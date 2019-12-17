Frankie Corbett has dominated the junior the junior badminton circuit for the last few years. Now, she is taking aim at the adult circuit and off to an outstanding start.
Corbett and her doubles partner Allison Lee, both 14-year-old freshmen at Hillsdale and Gunn, won the women’s double title at the 2019 Yonnex U.S. Adult National championships at the beginning of the month.
They are the youngest national champions in the history of the tournament that dates to 1938.
“Her (club) coach sent me a list with all the winners back to 1938,” said Gerry Corbett, Frankie Corbett’s father, adding that the previous youngest national champion was 18 years old.
Corbett and Lee, the No. 2 seed, ran the table in Pomona, going 6-0 on their way to the title. They won three pool-pool matches in straight sets to advance to the tournament semifinals, where they knocked off Kuei Ya Chen and Sanchita Pandey — 21-17, 21-18 — to move into the championship match.
Corbett and Lee caught a little bit of a break when Nicole Frevold and Esther Shi knocked off top-seeded Ariel Lee and Sydney Lee. That worked out to Corbett and Lee’s advantage because they had beaten Frevold and Shi in pool play and the finals match was almost a replay of that pool-play game, as Corbett and Lee posted a 21-18, 21-15 victory.
Corbett also competed in the singles tournament, winning her first two matches before abandoning the singles tournament to concentrate on doubles.
“She had, I think, something like five matches (scheduled) in one day (between singles and doubles),” said Gerry Corbett said.
Corbett’s ascension to national champion was the next logical step. Having played badminton since she was 6 years old, she won three straight junior singles national titles from 2015 to 2017. She also teamed with Lee to win the 2017 doubles junior title. This past summer, Corbett won the Junior Pan American Games singles and, along with Lee, the doubles title.
She has since taken her training to another level and started to play in more adult tournaments. That work has paid off with her first adult-level national championship. Corbett has said previously that her goal was to play in the Olympics. Unfortunately, she will not be the minimum 16 years old for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, so she has set her sights on the 2024 games in Paris.
The week before the start of winter break tends to be a little lighter than normal on the sports schedule. But that isn’t to say there aren’t some worthwhile games to watch.
The main event is the Serra-Burlingame non-league boys’ basketball game which tips off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The stands will be packed to the rafters in the Burlingame gym and the student cheering sections will be in full throat. While the game isn’t always competitive, the atmosphere can’t be beat. Get there early if you want to get a seat.
If you’re looking for other non-league basketball action, the Woodside boys and girls will be playing. The Wildcats varsity programs are a combined 9-1, with the girls (4-1) hosting Gunn at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the boys’ (5-0) on the road at Terra Nova at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The day before the big basketball showdown, there will be a pair of primetime Bay Division games on the soccer pitch Thursday afternoon. If there ever was a good time to hold a double header, this is it. The Carlmont boys will be at Menlo-Atherton, while the Lady Bears travel to Belmont for a date with the Scots. Both games begin at 4:30 p.m. These programs are always in the hunt for Bay Division titles, so these games will have title implications.
The Steve Geramoni Invitational, a girls’ basketball tournament hosted by Notre Dame-Belmont, will scrap the bracket format this year after a last-minute withdrawal by one of the teams. The tournament will now be more of a showcase, round-robin-like event, although tournament director Jason Levine tried his best to match up teams based on how he thought they would do in bracket play.
Games tip off Thursday and run through Saturday. There will be three games Thursday — Menlo School will take on Washington-SF at 5 p.m., followed by Castilleja and Soquel at 6:30 p.m. Southridge-Oregon and Horizon-Colorado will wrap up play at 8 p.m.
Friday, there are four games, beginning at 3 p.m. The host Tigers will take on Castilleja at 7:30 p.m., preceded by Horizon and St. Ignatius at 6 p.m.
Saturday, games begin at 9 a.m., with the final game tipping off at 1:30 p.m. Notre Dame-Belmont will take on Soquel at 10:30 a.m.
Admission is $10 per day, while two- and three-day wristbands are available for $15 and $20, respectively.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
