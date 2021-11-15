The best volleyball team in Hillsdale history just keeps getting better.
The No. 3-seed Lady Knights (26-2) advanced to the CIF State Volleyball Championships Division I Northern California regional finals with a four-set win over No. 7 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (25-8) at Zugelder Gym Saturday night.
Hilldale took the first two sets en route to a 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23 victory. Senior outside hitter Jessica Dean wreaked havoc with a double-double performance, totaling 24 kills and 14 digs while hitting at a .358 clip.
The Knights’ defense held Amador Valley outside hitter Madison May in check. The junior still went for a team-high 12 kills but scored below her season average of 3.4 kills per set.
Hillsdale senior Victoria Vanos totaled a match-high 19 digs to go with her 12 kills, giving the Knights their usual dual double-double effort. Senior opposite hitter Sophia Makarewycz led the serving barrage with five aces.
Amador Valley freshman Charlotte Kelly totaled a match-high six blocks. Senior middle Stefanie Elgaard led Hillsdale with three blocks.
Heading into the final week of the high school volleyball season, Hillsdale travels to El Dorado Hills to face No. 1 Oak Ridge in the Nor Cal Division I finals Tuesday night at 6 p.m. It is the first time in program history the Knights have advanced to the Nor Cal title stage. Winner of that match earns the proverbial trip to Disneyland with the CIF State Championships Division I finals Friday at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
Open Division
No. 3 Menlo School (29-7) was eliminated on its home court by St. Francis-Mountain View in the CIF State Volleyball Championships Open Division regional semifinals Saturday night. It marks the first time in Menlo history the team has qualified for the CIF Open Division tournament.
No. 8 St. Francis (20-11) swept 25-21, 25-21, 25-19. Menlo settles for a West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division championship this season, also taking runner-up in the Central Coast Section Open Division bracket. Menlo has qualified for the CCS Open every year since the tournament’s inception in 2016.
Sophomore opposite Cleo Hardin led Menlo with 11 kills, while senior Hanna Hoffman added nine kills and 17 assists. Senior libero Hallie MacDonald totaled a team-high 12 digs and senior Simone Adam added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.