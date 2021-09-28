Erica Fenyo, Menlo School girls’ water polo. A junior, Fenyo scored 11 goals and added two assists and three steals to help lead the Knights to a fourth-place finish at their own Amanda McDonald tournament over the weekend.
Luca Belforte, Hillsdale football. The senior outside linebacker made the game-saving play in the Knights’ 20-13 win over Sacred Heart Prep. Dropping into coverage, he picked up a crossing route at the goal line, knocking the pass away to seal Hillsdale’s win.
Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The Lady Knights took outright possession of first place in the PAL Bay Division with a four-set win last Thursday over Burlingame, and Vanos led the attack. When Hillsdale defeated Menlo-Atherton Sept. 16 in a battle of unbeaten PAL Bay Division teams, it was senior outside hitter Jessica Dean who fronted the offense. This time, it was Vanos who took the lead, matching her season-high with 17 kills while recording a .351 hitting percentage off the left side.
Andrew Latu, Sacred Heart Prep football. The junior running back/linebacker was a defensive force in the Gators’ 20-13 loss to Hillsdale. He had two of the Gators’ seven sacks, a third tackle for a loss and two quarterback pressures on Hillsdale’s first drive of the game. Latu then dropped into coverage and nearly came up with an interception on the Knights’ second drive.
Julian Montoya, Menlo-Atherton boys’ water polo. Montoya came up big for the Bears last week. He scored five goals in a 12-10 win over Woodside, a key PAL Bay Division matchup. In the championship game of the Mountain View tournament, Montoya scored three times in a 9-4 win in a matchup of the 2019 CCS Division I title match — an M-A overtime win.
Lindsey Huang, San Mateo girls’ golf. The Bearcats’ top-ranked golfer took medalist honors in a 244-273 win over Carlmont last Thursday at Poplar Creek. No surprise there as she and teammate Hannah Sangha have led San Mateo in scoring in each of the team’s dual matches this season. In shooting a par 35, though, Huang recorded her best score of the season, and the second best of any golfer at Poplar this season. The best? Sangha’s 1-under 34 against Hillsdale on Sept. 13.
Will Moffitt, Half Moon Bay football. The Cougars marched to their first win of the season 56-13 over Lowell-SF. Their senior quarterback led the way as Moffitt gained 292 total yards of offense and four touchdowns. By air, he was 6-of-11 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns, with slot back Quinn McCauley and tight end Jack Furr tabbing scoring catches. Moffitt also fronted the run attack, carrying seven times for 147 yards and two more TDs.
Juan Pulido, Menlo-Atherton football. The senior took center stage on the final play of M-A’s 30-27 overtime victory last Friday over McClymonds-Oakland. Pulido had an excruciating miss with just over a minute to go in regulation when — after the Bears tied it 27-27 on a Dane Fifita touchdown run — the place kicker hit the upright with his point-after try. But when he got a shot at a reprieve in overtime, Pulido drilled a 22-yard field goal to win it.
Ethan Brooks, Woodside boys' cross-country. The senior fronted the Wildcats' win in the boys' varsity race No. 1 at the Westmoor Ram Invitational meet Saturday in Daly City. Brooks ran the 2.7-mile course in 13 minutes, 52 seconds to claim fourth place overall, while the depth of the Woodside lineup did the rest. Junior Maximilian Hohendorf took fourth place in 13:54; senior Nayan Smuek took 11th in 14:13; senior Hans Buhr took 27th in 14:59; and senior Kai Steiner took 32nnd in 15:09.
