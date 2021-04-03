Football is a lot of fun when everything is going your way.
The Hillsdale Knights (2-1 PAL Ocean, 2-1 overall) sure had a lot of fun Friday night, running away with a 38-7 victory to cool the jets on San Mateo’s senior night. After Mateo’s traditional pregame ceremony to honor its seniors, it was all Hillsdale.
The Knights took a 24-0 lead into halftime. Mateo didn’t earn its first first down until the fourth quarter. Heck, even when the Bearcats blocked a Hillsdale point after try from Justin Flohr, the ball bounded up and still managed to tumble through the goalposts.
Yep, everything was going Hillsdale’s way.
But Mateo (0-4, 0-4) didn’t let the one-sided affair spoil the party. In the fourth quarter, the Bearcats were all smiles in looking to senior lineman Soane Kolokihakaufisi, turning the 6-1, 265-pound defensive tackle loose in the backfield.
“We were trying to create some excitement, some fun,” San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller said. “He’s got such a big personality, and he’s always positive. So, he deserves it. We wanted to get him a score, but those two carries are fine.”
The senior tallied the first two carries of his varsity career and picked up Mateo’s first first down of the night with a 4-yard carry on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
“They don’t call me the five-star running back for nothing,” Kolokihakaufisi said.
By that time, however, Hillsdale was playing with house money after taking control of the contest near the end of the first quarter.
The Knights gained an early 3-0 advantage, capping their first drive with a booming 22-yard field goal by Flohr. Then, two coast-to-coast special team return attempts — the first by Mateo, then the dagger by Hillsdale — proved ever so pivotal.
Mateo senior Marco Martin made a bid to score on a kickoff return. Martin took the ball at the Bearcats’ 5-yard line and sprinted through traffic to get a clear look at the end zone. But the senior didn’t quite get there, getting chased down at the Hillsdale 9-yard line for an 86-yard return.
The play proved costly as Mateo never reached the end zone. After the Bearcats got hammered by Hillsdale defensive tackle Manuel Privado-Sanchez for a second-down loss, then were stopped at the 3-yard line by safety Joshua Violette on third down, Mateo attempted a field goal of its own. But Hillsdale had other ideas as Tyler Dehoff swooped in to block it, and Ben Weiskopf scooped it up to return it 88 yards for a touchdown, staking the Knights to a 10-0 lead.
“Special teams are fun,” Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi said. “We spend a lot of time on special teams. Those kids had a good get-off, were able to get a good block. It’s one thing to block it, it’s another thing to get a scoop and score, which is extremely rare. So, that was pretty cool that they were able to get that done.”
It was Weiskopf’s second career score on special teams. Last year he hit paydirt on a kickoff return. But Friday’s scoring return was no fluke, as Dehoff has a history of wreaking havoc on opposing kickers, last year notching two blocks that led to scores, including one he picked up and trucked to the end zone himself.
“He’s a menace,” Weiskopf said.
Hillsdale retook possession of the ball right away when, on the first play of Mateo’s drive, junior safety Drew Aspillera came down with an interception near midfield. The Knights then used 10 plays to march 52 yards, capping the drive with a 1-yard scoring run by Violette.
Violette was a workhorse out of the Hillsdale backfield and added another score just before halftime. This one was a most impressive 5-yard run as Violette got hit behind the line of scrimmage but kept his legs moving and refused to go down. As Mateo bodies flew toward him, Hillsdale countered with a swarm of blockers to help propel Violette forward in a mammoth rugby-style scrum, ultimately allowing for the junior running back to dive across the goal line to give Hillsdale a 24-0 lead.
“That was pretty cool,” Parodi said “That was some cool high school stuff. … Earlier in the game we had a few runs where I feel we didn’t finish. So, for those guys to see their boy was chugging his legs and running, and got behind him and drove him, I thought that was pretty cool.”
Violette finished the night with 18 carries for a game-high 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Knights added another touchdown by way of the pass in the third quarter. Sophomore quarterback Liam Smith found Zach Leighton on a short route over the middle. Leighton broke a tackle, then juked and cut across to the far sideline and tightrope walked his way to a 37-yard touchdown, putting Hillsdale up 31-0.
Mateo finally got on the board in the fourth quarter, set up by Kolokihakaufisi’s first rush of 4 yards on third-and-2. Previous to that, the Bearcats were 0 for 6 on third-down conversions in the game. Then after rushes by junior Connor Moriarty of 10 and 15 yards, sophomore quarterback Giancarlo Selvitella completed his first varsity pass with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Castillo.
Selvitella was forced into action when regular quarterback Dane Anderson was lost to a shoulder injury.
“[Selvitella] stepped right up with Dane going down,” Scheller said. “We knew it was not going to be like a regular sophomore starting at quarterback. He gets a chance to do some preseason games. But this is senior night against Hillsdale, we’re struggling, so we knew it was going to take a little bit. But he got it. I was proud of him. He’s going to be a good one.”
Hillsdale scored the final touchdown of the night with 2:57 to go on a 3-yard score by CJ Eftekhari.
By that time, though, the Mateo sideline was reserved to enjoying its senior night party, win or lose.
“If we lose, we lose,” Kolokihakaufisi said. “But at least we’re having fun out here.”
