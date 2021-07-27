Josh Mayol’s workload is typical of the modern high school baseball player’s summer.
Having recently finished his freshman year at Hillsdale, Mayol enlisted with San Francisco-based Top Tier Baseball this summer. The 14-year-old has kept a busy travel schedule, pitching on the national Perfect Game circuit with the Top Tier 16U team, while moonlighting in local play with Top Tier 14U.
There was nothing typical about Mayol’s performance in the Golden State Youth League 14U championship game Saturday at Sea Cloud Park, however, as the left-handed starter fired five shutout innings to lead Top Tier to the title with a 10-0 win over PenCities Blue.
“I felt pretty good,” Mayol said. “The team we were playing was a lot of the guys I grew up with. It was just really fun.”
Pitching in just his second game for Top Tier 14U this season, Mayol dominated the friendly PenCities lineup, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Recent Sequoia freshman Jason Borzello closed out the GSYL season with two innings of shutout relief, striking out three.
“It’s weird in a way because I know what they do, I know how they hit, and that sort of translated over to the game,” Mayol said.
What is the new GSYL?
Golden State Youth League 14U debuted this season to fill the void left by the absence of the Babe Ruth League. The league was formed by Marc Caviglia as an offshoot of the Golden State Collegiate Baseball league, for which Caviglia serves on the board of directors.
The league spans three divisions based on age — 13U, 14U and 18U — with the 13U and 14U divisions finishing play Saturday. Starting Line Up won the GSYL 13U title with an 8-3 win over the PenCities Mavericks on the 54/80 field at Sea Cloud Park.
PenCities Baseball President Dennis Millstein said the San Mateo-Foster City organization wasn’t planning on fielding teams over the summer. But the demand of over 40 players inquiring about summer baseball necessitated PenCities changing its business model. In years past, the organization has fielded teams in the traditional Babe Ruth, Colt and Palomino leagues.
“We weren’t really going to do summer … but there was so much demand for it, we decided to form this league with teams from other cities,” Millstein said. “So, we were able to just keep the momentum going into the summer.”
PenCities did compete in the North Peninsula PONY League in the spring, fielding two teams along with four teams from Pacifica, three from South San Francisco and two from San Bruno. The GSYL was more far-reaching, with teams from San Francisco, Sunnyvale and Lafayette, along with San Bruno and Pacifica.
Getting creative during quarantine
While Bay Area teams were unable to compete on the field during the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, PenCities utilized some modern technology to keep its players engaged through the most stringent months of quarantine.
“During the pandemic we actually kept kids going,” Millstein said. “We built these series of workouts they could do at home. … A lot of kids set up hitting tees and we set up these hitting workouts they could do in their garages and backyards.”
PenCities players competed with the use of cyber hitting sessions using Blast software. With sensors connected at the end of a baseball bat, players’ swings are analyzed via WiFi connections to compile a variety of metrics.
“We used it quite a bit to keep the kids engaged in that way,” Millstein said. “The biggest gain from that is we kept our connections with our families, and the kids really had fun with it for a while.”
‘Beast of the league’
Top Tier still managed to emerge as the “beast of the league” in the GSYL 14U division, said Millstein.
It’s a wonder why? Mayol has seen limited time with Top Tier 14U this summer due to playing up with the 16U squad. A week previous to his playing in the GSYL 14U tournament, Mayol was pitching at the World Wide Baseball Association 16U National Championship in Georgia. Appearing in two games, he totaled 7 1/3 innings while surrendering two runs and striking out seven.
PenCities enjoyed a novel semifinal round, however, with its two 14U squads going head to head last Friday. PenCities Blue defeated PenCities Orange 6-5 to advance, scoring a dramatic walk-off victory on an RBI single by Julian Delfin, who finished the summer with a .350 batting average. PenCities Blue starting pitcher Nathan Chiu worked three innings, while reliever Luke Kaiser shined in four innings of relief to earn the win.
In the GSYL 13U tournament, PenCities advanced to the championship round with a 5-2 victory over Lafayette in the semifinals. Travis Okimura earned the win for PenCities to up his record to 5-1 through 27 innings on the season. Tyce Corpus paced PenCities at the plate, hitting .455 on the season.
