Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. The sophomore enjoyed her best week as a varsity outside hitter. Hardin recorded a career-high 15 kills in last Thursday’s three-set sweep of Mercy-Burlingame. She followed that up with 31 kills through four matches at the Chris Chandler Invitational, including 10 kills in Menlo’s championship-game win over Hillsdale.
Torryn Tulloch, San Mateo football. The senior slot back had the best game of his varsity career, rushing for a team-high 100 yards on just nine carries as the Bearcats improved to 4-0 with a 33-7 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale. Tulloch also had four tackles from his cornerback position.
Natalia Szczerba, Sacred Heart Prep water polo. She had seven goals and 11 assists in three Gators' wins. She scored three goals against both Menlo School and Clovis, winning 8-6 and 11-7, respectively. In a 12-11 win over Clovis West, Szczerba had a goal to go along with five assists.
Ivan Nisa, Aragon football. The sophomore made a smashing varsity debut in the Dons’ 40-0 win over Homestead. As a junior-varsity call-up in the wake of an injury to junior running back Jared Walsh, Nisa rushed six times for 122 yards and four touchdowns.
Elle Marsyla, Woodside cross country. The senior won the PAL meet at Half Moon Bay, running the 2.33-mile course in a time of 14:25, 16 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Misi Latu, San Mateo football. A 6-2, 280-pound lineman, Latu also serves as the Bearcats punter, who unleashed a 77-yard punt during a 33-7 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale. Snapped from his 10-yard line, Latu's punt traveled 40 yards in the air, landing at the Firebirds' 48 and then bouncing, rolling and downed at the Fremont 13 yard-line.
Avery Jensen, San Mateo water polo. The Bearcats goalie, Jensen scored the game-winner from mid-pool with three seconds left to beat Half Moon Bay 8-7.
Ryan Kall and Abe Haba, Burlingame football. Kall, a senior quarterback, completed 11-of-13 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also kicked field goals of 32 and 39 yards in a 26-13 win over Homestead. Haba, a senior defensive end, finished with three tackles for loss — including a sack — and had a fourth tackle for no gain as the Panthers' defense held Homestead to negative-3 yards of offense through the first three quarters. The Mustangs finished with 130 yards of offense.
Liam Smith, Hillsdale football. The senior quarterback had a hand in all five Knights' touchdowns during a 34-13 win over Sequoia. He was 10-for-11 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns and then ran for two more scores.
Lexie Cherrington, Hillsdale water polo. Cherrington filled up the stat sheet in a 14-5 win over Mercy-Burlingame. She scored a match-high six goals to go along with five assists and two steals.
Aidan Dimick, Carlmont cross country. The senior took first place at the first PAL meet of the season. Dimick covered the 2.33-mile Half Moon Bay course in a time of 12:02, two seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Donovan Potter, Terra Nova water polo. Potter scored eight goals in a 14-9 win over Hillsdale and had six in a 16-9 victory over San Mateo.
Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The Lady Knights laid claim to the PAL Bay Division last Thursday with a sweep of reigning three-time Bay champion Menlo-Atherton. Dean recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs, no surprise there as the senior has achieved the feat eight times in nine non-tournament matches this season. Vanos, meanwhile, played spectacular defense, also no surprise, though it was her best such performance of 2021 as she recorded a season-high 20 digs.
