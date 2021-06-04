Hannah Levy’s teammates had money riding on her.
After the Hillsdale softball junior hit her second home run of the day Wednesday at Carlmont, the Lady Knights’ dugout was abuzz with anticipation.
“They were pretty excited for me,” Levy said. “They were like: ‘You should do it again.’”
So, she did.
Levy, who entered the day with three home runs on the year, doubled her season total with a three-home run explosion in Hillsdale’s 11-7 victory. She went 3 for 4 with six RBIs, clubbing home runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
“She was in the zone,” Hillsdale head coach Clinch Fuentes said. “It was so fun to watch.”
The win was a big one in the context of the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division standings. While Aragon clinched the Bay Division title outright Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale clinched second place outright Wednesday. The Lady Knights’ victory also helped third-place Capuchino, knocking fourth-place Carlmont one game behind Cap with one game remaining in the regular season.
Only the top three finishers in the Bay Division race earn automatic bids to the Central Coast Section playoffs starting next Monday, June 7.
The victory over Carlmont had a more personal meaning to Hillsdale’s coaching staff, though. Knights assistant coach Wesley Chong served as Carlmont’s junior-varsity coach two years ago, making the current crop of senior Lady Scots his former players.
“Winning against Carlmont was a special treat for us,” Fuentes said.
Hillsdale has been raking this season. Currently batting .336 as a team, the Knights have also amassed 31 home runs, led by senior catcher Mika Chong — Wesley Chong’s daughter — who ranks first in the PAL with 10 homers.
“I think it’s a really good hitting team,” Levy said. “And once one person starts to hit everybody starts to hit. So, I think that’s a really good thing about our team.”
It was Levy who fired up the Hillsdale offense Wednesday, stepping to the plate and whacking an opposite-field solo home run to right field. It was the first oppo shot Levy could remember hitting in her life, she said.
Then in the third inning, with a runner on, she gave the Knights a 3-0 lead when she turned on an inside fastball and deposited it over the left-field wall. That’s when one of her teammates started taking bets she’d hit one more before the day was done, Levy said.
Looking at Levy’s track record, the odds were long she’d hit another. She’d never recorded a three-home run game in her life prior to Wednesday. The best she’d ever done was a two-homer game with the West Bay Warriors travel club back with the 14U team. She has since changed clubs and now plays for the Cal Nuggets.
“My coach was telling me don’t swing for the fences all the time because if I swing for the fences I’m going to strike out,” Levy said. “So, I was just trying to keep a base-hit point-of-view.”
After making an out in the fourth inning, Levy stepped to the plate with two runners on in the fifth and finished the trifecta. Not only did she hit her third homer of the day, she blasted it well over the center-field wall, giving her one homer to each field.
“I think it was a pretty good accomplishment for me,” Levy said of her big day. “I’ve never done that before.”
Levy is now batting .471 along with an .838 slugging percentage.
“She’s a power hitter but we’ve been working with all year on being a situational hitter,” Fuentes said. “She’s been really fun to watch.”
And lucrative, according to Levy, as her Hillsdale teammate won $200 in bets with homer No. 3.
