The Aragon-Hillsdale “Battle of the Fleas” rivalry football game was less than 10 minutes old and yet both teams had already thrilled the standing-room only crowd on the Hillsdale campus.
The teams had combined for three touchdowns in the opening few minutes, all coming via the big play — capped when Hillsdale’s Zach Leighton returned a kickoff 89 yards for a 14-6 Knights’ lead.
But a team can not live on the big play alone. After struggling offensively in the first half, Hillsdale found a rhythm in the second, got the one of the biggest breaks of the game and then held on for a 49-42 win.
“We were lucky to get out of here with a win,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “I thought we both had to weather storms.”
It’s the fourth win in a row for Hillsdale in the series, which Aragon leads 36-21-3. The victory wrapped up second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division standings for the Knights, as well.
It took a second-half rally for Hillsdale (4-1 PAL Ocean, 8-2 overall) to pull out its eighth win in nine games. After running just 19 plays from scrimmage in the first half, the Knights ran 13 straight plays and scored twice to open the third quarter.
Trailing 27-21 at halftime, the Knights received the second-half kickoff and proceeded to put together its first significant drive of the game. Starting from their own 45, the Knights marched 55 yards on seven plays, overcoming a holding penalty along the way and capping it with a Josh Violette 8-yard touchdown run to give Hillsdale the lead for good.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hillsdale kicker Danny Aspillera was trying to kick a hard, bouncing liner off the turf. Instead, the ball banged off the shin of one of the Aragon up men and ricocheted back to the Knights who recovered.
Taking over a their own 44, the Knights needed six plays to covering the distance. They converted a fourth-and-13 for 18 yard down to the Aragon 13 and Violette did the rest, bursting into the end zone from 13 yards out to put Hillsdale up 35-27 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
“That hurt,” Aragon head coach Steve Sell of the unintentional onside kick. “No one’s fault. It was just unfortunate. It happens every now and then.”
More concerning to Sell was the Dons’ inability to slow down Hillsdale’s Violette, who in his two-year varsity career, has put together career games against the Dons. During the 2021 spring season, Violette rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Friday night, seven months later, Violette put together the best game of his career, rushing for 215 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
“He played his butt off. He runs with a purpose,” Parodi said of Violette. “I think he did a great job reading blocks.”
When Aragon (3-2, 6-4) finally got the ball in the second half, the Dons responded right away, marching 56 yards on 12 plays, with Mone Hokafonu burrowing his way into the end from a yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter. That, combined with an Alan Tanielu 2-point conversion, tied the game at 35.
Hillsdale, however, needed just four plays to regain the lead. Facing second-and-3 at the Aragon 34, Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith hit Tyler Douglass in stride for a 34-yard touchdown and a 42-35 lead.
It was a weird night for Smith, who struggled in the first half, completing just 3-of-8 passes for 26 yards. In the second half, he came alive, completing 7-of-10 passes for 112.
Overall, Smith finished the game 10-18 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
“It took a little longer, as a group, to see what we wanted to do (in the passing game),” Parodi said.
After stopping the Dons on downs, Hillsdale took over a scored its fourth touchdown of the second half, with Violette going into from 2 yards out to put Hillsdale up 49-35 with 5:10 left to play.
Aragon came back with a 10-play, 77-yard drive, capped by an Ivan Nisa 1-yard run to cut the Hillsdale lead to 49-42 with 1:38 to play, but the Knights ran out the clock to preserve the game.
While the second half was a battle of offensive drives, the first two quarters were highlighted by big play after big play. The fireworks started early. After Aragon went three-and-out to start the game, Hillsdale took the lead on its first play from scrimmage. Violette took a handoff off left tackle and sprinted 59 yards for the score, using a stiff arm at the 30 to hold off a would-be Aragon tackler.
After the teams exchanged punts, Aragon got on the scoreboard. After misfiring on his first three passes, Aragon quarterback Dylan Daniel hooked up with Tanielu down the left sideline. A jump ball, Tanielu went up high for the catch, spun out the tackle attempt and pulled away for a 67-yard score.
A missed extra-point meant the Dons trailed 7-6.
The completion seemed to imbue Daniel with confidence as he went on to have the best game of his varsity career. Daniel completed 8-of-14 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had some big gains in the passing game that hadn’t been there this season,” Sell said. “Our quarterback really came through.”
Hillsdale quickly snatched back the momentum, however, as on the ensuing kickoff, Leighton returned it 89 yard, using a stiff arm of his own to pop loose over the final 30 yards.
After that, however, it was all Aragon. The Dons closed to 14-13 on a Hokafonu 11-yard scoring run, but Hillsdale answered back when the Knights converted a Dons’ fumble into a 12-yard scoring strike from Smith to Leighton.
But Aragon scored two more touchdowns before the end of the half. Jared Walsh bolted 36 yards for a score and Daniel hooked up with Tanielu again for another long score, this one going for 55 yards, to give Aragon a 27-21 lead at halftime.
Tanielu finished with five catches for 152 yards and two scores.
“Our playmakers made some plays tonight,” Sell said. “[Hillsdale] made the plays when they had to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.