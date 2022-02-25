Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden once said: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.”
The Hillsdale girls’ basketball team would have been wise to heed the Wizard of Westwood’s advice as the top-seeded Knights struggled against No. 4 Branham in the first half of their Central Coast Section Division II semifinal game Thursday in San Mateo.
A 6-3 center will do that to a guard-oriented team like Hillsdale. Even when Bruins center Quinn Godfrey wasn’t making a play, she was certainly influencing the Knights into sloppy turnovers, bobbled passes and weak layup attempts. Godfrey even seemed to catch the Knights unaware about how quickly she could close down shooters.
“She was big,” said Hillsdale’s Bailey Fong. “She definitely made a presence.”
Godfrey was in the Knights’ heads for most of the first half as the Bruins built a 31-23 lead at halftime.
But a 27-point, fourth-quarter rally propelled the Knights into the CCS championship game for the just the second time in team history as they came back to beat the Bruins 60-54 Thursday night in San Mateo.
“It means a lot,” Fong said of going to the CCS championship game. “We won league, but winning CCS would be fantastic.”
This time, the Knights will have to go through arch-rival and second-seeded Aragon in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Dons beat No. 3 Burlingame in overtime, 55-53.
Unlike that 2015 final, which was played at a neutral site, Hillsdale will host Aragon as the top seed Saturday night.
“I hope (the fans) come out,” Fong said. “I’m glad school spirit can come out.”
It took a spirited rally from Hillsdale (24-1) over the final eight minutes for the Knights to punch their ticket to the finals and they can thank Fong for putting the team on her back. After scoring just four points in the first half, Fong got aggressive in the final two quarters. She started the second half by making 3 of 4 free throws on drives to the basket.
But in the fourth, Fong took over. She scored 16 of the Knights’ 27 points, going 9 for 10 from the line as she would finish with a game-high 23 points.
But it was her 3-pointer with 3:38 left that gave the Knights some breathing room, 49-44. They would then ice the game at the line, hitting on 11 of 14 over the final two-plus minutes.
“[Fong] just gutted it out,” said Hillsdale head coach David Ichiki. “She decided she had to get to the paint. That’s what you want from your senior.”
“I’ve been in a bit of slump. I’ve been injured and have been a little reserved,” Fong said. “I wanted to come out strong (in the second half) and end with a fight.”
Hillsdale, which made a run to start the third quarter by scoring six of the quarter’s first seven points, cut its halftime deficit from 31-23 to 32-29 with 5:07 left in the period.
Branham (16-9) stabilized, however, and when Alli Von Barloewen drained her fourth 3 of the game, it gave the Bruins a 39-33 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Fong hit two free throws to open the fourth and when Lizzy Manis slashed through the lane for a layup and foul, converting the and-1, the Knights were down just a point, 39-38.
Maya Madrid knocked down her fourth 3 of the night for Branham to push its lead to 44-40, but Hillsdale answered with an 11-0 run to take a 51-44 lead and take control of the game with 2:40 left.
The fourth quarter was a far cry from the first three as neither team could really establish any kind of rhythm or consistency. Both teams charged up and down the court, but not a lot of shots were falling.
Hillsdale owned a quick 9-5 lead to open the game, but Madrid connected on a pair of 3s to give Branham a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, Hillsdale used an 8-4 run and when Camryn Low hit on a basket off the bounce, the Knights had a 19-17 lead midway through the period.
Hillsdale would only score five more points the rest of the half as the Bruins closed the period on a 14-5 run to take a 31-23 lead at halftime.
But the Knights dug deep in the second half to pull out the win. In addition to Fong’s 23 points, she also had six steals and three rebounds. Jaelee Wilson added 12 points for the Knights, while Nitao finished with 11.
Branham was led by Barloewen, who finished with 15. Godfrey added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Madrid scored 12 as well.
“Amazing comeback,” Ichiki said. “On a night when we didn’t have our offensive flow, we found a way to win.”
In other CCS girls’ action, the Division III final will between two other PAL rivals as No. 6 Mills (13-11) upset No. 2 Santa Cruz (12-11), 59-46 and will now face No. 1 Capuchino at 7 p.m. Saturday in San Bruno. The Mustangs (15-11) beat No. 4 Aptos, 55-40.
In Division IV, No. 1 Menlo School (11-8) advanced to the championship game after beating No. 4 Scotts Valley, 54-35. The Knights will host West Bay Athletic League rival and third-seeded Harker School (24-1), which knocked off No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont (10-9), 48-37.
In Division V, the WBAL’s Crystal Springs (10-10) moved into the finals after the third-seeded Gryphons beat No. 2 Summit Shasta (16-3), 50-46. The Gryphons will face WBAL foe and top-seeded Priory (12-9) in the championship game after beating No. 5 Pacific Bay Christian (19-5), 63-14.
