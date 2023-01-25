Hillsdale is the first team to 5-0 in the Peninsula Athletic League South Division. But it probably won’t be the last.
The top of the PAL South standings are deadlocked in a three-way tie with Hillsdale, Menlo-Atherton and Burlingame, with the latter two both at 4-0 in league. M-A and Burlingame each play Wednesday, while Hillsdale got an early start this week with a 60-37 win at Sequoia.
Third-year head coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne knows his Knights have their work cut out for them. M-A has earned league championships three of the past four seasons, including a three-way co-championship last season with Burlingame and Carlmont. Hillsdale has yet to play M-A or Burlingame this season but got past Carlmont Jan. 11 in the PAL South opener.
“Obviously, if you want a chance to win this league, M-A has won this league multiple times over the last five years,” Manning-Laisne said. “And so it goes through them first and foremost. And we think Burlingame is obviously a really good team. We’re lucky enough that we’ve already played Carlmont, so we don’t have to worry about them. So, we’re hoping they can get some wins and help us out.”
Manning-Laisne and two of his senior team captains — guards Brady Carson and Jordan Hauser — all have a connection to Hillsdale’s Central Coast Section Division II championship team of 2019-20. Carson and Hauser were both freshman callups that season, getting promoted to the varsity squad in the playoffs to soak in the postseason experience.
The 2019-20 season was also Manning-Laisne’s first year back at Hillsdale, where he previously coached in 2002-03. He coached on Brett Stevenson’s staff that season for Hillsdale’s third all-time CCS title. He was promoted to varsity head coach in 2020-21.
While Manning-Laisne prides his team on its defense and rebounding, the 3-ball is a big part of the Knights’ game as well. Hillsdale made seven 3s Tuesday, including three from Carson, who finished with 10 points. Junior forward Christian Bezerra, who hit two 3s, finished with a team-high 11 points.
“We take a lot of 3s,” Carson said. “I think we’re a really good shooting team, but especially in packed gyms, we’ve been a little bit rattled, just because it’s our first full year with fans. But I think we’re one of the best shooting teams in our league, definitely.”
It was Hillsdale’s defense that set the tone on the Jan. 11 league opener against Carlmont. The Knights had a 25-21 lead at halftime before dominating the third quarter 16-6. It was senior guard Brayden Weaver, along with Jordan Hauser and his twin brother Dante Hauser that took over the game in the third period with ball-hawking defense.
“When we’re focused and we’re pressuring the basketball, we can create some turnovers,” Manning-Laisne said. “And that gets us some easy buckets. … We’re not very big but we can move our feet on the perimeter with a lot of teams.”
The Knights have three games this week, hosting Mills on Wednesday and San Mateo on Friday. They travel to Burlingame next Wednesday in a rematch of a non-league thriller earlier in the season. Hillsdale won the first matchup in the opening round of the Burlingame Lions Tournament, claiming a 44-43 victory on a buzzer-beater tip-in.
“Now we get to play them again, at their house again,” Carson said. “It will be a fun game, definitely.”
Carson has connections to both of Hillsdale’s fellow frontrunners in the PAL South. He played AAU basketball for Team Esface out of Redwood City with Burlingame senior standout Zaden Martin. Also, both Carson’s parents teach at Menlo-Atherton.
It is the experience of Carson and senior teammates Manning-Laisne is counting on. The third-year head coach said his team had to grow up in a hurry last season, when the Knights featured a junior-heavy lineup, especially in the wake of senior Calvin Mader-Clark’s injury, as he a good portion on the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury.
“All these guys, they got a lot of run as juniors,” Manning-Laisne said. “They got to be out there, and experience that as juniors.”
