Hillsdale played quite a rigorous non-league schedule to prepare for league play. And while the Lady Knights managed just a 4-6 record through that rigorous stretch, it sure had them ready for Thursday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener.
In a crosstown matchup with San Mateo, the Knights (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-6 overall) traded big swings on the scoreboard with the Bearcats in the early going. Backed by a steady and stellar defense, and the hot hands of outside hitters Natasha Abbaszadeh and Ella Schaumkel, Hillsdale finished with a wallop in the last two sets for a 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11 victory.
Schaumkel’s arrival has been a pleasant surprise. The freshman outside hitter wasn’t able to attend summer workouts due to commitments as a club softball player. She only arrived in the fall on the second to last day of tryouts, but she made a fast impression.
“I love Ella,” Abbaszadeh said. “She’s such an amazing player. She’s definitely learned a lot from when I first met her and now. ... She settled right in perfectly. She got to know everyone and she’s very outgoing.”
In their first season together, the two have settled into the rotation as an effective one-two punch at outside hitter. Abbaszadeh, a junior, led the way with a match-high 18 kills and added five aces. Schaumkel added some emotional points, scoring 17 kills with a match-high seven aces.
“It’s about having balance with your hitters,” Hillsdale head coach Dwight Crump said. “So, we have good balance with them. ... The chemistry between the setters and my hitters right now is just awesome, for such a young team coming together.”
It took some time for Hillsdale to take control on its home court, however, slugging it out with San Mateo through some big back-and-forth runs through the first two sets.
The Bearcats (0-1, 7-4) have a dynamic duo of their own in 6-foot junior outside hitter Sarah Boncore and 6-1 senior middle Olivia Salles. Boncore is a consistent presence and an emotional one at that. She totaled a team-high 16 kills, but there is no way to quantify the volume of the junior’s mighty celebration howls echoing through Zugelder Gymnasium after every San Mateo point.
“I love the scream thing she does,” Salles said. “When anybody does anything amazing, she’s like: ‘Yeaaaahhhh!’” Her energy brings so much. It’s like intimidating to the other teams too. I love it.”
There was plenty to celebrate through the first two sets for the Bearcats. They overcame a 17-12 deficit in Game 1 to even it at 17-17, only to see Hillsdale respond with a long lob shot to the back corner by Abbasazdeh. The Knights led the rest of the way in the opening set.
It was more of the same through Game 2, with big swings on the scoreboard seeing Hillsdale gain a 21-18 advantage, fueled by sophomore Chloe Armstrong’s play. The 6-4 middle blocker totaled four match blocks, three of them during the middle game of the third set.
But San Mateo turned the tide with a left-side kill by Boncore, an ace from junior Ruhi Sathe, and another Boncore bolt to set off an explosive 7-0 run to close out the set. The Bearcats ultimately went on an 11-point run, with Salles scoring three straight kills as Mateo opened up a 4-0 lead to start Game 3.
“It was my first time ever playing Hillsdale,” Salles said. “They had a whole bunch of DI recruits right away, so I was always really intimidated by them. And then last year, we came off a pretty good season, so I had a lot of hope in my team. So, I was intimidated walking into this game, but I was excited for what I knew was going to be a really good fight.”
But Hillsdale turned the tide with the fundamental virtues of serving and defense.
“We focus on defense,” Crump said. “Most importantly, the girls are starting to learn how to read the hitters on the other side, reading if they’re hitting between the seams or hitting lines. They’re making the vertical adjustments, the lateral adjustments. It’s just nice.”
Junior libero Allison Khao worked for 17 digs, while Schaumkel scored back-to-back aces to spur a 7-0 run of the Knights’ own, as they swung ahead 7-4 early in the third set.
“We definitely were panicking,” Abbaszadeh said. “I think what happened after the first set, we got a little too comfortable. But we huddled up about what we needed to do, what we needed to fix, and we just took off from there.”
Hillsdale never trailed again in Game 3, getting plenty of precision serving with seven team aces in the set, including two from sophomore Brooke Weaver and one from Khau. In the decisive Game 4, the two teams slugged it out early, with the Bearcats responding to a 9-5 deficit with a kill by senior Teya Tulloch, setting off a 4-0 run to tie it 9-9.
But things swung Hillsdale’s way starting with a right-side rocket by Abbaszadeh. The kill sparked a 10-0 run for the Knights, with Abbaszadeh at the service line to score three aces during the run. Hillsdale ultimately closed it out with a classic left-side cross shot by Schaumkel, and blazing one at that.
“Just a lot of strong serves when the serves started going,” Javellana said of opponent Hillsdale seizing the momentum. “And we weren’t passing as well. Then it made it tough for us to find offense. Their offense is there. Their offense is very much relentless. So, we’ve got to find that way to fire back.”
San Mateo is back in the PAL Bay this season after one year playing in the lower PAL Ocean Division. The Bearcats finished in second place last year behind PAL Ocean champion Capuchino. Despite the 2022 standings, San Mateo was promoted to the Bay Division while Capuchino remained in the Ocean.
“It was kind of decided with the whole league that we were the ones to come up,” Javellana said. “We like to stay up because I think we can compete here. So, it’s the best place for us to compete.”
