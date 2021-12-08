Gabe Baima got his celebration dance on at Mazzoncini Stadium Tuesday, and with good reason.
A senior forward for the Hillsdale boys’ soccer team, Baima had come up empty on several shot attempts until scoring the Knights’ final goal of the day in a 3-1 non-league home win over El Camino.
Baima has been a scoring machine through four years of varsity soccer. Tuesday’s score was already his ninth goal of the year, after he scored a career-high six goals last week in Hillsdale’s 11-1 win over Terra Nova. The dancing, however, has been rare. This is something Baima is intent on changing.
“We’ve just been scoring and nobody’s celebrating,” Baima said. “I was like: ‘C’mon! We’ve got to celebrate and turn it up.’”
Hillsdale (3-1) turned up the pressure early and kept it up. El Camino looked like the aggressor in the opening minutes, springing a quick attack off the opening kickoff before Hillsdale goalkeeper Jack Johal turned in an easy save.
But the Knights turned the tables from there, using their 3-4-4 formation to go on the attack for the remainder of the first half. The assault produced no goals, as the score was 0-0 at the half. Once the second half started, however, Hillsdale broke through with a pair of goals from Dan Lulsgeded, coming in the 43rd and 50th minutes, respectively.
“We’re attacking minded,” Hillsdale head coach Jaime Gomez said. “We want to bring the game to the other team.”
Hillsdale got on the board via a penalty kick, set up by senior Shay Quock turning a corner and getting taken down in the penalty box. That sent Lulsgeded to the hash for the PK, and the senior slammed it home to break the scoreless tie early in the second half.
“[Quock] has been doing that three years for varsity,” Gomez said. “That’s his way of playing. Once again, these guys are aggressive. Our outside backs come up and want to attack.”
In the 50th minute, Lulsgeded doubled the lead at the end of a strategic passing pattern off a corner kick. Hillsdale directed the ball through two passers to connect with Lulsgeded, stationed at the far post, and from close range the tall and powerful senior pounded it home.
“Great technical player, good finisher,” Gomez said. “He came into stride this game. He works hard with the ball and off the ball, so I’m really proud of him getting those two goals.”
El Camino let several good chances go by the wayside. In the 45th minute, striker Robert Michel received a pass on the right wing off a pinball battle in front of the goal. The senior had his feet set and no defenders in his immediate vicinity but had to elevate over the scrum from where the ball came, causing him to misfire just over the crossbar, leaving him jogging away with his head in his hands.
After Baima’s goal in the 68th minute upped the lead to 3-0, El Camino senior Michael Musallam had a fantastic look off the left post. He rocked and fired across the cage, but Johal left his feet, diving with full extension to come up with a fine save.
El Camino (2-2) finally got on the board in the 72nd minute with an impressive effort play from Musallam. With a ball deflected deep in the middle third, the senior ran up the back of the only field defender between he and the goal and stole the ball in full stride. His dash was effective in pulling Johal out of the cage, and Musallam used some sophisticated footwork to stop and start again, sidestepping the goalie, then getting enough velocity on the shot to bury it for the Colts’ only score.
“That was pure heart right there,” El Camino head coach Ken Anderson said. “Michael, he’s very strong on the ball. That’s his forte. Unfortunately, he’s got to make a 40-yard run to make a goal. You don’t want to see that all the time.”
While Hillsdale will play in the “B” league Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division this season, El Camino — currently without senior midfielder Josh Fuentes and senior striker Liam Althaus due to injury — is slated for the new “C” league Lake Division. The Lake Division is allotted just one Central Coast Section playoff bid, going to the league champion.
“We’re loaded up on playing top competition on the Peninsula to get us ready for our Lake Division entry, and then hope for the best in the Lake,” Anderson said. “So, that’s our thinking. Just get through the preseason healthy then see where the cards land, and just keep playing quality teams so they harden us.”
