Furious Clay, Crystal Springs, boys’ 800. To go along with the coolest name in the CCS, Clay has a third-place podium spot in the section after recording a new PR in 1:52.69 Saturday in Gilroy. Clay said he’s happy he made the state cut, with the top three placers advancing to Clovis this weekend, but that he was disappointed he didn’t win the race, something he had in his sights down the stretch of the two-lap sprint.
“I really feel like in the last 70 meters I really had a shot,” Clay said. “But it didn’t quite work out in my favor.”
Clay is one of two Crystal Springs runners advancing to the state meet. Kaiya Brooks also earned a trip to Clovis with her second-place finish in the girls’ 3,200. It’s a fitting combo, seeing as Brooks was one of Clay’s best inspirations when the current juniors arrived at Crystal Springs two years ago as freshmen.
“When we were both freshmen, I looked up to her a hell of a lot,” Clay said. “I mean, I still do now. … My freshman year, I wasn’t the most impressive guy in terms of what I was able to do on the track. So, I think coming to practice every day and seeing one of the best runners in the section, and the state, it never hurts to have that kind of motivation.”
Jeremiah Earby, Menlo-Atherton, boys’ 400. The senior made his mark on the field by topping the podium with a convincing time of 49.35. Earby was one of two Peninsula Athletic League athletes to claim a CCS championship along with Woodside senior Luke Buddie.
Luke Buddie, Woodside, boys’ high jump. Buddie won the CCS title with a best height of 6-02 but was a bit disappointed. The senior was shooting for 6-06 and thought he had it in his grasp until his leg scraped the pole on the way over. Still, Buddie is headed to the state meet as one of just two PAL athletes to claim CCS crowns, along with M-A senior Jeremiah Earby, who took the title in the boys’ 400.
Sione Laulea, Serra, boys’ 200. Laulea is headed to the state finals in a second sport, after competing in the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game in the Open Division with the Serra Padres in 2021. Now, Laulea’s footspeed has him contending among the best half-lap runners in California. He showed it Saturday with a second-place time of 21.83, matching his PR.
Erik Dodge, Aragon, boys’ pole vault. The junior went flying over the pole with a vault of 13 feet, good for a third-place finish at CCS. Ultimately, St. Ignatius senior Logan Lehnert won the day with a vault of 14-00. But Dodge still owns the best height in the CCS this season, vaulting to a 14-2.5 April 4 in a dual meet against Carlmont.
Sherrod Smith, Menlo-Atherton, boys’ long jump. Three M-A Bears are headed to the state meet this weekend in Clovis, and Smith is one of them, as the junior took third place in a jump of 22-02.25.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton, girls’ 800. Olesen is one of three M-A Bears who qualified for the state meet, and the only girl. The sophomore took third place in the two-lap finals with a time of 2:12.90, marking a new PR.
Julia Soderbery, Sacred Heart Prep, girls’ 1,600. The junior will represent the Gators at the state meet this weekend after taking third place in the four-lap event. Her time of 4:56.81 was a personal triumph in more ways than one. Not only is the time a new PR, it marks the first time Soderbery has run a sub-five-minute time in the event.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs Uplands, girls’ 3,200. The distance specialist is one of two Crystal Springs runners headed to the state meet, along with fellow junior Furious Clay on the boys’ side. Brooks is going by virtue of her second-place finish in the eight-lap Goliath on the track docket, turning in a new PR of 10:23.66.
Abby Goetz, Sequoia, girls’ pole vault. Go Abby Goetz! The sophomore vaulted to third place with a height of 10-06, marking her best performance in the event since March 12, when she recorded her PR with a vault of 11-01.
Pia Cho, Aragon, girls’ long jump. One of two Aragon athletes to advance to the state meet in Clovis, Cho punched her ticket with a third-place showing, tabbing a distance of 17-9.5.
