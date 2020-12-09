As frustrations grow over the lack of guidance for the official return of youth sports — specifically high school athletics — Hillsdale football coach Mike Parodi is trying to keep a level head.
Now also serving as interim athletic director with regular AD James Madison on paternity leave, Parodi has official extra work, but it was stuff he was involved with anyway.
“Believe it or not, there is just a ton of stuff (for ADs to do right now),” Parodi said. “It’s not pertinent stuff, but just a lot of the backroom planning for a lot of the what ifs. What if we come back Jan. 4? … We’re just going to have a contingency plan so we’re ready to go as best we can.”
While high school sports falls under the umbrella of “youth sports,” it’s more nuanced than that. “Education-based athletics” is a different animal that youth club sports, as high school coaches are more focused on the well-being of whole student-athlete. In addition to his coaching and AD duties, Parodi is also a physical education teacher and he is concerned with the entirety of his all his students — not just the athletes in extra-curricular sports.
“I think from a district standpoint, we want kids to be safe and active, in that order,” Parodi said. “As soon as possible and as many as possible.”
Keeping his nose to the grindstone is simply Parodi’s way of staying sane in a world that seems to be anything but at the moment. But the longtime coach, and as the son of a longtime coach, Parodi is ardent supporter of the coaching adage that you can only control what can be controlled.
He also tries to be a voice of reason in the growing voices of frustration and despair. Want your son or daughter to play high school sports this season? Wear a mask, avoid large, multi-household gatherings and maintain social distance. The goal is to drop the spread of the infection. As the numbers of infections decrease, the better chance of moving out of the most restrictive tiers into ones that offer looser restrictions.
“Those of who care about athletics are doing our part to get our kids back on the field. But we can’t control the people outside our (sports community),” Parodi said. “If people want to help athletics, they need to make sure the numbers go down and go into the next color tier.”
Lower transmission rates is key because even though Gov. Gavin Newsom has reportedly signed off on youth sports guidelines, Parodi believes he has yet to release the guidelines because it’s possible those guidelines have changed over the last month or so.
“When [infection numbers] were going down and everyone was feeling good, this (plan) can work,” Parodi said. “But when the state is 95% purple, maybe [state officials] wanted to pull back and wait.”
When the California Interscholastic Federation decided to cancel regional and state playoffs for eight sports, as well as putting a hold on the Dec. 14 start date many sections were expecting, Parodi was actually relieved. Not because sports had been completely shut down, but that at least there was some new information with which to work.
“A little bit of guidance would go a long way right now,” Parodi said. “At least we have information again. Now our timeline is adjusted. That’s all we’re asking.”
Adding to the frustrations is not everybody is following the mandates. While high school athletics remain in limbo, club sports are reportedly flourishing and it’s that kind of double-standard that has a lot of people up in arms.
Parodi has simple solution to keep a level playing field.
“(School) districts and cities have to stop renting their field out. It’s hard for me tell my kids we can’t play football, but someone is going to rent the field this weekend and play their form of soccer,” Parodi said. “There shouldn’t be a different set of rules for a club team and a high school team. That has not been addressed and it needs to be.”
So Parodi and hundreds of high school coaches around the state will continue to do what they are allowed to do under the circumstances. Currently, schools in the Peninsula Athletic League have shut down conditioning programs until the beginning of the year, with the hope there will be guidelines released in early 2021 about the future of high school season.
“I think the ultimate goal, and I think many coaches agree, we want every kid to play their sport at least a couple games. To get everyone on the court or field (at some point during the school year),” Parodi said. “We want to compete in a game, in a match, against another school to try and help with the normalcy of it all.
“Then you get into the vaccine stuff, maybe 21-22 we’re right back to normal.”
