Death by a thousand paper cuts? For the Hillsdale boys’ basketball team, it was more like death by a thousand 3s.
The second-seeded Knights hosted No. 2 Christopher-Gilroy in a Central Coast Section Division II semifinal game in San Mateo Thursday night. Every time Hillsdale was within striking distance, it seemed the Cougars would convert a three-point play or drain a 3-point shot.
And in the end, the Knights simply could not overcome it in a 51-44 loss to end their season.
For Christopher (22-4), it seemed their 3s came in pairs. The Cougars converted two three-point plays in the first quarter on back-to-back possession, which turned a 8-6 deficit into a 9-8 lead.
In the third quarter, Hillsdale (19-7) clawed its way back to tie it at 33-all, but Christopher responded with two straight three-point plays to take a six-point lead into the fourth.
But the biggest dagger of them all came early in the final period. Hillsdale had opened the quarter with a Jordan Hauser bucket off the bounce and Christopher came down the floor, eventually taking the ball out of bounds on the baseline with one second left on the shot clock.
The inbound pass found sophomore guard Sam Guenther at the top of the key, who beat the shot clock and drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Cougars up 42-35 with 5:31 left in the game.
“That was a back breaker and he followed it up with another one (later in the quarter),” said Hillsdale head coach Arjuna Manning Laisne. “Definitely frustrating. We were right there.”
The Knights had one last run in them. Down seven, 42-35, with 2:35 to play, Zach Clubeck hit a quick layup on a Hauser pocket pass in the paint and then with 24 seconds left, Brady Carson flipped in a shot off dribble penetration to get the Knights to 47-44.
But Christopher’s Chigozie Okeke hit four consecutive free throws over the final 12 seconds to finish with a game-high 19 points and lead the Cougars into the CCS championship game. Okeke scored 11 of his points at the line, missing just one free throw as Christopher was 14-for-17 from the line for the game, compared to just 6-of-7 for the Knights.
Manning Laisne believes if he team played a little bit better in the first half, it might have been a different outcome. Hauser, who would lead Hillsdale with 17 points, scored a quick pair of buckets to open the scoring, followed by back-to-back baskets from Clumeck for an 8-6 lead.
Christopher responded with 7-0 run to take a 13-8 lead, one the Cougars would not relinquish. A Carson 3 kept the Knights within striking, distance, however, as they trailed 16-13 after one period of play.
In the second quarter, the offense dried up a bit for Hillsdale. Hauser could not find a rhythm and no one else stepped up to fill the scoring void. Christopher would go on to outscore the Knights 12-8 to lead 28-21 at the break.
“The frustrations came from the first half. We played pretty good in the second half,” Manning Laisne said. “The first half, we were careless on both ends of the floor. Defensively, we gave up too many transition points. The big thing is, we set them up in the first place.’
The Knights started the third quarter with a new sense of determination, led by Hauser. Like he had done to open the game, he scored Hillsdale’s first three buckets of the second half. He grabbed a defensive rebound, raced upcourt and bulled his way through the lane for a layup. He followed that with a layup off an inbounds pass and snuck in on the weakside for another easy layup.
“Jordan is kind of our motor,” Manning Laisne said. “He’s kind of capable of doing stuff no one else on our team can do. … There’s always a concerted effort to get Jordan going.”
When twin brother Dante Hauser hit a floater on the baseline and knocked down the ensuing free throw to complete the and-1, the Knights were down just a point, 31-30, with 3:53 left in the third.
A pair of Christopher free throws pushed the lead back to three, 33-30, but Carson pulled the Knights even at 33 when he drained a 3 from the top of the key with 2:03 left period.
But the ensuing back-to-back three-point plays put the Knights behind by at the quarter break and they could never quite get over the hump in the fourth.
Manning Laisne said he believes that many teams that rally from a deficit let out a quick exhale and in that moment of weakness, a good team will take advantage. The Knights had tied the game, but could not take the lead.
“You let up a little bit and when you’re playing a team equal or better than you, they feel it and they capitalize on it,” Manning Laisne said. “They were making plays when they needed to.”
