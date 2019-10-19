It’s not often a loss can give a team confidence. But that is what Hillsdale head football coach Mike Parodi believed happened following last week’s 27-13 loss to Half Moon Bay.
“[That tough loss] reminded us we’re pretty good,” Parodi said. “(It showed) if we play well, we’re pretty good.”
The Knights played pretty well Friday night when they hosted Sequoia in a Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division game. About the only thing that went wrong for Knights in the first half were three missed extra-points. Other than that, it was all Hillsdale. The Knights scored a pair of touchdowns 11 seconds apart early in the first quarter to set the tone in a 39-3 Hillsdale victory.
“We felt really good with our game plan,” Parodi said. “And the kids hit it out of the park.”
Even with John Catanzarita making his varsity start as quarterback, filling in for an injured Dylan Loftus, the game plan didn’t change much: give the ball to Nate “Rabbit” Iskander and watch him boogie. Inside, outside. It doesn’t matter. The lithe Iskander brings more thunder than his 5-8, 150-pound suggests. Iskander pummeled the Sequoia defense to the tune of 222 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries. Its the third time he’s gone over the 200-yard mark this season.
He had 168 yards and four scores in the first two quarters.
“He’s fun to watch,” Parodi said of Iskander. “He makes little creases into big plays and he turns no creases into good plays.”
As a team, Hillsdale (2-1 PAL Ocean, 5-2 overall) racked up only 290 yards of offense — but 250 of that came in the first half as the Knights built a 32-3 lead at halftime.
Defensively, Hillsdale was equally as impressive. Kasimili “Baby” Tongamoa led the way from his linebacker position, finishing with two of the Knights’ four sacks as they held Sequoia (0-2, 3-4) to just 129 yards of offense, 87 of which came in the first half. The Ravens rushed for 63 yards and completed 7 of 19 passes for 66 yards. There could have been more, but the Ravens’ chances weren’t helped by the fact that receivers dropped a half dozen passes that were right between the numbers.
“Our pressure made it tough for their quarterbacks to get comfortable,” Parodi said.
The Knights made Sequoia uncomfortable almost from the start. After a Ravens’ fake punt came up short at their own 29, the Knights took over and scored four plays later on the first Iskander score from 13 yards out for a 6-0 lead with 8:27 left in the opening period.
Parodi then went to a pooch kick to the left side that was recovered by Johnny Goode right along the sideline at the Sequoia 25-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Catanzarita completed the first of his three passes with a bubble screen to Goode.
He then did the rest. He slipped a pair of tackles and then tightroped down the left sideline for a 25-yard score and a 12-0 lead at the 8:16 mark.
“When you get [the ball] you’d better do something with it or ‘Rabbit’ is going to get it and score,” Parodi said.
The Knights added third touchdown of the quarter when Iskander scored from a yard out for an 18-0 lead.
Sequoia, which could not get anything going on its first two possessions, turned to running back Sepesi Otumaka to establish some rhythm. Otumaka, who finished with 67 yards rushing on 14 carries, provided the bulk of offense on an eight-play drive, opening with a 22-yard rumble from his 23 to the 45.
The drive eventually stalled out at the Hillsdale 4 and the Ravens settled for a Kyle Parker 25-yard field goal for their only points of the game with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Hillsdale got the score right back with its fourth touchdown in as many drives. Catanzarita broke off a 22-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, Iskander sliced his way to a 14-yard gain and Catanzarita hit Parker Crouse for 13 yards. Iskander then capped the eight-play drive with a 5-yard scoring run for the touchdown hat trick.
But Iskander still wasn’t done. He added his fourth touchdown of the half on a 6-yard run to complete a four-play, 26-yard drive to capitalize on a Sequoia fumble.
And then knowing he might get only one series in the second half, Iskander made the most of it, blasting 43 yards on the third play of the third quarter to score his fifth touchdown of the game and end his night.
“Other than the missed PATs, we were pretty good,” Parodi said. “But he (kicker Justin Flohr) kicked better as the game went on.”
Flohr ended up connecting on his final three extra-point attempts and booted two touchbacks on kickoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.