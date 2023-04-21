As the reigning champions of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division swimming tournament for both boys’ and girls’ varsity, the Hillsdale Knights are looking for a command performance.
It was a year ago both Hillsdale varsity teams finished in second place in the PAL Ocean Division dual meet standings, with Half Moon Bay taking the team title. But the Knights had the last laugh, emerging as the top teams in the highly anticipated PAL Ocean tournament.
This year, Hillsdale is in the same position, Both the boys’ and girls’ teams lost in head-to-head dual meet action with Half Moon Bay earlier in the season, leaving the Cougars in position to claim the regular-season title in the Ocean Division. Hillsdale head coach Lesley Chiang said her teams are looking to contend for repeats at the PAL tournament, with trials beginning April 26 and the finals to be held Saturday, April 29 at Oceana.
“There’s always just confidence going into the championship meet, of course,” Chiang said. “And I think it just means a lot to the kids to be able to have a winning season, even in dual meets.”
First, Hillsdale needs to wrap up its regular-season schedule Friday at Westmoor. The second-place boys’ team is still mathematically alive in the PAL Ocean dual meet season, but a co-championship would require fifth-place Capuchino to upset Half Moon Bay in Friday’s finale. The Hillsdale girls are currently in third place, two losses behind HMB with one meet to go.
Still, Chiang stressed the importance of Hillsdale’s Friday regular-season finale at Westmoor.
“Both teams are really itching to win that meet,” Chiang said. “And then going to the finals … I think they’re feeling pressure to defend their titles from last year.”
Hillsdale got plenty of confidence from its girls’ 4x100 freestyle relay team in Tuesday’s 99-66 win over Terra Nova. The foursome of Cadence Puls, Natasha Patel, Sadie Wong and Samantha Lin set a new school record with a time of 4 minutes, 16.67 seconds, shattered the previous record of 4:21.16 set in 2015.
The Hillsdale boys also earned a win 81-35 over Terra Nova.
