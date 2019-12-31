After starting the season losing three of their first four, the Half Moon Bay Cougars have enjoyed quite a turnaround.
The Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball team (7-3 overall) won its sixth straight game Saturday night, taking home the Aptos Tournament championship with a 42-39 victory over Mountain View (8-3) at the Kaiser Permanente Arena.
The Cougars trailed until the end of the third quarter when junior guard Sean Kennedy knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a 31-30 lead. Half Moon Bay upped the lead to 8 with under two minutes to play, then produced some clutch defense on the game’s final possession to stave off a late surge by Mountain View.
“We were happy with the weekend,” Half Moon Bay head coach John Parsons said. “We’re hoping this can be a good jumping-off point for us. I’ve been frustrated with the team with their defensive competitive effort at times this season. But it’s good … we won because of that comp, defensive gritty game, so it’s good that we got that.”
Junior guard Mykola Ediger was named MVP of the tournament, but it was his brother Sean Ediger who came up with the clutch defensive play to preserve the championship win.
Trailing by 3 with six seconds to go, Mountain View inbounded and got the ball into the corner for a baseline drive. The play called for the pass to go to the opposite corner for a look at a potential game-tying 3, but Sean Ediger had other ideas by grabbing a steal just prior to the buzzer.
The Cougars opened the tourney last Thursday with a 60-51 win over Pioneer. In last Friday’s semifinals, they topped Saratoga 64-49.
HMB junior guard Ben McKnight was also named to the all-tournament team.
