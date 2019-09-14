Having already pressed its luck, the Hillsdale football team had one last hand to play.
The Knights gambled it all — and hit the jackpot.
Wide receiver Parker Crouse hauled in a perfect pass from Dylan Loftus and turned it into a 72-yard pitch-and-catch for the go-ahead touchdown with 2.9 seconds remaining to stun Mills 27-20 Friday night in Millbrae.
“It was the perfect cap to a very hard fought game,” Crouse said.
Hillsdale (3-0 overall), which had squandered a 14-0 lead, dodged a couple of missed Mills (2-1) field goals. Each time, the Vikings had driven into the red zone, only to see the Hillsdale defense — and costly penalties — force them to go for field goals that were both missed.
They had an 11-play drive in the fourth quarter come up empty when facing third down at the Hillsdale 10, the Vikings incurred a delay of game penalty. Mills threw incomplete on third and missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 5:23 to play.
After forcing a Knights punt, Mills took over at the Hillsdale 43 and drove to the 19-yard line before stalling out and missing a 36-yard field goal with 20 seconds left.
Hillsdale took over at its own 20 and after an 8-yard run from Rabbit Iskander, Loftus and Crouse hooked up for the game-winning score. Crouse had a step on the Mills defensive back down the right sideline and Loftus tossed his best pass of the night. From there, Crouse raced 50 yards for the score, setting off a wild celebration on the Hillsdale sideline.
“I didn’t think they would catch me,” Crouse said. “I was in cheetah mode.”
Loftus said the pass was there earlier in the game, but he misfired. He got another chance and hit a home run.
“We ran it once earlier, but I overthrew Parker,” Loftus said. “I had to be confident in myself. I worked all summer for this. I had to make a play.”
Loftus finished the game by completing 9 of 16 attempts for 227 yards and two scores.
“Probably the best touch he had all night,” Parodi said of Loftus’ game-winning pass. “He threw the right one at the right time.”
It was a rough end to a mostly solid performance from Mills. The Vikings were in position to win, but just could not seal the deal.
“We had it,” said Mills head coach Kevin Thorson. “We just didn’t finish it. … When you’re in position (to win a game), you have to close it out.”
For the first three quarters, the game pretty much evolved into a one-on-one battle between Hillsdale’s Iskander and Mills’ Tevita Ofila Fifita.
The 5-8, 150-pound Iskander was a workhorse for the Knights. He rushed for 134 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 88 yards — including an 81-yard screen pass for a touchdown that gave the Knights a 20-12 on the first drive of the third quarter.
“[Iskander] took a pounding,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “But he just kept going.”
The Knights needed every bit of that production to offset Fifita’s night. The stoutly built, 5-9, 197-pound Fifita showed off his speed, power and his ability to make tacklers miss throughout the game. He ran for 164 yards on just 16 carries, including a 70-yard rumble that set up the Vikings’ first touchdown of the night. He then added three catches for 96 yards. Like Iskander, Fifita also turned a screen pass into a score, going 59 yards for the touchdown that made it 14-12 Hillsdale at halftime.
“That was two of the better running back on the Peninsula going head to head,” Parodi said. “[Fifita and Iskander] put on helluva show.”
After Iskander responded with his long screen pass, Mills tied it late in the quarter. Quarterback Dominic Piefer hit Fifita for a 33 yards on a screen pass and on the next play found Vaenuku Vahai for 17 more yards down to the Knights’ 8-yard line.
After an incompletion, Fifita took a pitch right and bolted into the end zone. Piefer ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 20-all with 1:12 left in the third.
Piefer finished with 124 yards on 6 of 17 passing. He also scored the Vikings’ first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard plunge.
In the fourth, the Vikings defense did its job on Hillsdale’s first two possession of the quarters, forcing a pair of punts. But the Knights’ defense did just enough to deny the Vikings on a pair of field goal attempts.
“We gave them a chance and they took advantage,” Thorson said. “”It never should have come down to that. … We just move on and do better next week.”
