mound on the right side. Strezo came off the rubber and although the ball was already by him, stuck out his right hand and snapped the bouncing ball, turning and firing to first for the second out of the sixth inning.
Charlie Underwood, Evan Alexander and Brian Booher, Half Moon Bay tennis. The three Cougars swept the singles and doubles titles at the PAL championships. Underwood cruised to the singles championship, dropping just two games over four matches. In the finals, he blitzed Aragon’s Veraaz Kahn, 6-0, 6-1. Alexander and Booher teamed up to win the doubles title. They trailed 4-1 in the first set before pulling out a 6-4 decision. They then won the match winning a tiebreaker 7-3 in the second set.
Yuanye Ma and Arki Temsamani Menlo School boys’ tennis. The freshmen duo capture the WBAL doubles tournament title with a 6-4, 6-1 to compete a 4-0 run through the tournament.
Nohemi Livingston, Capuchino softball. The senior pitcher helped lead the Mustangs to three wins last week. She tossed three complete games, giving up three earned runs on 13 hits and striking out 23.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The senior pitcher rebounded for a loss to San Mateo to dominate Burlingame. In addition to pitching a complete game, allowing three hits, she was a beast at the plate. Waddell went 3 for 3, cracking a pair of home runs, driving in five and scoring three times. She tossed another three-hitter and struck out 11 as the Ravens downed Hillsdale 2-0 in a make-up game Saturday.
KC Mungali, Crystal boys’ golf. The senior San Jose State commit shot a 2-under 34 to lead the Gryphons to a 186-196 win over Sacred Heart Prep to wrap up a second straight undefeated WBAL title. Crystal has won 21 WBAL matches in a row.
Lequan Wang, Aragon golf. Wang burnished his No. 1 seed in the PAL golf championship tournament by leading the Dons to a pair of PAL wins. He shot a 2-under 34 to lead the Dons to a 203-234 win over Sequoia. He followed that with an even-par 35 at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in a 197-228 win over Woodside.
Eric Fadayev, Carlmont boys’ volleyball. Fadayev had 14 kills to lead the Scots to a three-set sweep of Burlingame to stay undefeated in PAL Bay Division play.
Ian Lin, Mills boys’ volleyball. Lin pumped out 42 assists to help lead the Vikings past Sequoia in a four-set win that kept them undefeated in Ocean Division play.
Emiliano Oseguera, South City baseball. Only a freshman, Oseguera picked up a pair of wins on the mound for the Warriors last week. He tossed a complete game three-hitter in a 6-3 win over Westmoor, while also driving in a pair of runs. He then pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win in an 8-6 non-league win over Lowell-SF.
Ian Dykes, SHP lacrosse. Dykes accounted for 10 goals in a 16-4 WCAL win over St. Francis. Dykes had a match-high seven goals and assisted on three others.
