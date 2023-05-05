With the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division now getting four automatic bids to the Central Coast Section softball playoffs, both Sequoia and Hillsdale are almost assured of making the postseason.
There is a more pressing issue, however, and that is the race for the Bay Division championship. Both the Ravens and Knights were within shouting distance, but both basically need to win out and get help. So when the two teams faced off in San Mateo Thursday there was only one goal for both: finish strong.
Which is what the Knights did. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first off Ainsley Waddell and then added a third in the bottom of the fifth on their way to a 3-1 victory.
“It’s a great win,” said Hillsdale head coach Nick Dykes. “It’s been a tough year in the PAL. We need to finish (the season) strong.”
“Strong” would be an apt description to describe the pitching of both Waddell and her counterpart, Hillsdale sophomore Lexi Kuka. While Waddell was the more dominant of the two — she gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven. After Hillsdale (8-4 PAL Bay, 14-5 overall) scored its run in the first, Waddell retired the next 10 batters straight.
“Ainsely did great,” said Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail. “She came right back and attack those hitters after giving up those runs.”
Kuka, on the other hand, worked out of trouble all game long. But the sophomore never flinched. Sequoia (7-4, 15-5) had runners in scoring position four times and came up empty. The Ravens managed to collect eight hits off Kuka, including two each in the third and fifth innings, but managed only one run as they stranded eight runners.
“We left too many runners on base,” Sarrail said. “Things like that happen. We just have to regroup.”
Sequoia put pressure on Kuka and the Hillsdale defense right away as leadoff hitter Nisha Mehta, who went 3 for 4 with a run scored, opened the game with a single to center. With one out, she stole second and went to third when the throw from the catcher sailed into center field.
But a Kuka strikeout and a popup to Claire Shelton at shortstop ended the threat.
It would be a recurring theme for the Ravens.
Hillsdale, on the other hand, took advantage of its early opportunity. With one out, AJ Abad hit a slow roller to second base. In her haste to get the out at first, the second baseman flipped a throw from her knees that was wide of first and Abad was on via an error. Abad would eventually steal second and came home when clean-up hitter Bianca Erickson jumped on the first pitch she saw and laced an opposite-field single to right field.
The next batter, Mia DeMartini, had the exact same approach Erickson did. DeMartini also jumped on the first offering, hammering a shot deep into the right-center field gap for an RBI triple and a 2-0 Hillsdale lead.
“[We] attacked early (in the at-bats),” Dykes said. “They were looking to go the other way.”
While Waddell settled down after that and retired the next 10 batters, the Ravens’ offense applied consistent pressure, but Kuka just kept working out of trouble. She gave up a one-out hit in the second before the Ravens put runners on first and second with one out in the third. But Kuka got a strikeout and a popout to end the inning.
Emerson Seevers led off the fourth with a triple for Sequoia, but Kuka came through again with a popout and a pair of strikeouts sandwich around a walk.
The Ravens finally got to Kuka in the top of the fifth. Mehta led off the inning with her third single of the day and came around to score on the first of two doubles from Waddell.
Kuka then got the next three batters to escape, having allowed the one run.
“[Kuka] hit her spots,” Dykes said. “She didn’t get rattled.”
Hillsdale, however, got the run right back in the bottom of the inning to regain its two-run lead. With one out and pinch-runner Zoey Halaby on first, she went to second on a wild pitch and with two outs, Shelton stroked a single to left to drive in Halaby.
Kuka then gave up only a walk over the next two innings as the Knights held on for the win.
With the win, the Knights pulled into third place, a half-game ahead of Sequoia. While the prospects of catching either Capuchino or Carlmont is slim, Dykes said that doesn’t change his team’s mindset.
“We have to play perfect ball to finish out the season and we’ll need some help (to win a Bay title),” Dykes said. “But we have high expectations and the [Bay Division] championship is always the goal.”
